Origins of TechnoFascism - The Great Ponzi Scheme - This Zero Sum Game - Of Tyranny
McFlation & McPonzi Schemes - Origins Of Tyranny As Demonstrated By Economics
Forward for September 27, 2024:
It has been about nine months since I originally wrote and published this piece.
Despite many indications we live in what amounts to a technocracy - or what appears by the day to deserve the term “technofascist” - almost nothing in the mind of what seems to be the general public - has changed.
We as citizens recoil from on…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.