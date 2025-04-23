Our Once Meritorious America - Now Reduced to a Weak & Shameful Mediocrity
The Fall of Institutions - Harvard, Journalism - As We Have Been Invaded
POTUS TRUMP & CABINET STAND BETWEEN US - AND TOTAL RUIN
What stands between us - as the American people - and total ruin - is the current Trump administration.
Warriors who work day and night - under constant attack - to maintain what remains of our Democratic Constitutional Republic.
There may be some out there who hue and cry and complain about the Trump team - but the Trump team is the reality which is - the sole force standing between us - and certain utter ruin.
Like seemingly all nations of this world - we are being attacked by ruthless globalist totalitarians who wish us all dead - or safely locked away in 15 minute cities.
Once these United States had universities and institutions to be proud of - now we fight to be able to rescue these from the infiltration of radical leftist globalist forces.
Our once praise worthy press and communications industries - all infiltrated and reduced to the very lowest - and desperate - of common denominators.
We stand on the verge of total failure - as we watch these socialist-minded globalists infiltrate and destroy what remains of our once merit-filled institutions.
The Trump administration takes heavy criticism for the task they were elected to carry out - rescuing our nation - and very possibly the world at large - from this dastardly path it is headed down.
Harvard - liberally supported in fine style by rich endowments - still expects to be supported by endowments - gifts - from a national government it has worked to subvert.
Churches and private schools - and more - many infiltrated by globalists - and still expecting to remain supported by the tax free largesse of the nation they work to destroy.
And further information as to the extent of this invasion/infiltration comes out all the time.
WHILE THE WORLD - FREAKS OUT ABOUT TARIFFS
Understanding the degree to which we are being infiltrated - which involves the globalists and the CCP - could not be more important.
To understand tariffs we might simply come to understand one of Trump’s favorite words - reciprocity.
This quick update on current issue furnishes only a small part of the issues we are being confronted by.
Later this morning a post which takes a unique stance on Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Have a Super Wednesday everyone!
Crazy days are here again!
On many fronts....
https://medium.com/predict/ai-has-officially-hit-a-dead-end-cf260ae5b2de