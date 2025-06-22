OPERATION MIDNIGHT HAMMER - perfectly planned and executed - no leaks and no screwups.

While such a military operation could never be described as pleasant or peaceful - sometimes a strong show of force is the best way to achieve peace in the long run.

As they say in game theory and even repeated in advice for living a good life - the best defense is a good offense.

To regard this strategy from a different perspective - I offer the following.

“The best defense is a good offense” is an old adage you’ll frequently hear during Sunday afternoon football telecasts. The original source for the quote is unknown, but it is more often attributed to George Washington than Bill Belichick. Projecting an aura of strength was one of Washington’s key principles as his ragtag Continental Army faced long odds against the larger and better trained Redcoats. Belichick does this too; his defense rests while Tom Brady holds onto the ball for long periods of time before putting a few points on the board. No matter the source, the notion of going on the offense to push back against threats applies in either case; and has broad application to war, games, business, even life in general.

https://mcmahongroup.com/the-best-offense-wins/

Operation Midnight Hammer - represents a military demonstration of American National strategic and military intelligence and offensive strength - as a strategy for achieving the ultimate goal of peace.

This operation was a difficult - nearly impossible - secret effort to defeat the ability of the Iranians to attack the USA and others with nuclear weapons.

Regardless of the ultimate consequences - this will go down in history as one of the greatest military sneak attacks ever.

As Trump has voiced repeatedly - ad infinitum - the USA does not want war and in this case gave Iran the clear opportunity to be on the winning side of selecting for peace.

Iran selected for war and reaped what they intended.

America - and the world at large - is sick of corrupt globalist tyrannical regimes and corporate and national and international war monger profiteers.

Operation Midnight Hammer needs to serve - not as a symbol of war - but as a symbol of strength - to bring peace and wellbeing.

But it also needs to serve as the hellfire and damnation which will belong to those who do not agree with the people’s mandate for peace.

The world has been steeped in blood-soaked war and violence for millennia.

I do believe we have had enough.

Those- like legacy media networks who promote consistently negative war mongering and who delight in waging verbal and video laced against the desire of the people to achieve peace need to be regarded as terrorists - advocating violence and disturbing the peace.

Next post will speak to the dizzying pace of POTUS Trump as he has made his way home from the G7 meeting in Canada on June 17, 2025 with barely a week to spare to June 21-22 and…

…through to the planning and execution of Operation Midnight Hammer last night - to his trip to NATO this morning, Sunday June 22, 2025 - where it took three planes to transport his entire motorcade.

This dizzying pace - is dizzying even for ordinary citizens such as myself - let alone for POTUS Trump and his cabinet as they actually carry out this mandate of the American people.

And of course all of us know this doesn’t represent even the half of what Trump and the cabinet are involved in.

I wager that never in history has a POTUS ever achieved so much in such a very short time span - a presidency - and a cabinet of rare talent and achievement - all in a New York Minute.

We have just passed the six month anniversary of this administration - and what has been accomplished has already changed the world for the better.

