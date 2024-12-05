FORWARD:
The very nature of this essay is formidable. Although I have a book in progress on this very subject the very idea is in itself a formidable one.
Fortune and circumstance may allow this project to evolve but it may well lie to others to carry it through to logical conclusions.
For in the tides of men, women and circumstances we cannot know how a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.