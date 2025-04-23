POTUS TRUMP & CABINET STAND BETWEEN US - AND TOTAL RUIN

What stands between us - as the American people - and total ruin - is the current Trump administration.

Warriors who work day and night - under constant attack - to maintain what remains of our Democratic Constitutional Republic.

There may be some out there who hue and cry and complain about the Trump team - but the Trump team is the reality which is - the sole force standing between us - and certain utter ruin.

Like seemingly all nations of this world - we are being attacked by ruthless globalist totalitarians who wish us all dead - or safely locked away in 15 minute cities.

Once these United States had universities and institutions to be proud of - now we fight to be able to rescue these from the infiltration of radical leftist globalist forces.

Our once praise worthy press and communications industries - all infiltrated and reduced to the very lowest - and desperate - of common denominators.

We stand on the verge of total failure - as we watch these socialist-minded globalists infiltrate and destroy what remains of our once merit-filled institutions.

The Trump administration takes heavy criticism for the task they were elected to carry out - rescuing our nation - and very possibly the world at large - from this dastardly path it is headed down.

Harvard - liberally supported in fine style by rich endowments - still expects to be supported by endowments - gifts - from a national government it has worked to subvert.

Churches and private schools - and more - many infiltrated by globalists - and still expecting to remain supported by the tax free largesse of the nation they work to destroy.

And further information as to the extent of this invasion/infiltration comes out all the time.

WHILE THE WORLD - FREAKS OUT ABOUT TARIFFS

Understanding the degree to which we are being infiltrated - which involves the globalists and the CCP - could not be more important.

To understand tariffs we might simply come to understand one of Trump’s favorite words - reciprocity.

This quick update on current issue furnishes only a small part of the issues we are being confronted by.

Later this morning a post which takes a unique stance on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Have a Super Wednesday everyone!

