Forward for December 11, 2024:

As most of you know I have written quite a bit about the fact we as humans are far more than our culture teaches us to understand.

Right now we are going through an immense consciousness shift - and those who are really in tune with the universe can actually feel this change as it is happening.

In a process we simply are not taught to recognize - we are constantly vibrating and changing - as life is an unfolding process of constant change - and a seeking of harmony and equilibrium.

In many ways we don’t normally think about - we are electromagnetic beings in an electromagnetic universe.

It may be that we are intended by our creator to be the universe’s way of knowing itself.

The following video discusses the evidence that the universe is constantly vibrating - apparently in tune with the wavelength of an unknown energy source.

Forward for December 14, 2023:

Something I have gravitated to for a very long time is that we humans - as physical beings - far more than we commonly recognize - certainly far more than our cultures lead us to believe - are rather magical beings.

I have a strong educational background in the physiological sciences, math, physics, language, genetics, embryology, and have picked up an understanding of history and anthropology - and lots of experience in music.

I love the study of how we are physical beings in a physical universe. And I love how we are matter made flesh - a thriving combination of both living and nonliving material.

We are also electrochemical beings. Our bodies would not even hold together and certainly would not function without the cooperation of the vibrational electromechanics of the universe.

Without a background in both the physical and biological sciences this is difficult to understand.

But one thing I am certain of is that our consciousness is the most important element which makes up our lives and directs not only our individual lives but the evolution of our species.

Is is all too easy to fall prey to the idea that we are just physical selves in a dog eat dog, survival of the fittest world - that we are born, live and die in miserable circumstances - never knowing or understanding our true natures.

This is what our cultures want us to believe. It is far easier to control a depressed, miserable, angry and unenlightened soul.

It on the other hand it is really impossible to control someone who is lit with spirit, who understands compassion for themselves and for others, and who comprehends the magic of the universe.

Those able to take great joy in the sheer wild trip of being alive are far less easily manipulated.

As a writer I take great pleasure in the resonance and creative expression of words - but truth be told I prefer music as a means of communication.

Because I am better at writing than I am as a musician I lean on the real musicians to bring music to life.

After all - being 100% good at being 100% original is the real trick.

The creator created each of us in a totally individual one of a kind miracle of billions of years of evolution.

Our DNA is a master code which directs, facilitates and coordinates this miracle process which results in the vibrating frequency we are as living beings.

For me music and sound are what really and truly allow us to comprehend the nature of our combined spiritual and physical selves - where the light of being meets our vibrational reality of both spirit and matter.

The following by my friend and fellow writer

helped me begin putting this into words.

I will explore more on the transitory alliance of our vibrational reality and how it either aligns with our health and well being or renders us helpless stow aways on this wild journey we call life.

I - like all of us - am just beginning to comprehend the journey we are all on together.

My ongoing trust is that we can configure a way to live peacefully and in interdependent reality on this Earth.

Maybe through this maze of political, cultural, biological and spiritual reality - with the imagination and creativity - with the words and music and art we have available to share - these thoughts will come to be more expressible and more easily communicated.

Now, more than ever, I hear people wanting a deeper explanation of who and what we are as human beings. Especially where it concerns the spiritual dimension - the dimension of consciousness

What people - all of us - are hungry for - is connection.

The farther our cultures fall from being able to encompass these dimensions the more as humans desire to understand them.

This is a very hopeful sign. A sign that things are evolving in this dimension and that we all are preparing to take on the new world. The new world being born in our midst. That new world of spirit which will spring from the ruins of this one.

We are at the point now where the fusion of science, spiritual understanding and creativity allow this to take place.

We are living through the difficult birth pangs of the death of the old world as the new world rises into being.

One thing I am 100% certain of is that we are all in this one together.

Share

Leave a comment