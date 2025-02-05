Forward for February 5, 2024:

I resurrected this essay up from the darker years of December 2023 - years when it seemed that maybe we were headed into yet another Medieval-Style Dark Age - complete with Machiavellian Deep State Ghouls as our lords and masters.

This time - techno feudalist dark ages - but founded on superstition - and demonic spells - and Salem Witch Trials - and on such symbols as a witchcraft pentagon superimposed on the military industrial machine.

Governments - instead of fulfilling the dreams of governments of the people, by the people, for the people - were bent upon the further enslavement of human beings by techno feudalist vampires.

But as of these past several weeks things have begun to change - and although we are a long way from a resolution - we will take this opportunity - being pulled back from full extinction - and make the most of the chance to prevail and move forward.

My already written post for today will be published later this morning - and will hopefully kick the proverbial can further down the proverbial road.

FORWARD for December 9, 2023:

Few are going to appreciate what I write about today.

Be that as it may I am writing to answer my own questions.

We as humans have been given a paradise here in earth and yet what we see around us can seem to be a hell.

How did this happen and how can we change for the better?

Safe to say it will not happen as long as we continue our present thinking and behavior.

All I can do as a human being and as a writer is pose the right questions and try to answer them in the most straightforward and honest way possible for myself.

How I answer them may well not work for anyone else but we are given what we are given to work with and this is all I have.

This represents yet another attempt to do this.

We have been handed an extraordinary opportunity in the form of a grave crisis.

As humans have been doing for millions of years may we begin the backbreaking work of cooperative, independent and joyous survival.

There may be a future in this.

TO WHAT WORKS!

WE ARE ALL CONTAMINATED

As modern citizens of the world we are aware something is terribly wrong. I don’t know anyone in any line of work who is not aware this is the case.

My friends in big tech - specialists who engineer the code and who make the wheels of digital technology go round - like the rest of us as citizens - they are workers. Well paid perhaps - but still workers.

My friends in music are all workers also - some are famous and rich and some still struggling. But they are all workers within the system.

A few - distant friends in both fields - are management and the ones most blamed for all that is wrong with their industries. But as well compensated in fame and fortune as they are - they are still workers.

Being workers means we must serve the system to accomplish anything. The minute what stop serving the system we are dispensable.

I turn to my own six children now to serve as temporary examples of what is happening to us all.

There is nothing more than our own families which illustrate - in microcosm - the macrocosm.

We as humans must begin with the small and specific to grasp and contend with the whole.

SLAVERY IS SLAVERY WHERE AND WHENEVER IT EXISTS

Slavery might be defined as work performed to benefit those who operate the workplace and which does not benefit those who perform the work.

Usually it is thought of as work without compensation but that is incorrect as there has always been wage slavery.

There is a case to be made that slavery benefits no one - including the slave drivers - but we will come back to this.

In this essay I will illustrate the thought that we might all be slaves - caught in an enslaving system.

And that the only way to salvation is to break free of the system.

I am going to begin by discussing my own grown children and briefly how their experiences might be relevant.

Despite the fact all six of our children are such very different individuals and in such different professions they can agree on much.

They would agree on the weakness and hypocrisy to be found throughout all of these systems. They would all be able to agree that there is a fundamental weakness - if not actual evil - in the system itself

This essay concerns the nature of and potential ability of we as humans to outwit such an evil. Our family is no different than any other today in asking how we might achieve this.

Our family is a family of rugged individuals. They are persistent, don’t give up easily and tend to excel at what they choose to pursue.

But they understand how to laugh and know how and when to be cooperative with others.

If our family can agree on anything I can see it as a positive step. My husband and I have learned much from our children over the years and thankfully continue to today.

What we have learned in our own families potentially translates to the families and societies of all of us.

It is always best if we are able to draw from direct experience and then - and only then - abstract to the possible relevance of the experience of others.

What I am saying is that if the rugged individuals in my own family - difficult individuals all - can come to terms in such a way then there may possibly be some hope for all of us.

I have two sons in big tech - one of whom is also a musician - and one son who works exclusively as a musician - and who stocks groceries for comic relief several hours a week.

I have two daughters with graduate degrees in psychology - one who works as a therapist and the other who chooses to teach first grade.

Yet another daughter who helps run a decidedly liberal non profit.

As different as their jobs are - with a huge disparity in status and compensation - they would all agree on several important things.

The first is that management - more concerned with status, wealth and ego than seeing that things actually work - is weak.

Whether it is management in the music industry, in big tech, in power companies, in grocery stores, in schools, in medical care, or in nonprofit organizations - the problems at the top are almost identical.

The things which would in reality serve to create a system of strong individuals working together to make the world better is sacrificed.

Sacrificed for what exactly?

Sacrificed for fear of seeing real compassionate and loving individuals run a system which works for their own mutual benefit.

Sacrificed for a system in which only those at the top benefit. There is a case to be made for the recognition those at the top don’t benefit either.

When we allow ourselves to see the system for what is is we can step back and see that the workers are enslaved and that those at the top are likewise enslaved.

Slavery means slavery. Slavery means those who are the enslavers - the slave drivers - are every bit as harmed and compromised as the slaves they lord it over.

SLAVERY AND MUD WRESTLING

Being part of an evil system is tantamount to being a mud wrestler.

That mud gonna get everywhere.

Similarly taking part in the evil of the system means that evil gonna permeate every pore, every cell, every aspect of our beings.

Rescue is impossible as long as we continue to be contaminated by it.

I AM COMING TO SEE US ALL AS CONTAMINATED BY AN EVIL SYSTEM

My children and the people they work with - see this and try to make change in their organizations.

We talk as families will about how we could change any of this.

We speak of the increasingly inclusionary atmosphere of big companies and how this has led to an influx of women and minorities into the culture.

Because these people ask more questions of authority the whole atmosphere begins to change.

Business as usual - that fated atmosphere where boys being boys is accepted as inevitable - is no longer acceptable.

Things which could not be discussed before become customary.

People - always hungry for connection - and never more hungry for interpersonal and spiritual connection than now - reach startling conclusions.

The conversations turn to spiritual leaders such as Jesus and how Jesus himself if he reappeared would have trouble being taken seriously by many.

The system would be more likely today to kill him for the threat he represents than it did back in Roman times.

The conversation leads to the inevitable realization that the system is the problem. That government itself - and allies in corporate and institutional establishments - are the problem.

There is not a one of our children who do not see that they - and we all - have been under the control of an evil system since birth.

But when it gets right down to it the question becomes one of how to replace the big daddy authority of government control.

And the depressing conclusion is that there is nothing to replace it with.

And in the midst of this broken world we now inhabit it does seem that way.

Ditch the government and anarchy takes its place - right?

Mass criminality, murder, rape, mayhem and worse we imagine.

We envision a new crazier version of the zombie apocalypse.

And yet when we view the horror of civilizational collapse - something which has occurred repeatedly throughout history - and which is occurring now to us - something different becomes apparent.

We recognize that our governments may indeed give us - albeit at a very high price - years of painful and expensive peacefulness.

We get our warm houses, our energy and food, our livelihoods, our health care, our ability to travel and party, to be educated - from the largesse of the government.

But we never ever get freedom. We are like slaves - kept secure and domesticated - as the work force for those who run things.

As long as we keep up our part of the bargain all is well. As long as the powers that be can keep up their charade of keeping us in the manner to which we are accustomed - we comply and relative peace reigns.

But as we know - if we know anything about civilizations - this cannot last. Inevitably the center cannot hold, the weaknesses in the system take hold, and the whole thing cascades out of control.

But we as humans are a hopeful lot and expect - even in the worst of times - that things will get better. We bargain with ourselves and with each other.

We will elect new candidates who will fight for us and improve our lot.

We will support policies and institutions who have our best interests at heart.

God will not continue to allow this evil to thrive.

Jesus will return and we will all live happily ever after.

Or fatalistically - the revelation is at hand and we will experience the rapture as the Second Coming arrives.

Except for the fact that in the history of the world none of these has worked to destroy or improve the system.

These fantasies begin to outstrip the bounds of reality and logic.

If they were going to work they would have worked before.

They work only in our imaginations but never in the real world.

But in thousands of years of believing these things would work they have not. They have failed to work spectacularly and repeatedly.

And the proof they don’t work is found in repeated civilizational collapse.

Now there are plenty of people who have studied civilizational collapse but they are always controlled opposition.

They beat around the bush, find all kinds of outlandish theories for why these collapses occur, while ignoring the elephant in the room.

The elephant they ignore is huge and since describing the elephant threatens everything we put our faith in they simply avoid the subject.

And as I have pointed out before the elephant of which we dare not speak is the following.

There is a system which underlies our civilizations.

It is powerful and survives generation after generation.

We are born into it and die in it.

We contribute through estate taxes our wealth to it.

Even death is not free.

ONE HUMAN LIFETIME AGAINST THE IMMORTAL VAMPIRE SYSTEM

In the relatively short period of one lifetime the chance we will come to identify and question the system is small.

And if we do get the chance - the chance we will gain enough courage and support to effectively defy the system are also small.

Our heroes and benefactors - those people who do come to recognize the elephant - become our chosen leaders.

But - gee whiz - they are always assassinated. Always - no exceptions - no matter what their field of expertise - no matter what.

Jesus is the most famous example in our Western culture but if we are students of history and culture we can name long lists of others who have stood against the elephant and spoken the truth.

Some have been religious leaders, some political, some in science or philosophy or music and the arts.

But the common denominator is the same. Once these figures get to the point where their message of truth about the nature of this elephant becomes influential enough - they are killed or otherwise meet a convenient end.

Because this system allows us anything - literally anything - but the questioning which threatens the system itself.

Once we begin to understand the profound implications of this we get to the inevitable personal repercussions.

If we speak out effectively we too will be sacrificed.

And if we were to succeed at the impossible - with exactly what then do we replace this evil system?

PROFOUND SILENCE IS OUR ANSWER

We know there are no utopias and understand that it is our pursuit of utopia which has led us down the garden path into accepting this evil system we live within.

There is of course a way to change it but it would require that a great number of people would come to the recognition at once and be willing to sacrifice some creature comforts to achieve it.

They would see that to keep accepting this evil as if it was inevitable is in fact the definition of insanity.

They would see that only by connecting in meaningful ways to change - immediately - the nature of the system itself - was there any hope whatsoever.

They would see that - in any final analysis - that they themselves as individuals are the deciding factor.

They would see that each of us agrees or disagrees to support the system over and above and against our own individual authority.

That we sacrifice any religious, moral, or biological and physical authority belonging to ourselves and our families to the gods of the system itself.

And yet that creator created each of us to have unalienable rights - rights no constitution or human authority can convey.

THE FATAL WEAKNESS OF THE SYSTEM ITSELF

And because the system is satanic and weak it will fail over and over again in perpetuity - we condemn ourselves and sacrifice any spiritual power we might otherwise possess to the system which is Satan himself.

In the short run the system works to achieve some collective benefits. But the weaknesses endemic to it guarantee it will spiral out of control and fail.

This is what is happening now.

We are living in - as a result of globalization and now the rise of totalitarian world government - the collapse of every world civilization at once.

I believe most of us feel a kind of finality to this one.

The weaknesses which contribute to this are everywhere apparent and exist in the system itself.

The system is like a giant machine with weak parts. Eventually the weak parts will fail and guarantee the failure of the machine itself.

Currently the machine fails from massive mismanagement, from wild and extensive hubris, from overpopulation and the reactionary attempt to reduce population, and from the spiritual and cultural cost of living a lie.

When we allow ourselves to support a system of lies and misinformation we then guarantee that that system will fall apart.

Just as it if we allowed ourselves to live a life of lies - based on misinformation, wild hubris and over consumption.

For as big as the system is it exists within a much larger system which is far more intelligent.

Far more intelligent but far more strict.

The larger system - the natural or universal system demands adherence to certain laws and boundaries.

These are delineated in even a basic study of physics, ecology, evolutionary biology and earth and planetary science.

Basic spiritual understanding also makes these boundaries clear on yet another level.

Yet our civilizations operate on a losing proposition.

They behave as if resources are infinite, as if power is rightfully theirs and as if spiritual laws are to be applied to anything and anybody other than themselves.

This is true of any civilization going back to the very first ones.

At the dawn of the very first civilization we had a fundamental change in how humans lived up to that point.

Yet very few really understand much of anything important about life in the Paleolithic.

No written history of this period and yet humans biologically identical to ourselves existed and thrived.

This is beginning to change as genetics, anthropology and linguistics combine to throw fresh understanding of our lives as Paleolithic humans.

Before humans lived in large city state civilizations they lived as small bands of hunter gatherers.

As civilizations or pre-civilizations began to evolve big changes were in the wind.

Climatologically the world was transitioning from the last ice age to the warm interglacial we have been in for a few thousand years.

There was a big fundamental change in how humans survived with the advent of farming in the more southern regions.

As the world became warmer after the last ice age humans began to farm. As they began to farm their entire social and cultural behaviors changed.

Populations outgrew small land holdings and required both the defense of existing land holdings and the acquisition of new larger holdings.

Where once humans were primarily cooperatively involved in survival - hunting game and living creatively in the bounds of those endeavors - now the game had utterly changed.

Farming dictated increasing domestication and a more sedentary life dictated by the seasonality of crops.

Health changed also as both the growing of and consumption of grains weakened humans biologically.

But there was something even more profound afoot.

The growing of grains and populated settlements meant increasing populations of rodents - and fleas.

This was a perfect prescription for plague and this is exactly what happened. Evidence of the first proof of widespread plague has been found in the remains of these early farmers.

A disease which had been either absent or isolated had blown up into a very large problem. Weakened humans, increasingly domesticated into herd like societies, plagued by rodents and fleas.

Despite all of the advances of civilizations and the effort put into them the glaringly outstanding weaknesses have remained.

Today thanks to technological advances in sanitation we don’t have to worry so much about plague.

We do have to worry about all of the other weaknesses which result from a domesticated population, fed - like livestock - on grain - and subject to the social ills which accompany a farming system.

This does not totally eliminate the role of some farming. Even some hunter gatherer societies engaged in limited farming.

It is a matter of whether the farming system itself is held to the laws of the other larger and more intelligent ecological system

I could dedicate an entire book just to the biological, medical and social ills of a civilization based on farming and on the collectivism associated with it.

No there is no utopia - and humans living as independent small bands of hunter gatherers were not that - but the difference is staggering.

The independent strong network of humans working together to survive as hunter gatherers is a stark contrast to the domesticated and enslaved world of farmers.

For those who are religious or spiritually oriented the type of religion which arose among the farmers was in stark contrast to the spiritual nature of the hunter gatherers.

Farmers devised a religion based on a more Dionysian tradition. Crops are seasonal and the rhythms of life and spiritual concerns become focused on fertility.

Societies become more patriarchal as concerns about who owns what become more important.

Either matriarchy or patriarchy serves to unbalance a society and pit men and women against each other.

Societies became more militaristic as either defending farmland or attacking rivals to acquire more land becomes increasingly important.

Societies become less independent and more collectivist as the common good begins to be seen in growing crops, storing and distributing grain, and mandating the collective, hive mind thinking which supports these things.

The first facial recognition identification became necessary in the early agricultural civilizations.

Women and children become more dependent and are viewed as laborers who aid men in farming and in military careers.

Men come to see themselves less as a cooperative part of the whole than as the primary doer - the man in charge - or wanting to be in charge.

The top dog, the defender of women and children, the guy who both defends and administers the stored grain and wealth - and the law giving bureaucracy which makes it work.

The guys who go out on regular killing sprees to obtain more wealth and agricultural land.

The guys who support kings and who then sacrifice their own lives for the well being of kings.

The guys who come up with a religion based on the Divine Right Of Kings.

The one which dictates the Catch 22 that since God chooses the Kings no man has the right to question this.

Obviously I cannot outline the whole history of civilization in one essay, nor can I or anyone else point to the things we might do to remedy where we have gone wrong.

All I can do is help us to think outside the box and think outside the system we have created for ourselves to live in.

Mankind has enslaved and enchained himself.

We are living the proof of this.

Either we learn to bypass the bars, the limited collectivist thinking we have provided ourselves or we are condemned to repeat the errors and failed civilizations of the past several thousand years.

There was a man called Jesus who taught us how to do this.

But our civilizations assassinated him as they have assassinated all free thinkers since.

Potentially we can teach ourselves once again to think outside the blinkers, outside the enslaving, collectivist thinking - as a man, a revolutionary like Jesus taught.

Being a Christian - a real Christian - is a revolutionary act.

We have been given a paradise and we turned it into hell.

Break free.

THE SYSTEM IS THE PROBLEM

The system is one of slavery for everyone. It forces those at the top to enslave those at the bottom.

The system reinforces itself. It demands obsequious slavish conformity to the system itself.

As long as we are collectivist slaves to this system no form of government or religion will serve to free us.

In order to become free we must kill the system.

Everything about the system exists in a vampire-like self reinforcing loop to perpetuate the system itself.

Everything we are taught, led to believe, create and reinforce leads us to reinforce the system.

The system is the immortal vampire.

Mud everywhere.

Break free to a world in which the human side is the one which counts.

Deny this evil system which does not work for man or beast- and which certainly works for no heavenly being - the right to exist at all.

