Something I have gravitated to for a very long time is that we as physical beings are - far more than we commonly recognize - certainly far more than our cultures lead us to believe - rather magical beings.
I have a strong educational background in the physiological sciences, math, physics, language, genetics, embryology, and have picked up an understand…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.