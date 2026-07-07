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OUTLIERS AND BLACK SWANS: COMPLEX LIFE IN A QUANTUM UNIVERSE

As for the emergence of highly complex multicellular life, processes based on the math & physics we are describing, combine to support a living process.

Although constantly changing, the living form possesses a remarkably coherent structure, stratified into cell types of remarkable specialization.

Such is the complexity involved that a person could devote an entire life span to the study of biology and still come away not having understood but a part of it.

For this book we are going to radically simplify a vastly complex process to step back and take the perspective of seeing life as a part of the quantum fluid/wave dynamics of the universe.

This to highlight the fundamental principles of how elegant quantum and mathematical systems determine all of life as well as all of the nonliving systems.

As we laid out in the beginning: the fresh perspective offered by fresh attitude and altitude offer us new ways of seeing, ways which are essential to the development of science.

Novel attitudes and perspectives lead to new insights and theories which eventually are subjected to rigorous research and analysis - and which eventually leads to new scientific paradigm.

Scientific paradigm themselves subject to the philosophical and psychosocial aspects of science which are thoroughly examined by Thomas Kuhn, in his The Structure of Scientific Revolutions.

For this book that scientific revolution is the emergent comprehension of quantum comprehension- basically that we humans are part of an enormously complicated and ever changing quantum universe, partially explained by the beautiful math we describe here.

While subject to a great deal of controversy, consciousness will one day be accepted as being subject to these same underlying rules we describe here.

While it is extremely difficult to imagine consciousness as en emergent property of such mathematical principles and quantum fluid/wave theory, the concept has some interesting implications and is supported by some very attractive concepts.

Once again the reader is referred to my earlier work for more on these subjects.

(References supporting quantum properties of consciousness)

Although I have worked hard to prevent any of my books from entertaining new age speculation, the way these books came into being demand some degree of speculation.

Each one of the books in my continuum of volumes, seemed based on a palpable gravitational pull, difficult, from my own perspective , to see as anything but random,

Just because some idea seems to be a black swan, an impossible outlier, does not mean it is one.

It could well be that there are unrecognized systems at work in consciousness which conform to the same mathematical principles which govern the quantum universe.

Thus the palpable sense that gravitational and/or thermodynamic and/or fluid/wave dynamics could be involved in the way ideas, consciousness and imaginative creativity come into being are not ruled out.

Here we are, in Paul Simon territory, collars turned up against the cold and damp, knowing that this is the price to be paid for co-creation - the necessity to go where others will not.

The chill which accompanies having to set oneself out apart from the 10,000 people, maybe more, who seem to be screaming at something they cannot understand.

Knowing the sole path of the heart which may lead to understanding is to be willing to stand alone if need be to accomplish it.

The ability to write a competent song, to create an idea and an attitude, and to achieve an altitude which offers a novel perspective is an evolutionary process.

We humans - biological learning machines - are rapidly evolving - and the price to be exacted by evolution is the chaos and discomfort we now experience.

Whether we become different enough to change the old Homo Sapiens into Homo Intelligentsia or to Homo Luminous - remains to be seen.

Regardless of the precise outcome, humanity has forked, and will never go back to what existed previously.

Consciousness will be understood, and the idea of returning to the quaint idea that we could serve as some sort of disinterested observer in a quantum universe - parochial.

As Dylan once sang: “ He not busy born is a busy dying.”

Parochial as humankind and the earth being the center of the universe.

Parochial as a flock of girls at their first communion being lead in ten straight lines by women hooded in black robes.

So here we have reached the black, dystopian, shadowed world of human ignorance.

Not knowing how to listen deeply and to understand exacts a very high price.

We come to the end of the silence, and face the uncomfortable, but beautiful, recognition, that we are quantum emergent beings, in a quantum emergent universe.

As another song unfolds :

And this chapter, ends where it began, with yet another song

Darkness at the break of noon Shadows even the silver spoon The handmade blade, the child’s balloon Eclipses both the sun and moon To understand you know too soon There is no sense in trying Pointed threats, they bluff with scorn Suicide remarks are torn From the fool’s gold mouthpiece the hollow horn Plays wasted words, proves to warn That he not busy being born is busy dying Temptation’s page flies out the door You follow, find yourself at war Watch waterfalls of pity roar You feel to moan but unlike before You discover that you’d just be one more Person crying So don’t fear if you hear A foreign sound to your ear It’s alright, Ma, I’m only sighing As some warn victory, some downfall Private reasons great or small Can be seen in the eyes of those that call To make all that should be killed to crawl While others say don’t hate nothing at all Except hatred Disillusioned words like bullets bark As human gods aim for their mark Make everything from toy guns that spark To flesh-colored Christs that glow in the dark It’s easy to see without looking too far That not much is really sacred While preachers preach of evil fates Teachers teach that knowledge waits Can lead to hundred-dollar plates Goodness hides behind its gates But even the president of the United States Sometimes must have to stand naked An’ though the rules of the road have been lodged It’s only people’s games that you got to dodge And it’s alright, Ma, I can make it Advertising signs they con You into thinking you’re the one That can do what’s never been done That can win what’s never been won Meantime life outside goes on All around you You lose yourself, you reappear You suddenly find you got nothing to fear Alone you stand with nobody near When a trembling distant voice, unclear Startles your sleeping ears to hear That somebody thinks they really found you A question in your nerves is lit Yet you know there is no answer fit To satisfy, insure you not to quit To keep it in your mind and not forget That it is not he or she or them or it That you belong to Although the masters make the rules For the wise men and the fools I got nothing, Ma, to live up to For them that must obey authority That they do not respect in any degree Who despise their jobs, their destinies Speak jealously of them that are free Cultivate their flowers to be Nothing more than something they invest in While some on principles baptized To strict party platform ties Social clubs in drag disguise Outsiders they can freely criticize Tell nothing except who to idolize And then say God bless him While one who sings with his tongue on fire Gargles in the rat race choir Bent out of shape from society’s pliers Cares not to come up any higher But rather get you down in the hole That he’s in But I mean no harm nor put fault On anyone that lives in a vault But it’s alright, Ma, if I can’t please him Old lady judges watch people in pairs Limited in sex, they dare To push fake morals, insult and stare While money doesn’t talk, it swears Obscenity, who really cares Propaganda, all is phony While them that defend what they cannot see With a killer’s pride, security It blows the minds most bitterly For them that think death’s honesty Won’t fall upon them naturally Life sometimes must get lonely My eyes collide head-on with stuffed Graveyards, false gods, I scuff At pettiness which plays so rough Walk upside-down inside handcuffs Kick my legs to crash it off Say okay, I have had enough what else can you show me? And if my thought-dreams could be seen They’d probably put my head in a guillotine But it’s alright, Ma, it’s life, and life only

Bob Dylan: It’s Alright Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

References from Gemini - Retrieved from the following engineering prompt: (Please riff on the concept that consciousness might someday be revealed to have mathematical foundations - as part of a universe based upon quantum fluid/wave dynamics)

“If consciousness has a universal foundation, it likely emerges from the exact same mathematical laws that govern the physics of a flowing trout stream or a cosmic supercluster: the mathematics of quantum fluid and wave dynamics.

Instead of viewing the brain as a rigid computer processing binary code, this perspective treats the universe—and the mind within it—as an interconnected, self-organizing quantum fluid.

1. The Universe as a Quantum Superfluid

In modern theoretical physics, the vacuum of space is not empty; it is a field brimming with zero-point energy. If we model the universe as a fundamental quantum superfluid (similar to a Bose-Einstein condensate), spacetime itself becomes an emergent property of wave interactions.

Hydrodynamic Consciousness: In a fluid universe, particles are not solid billiard balls. They are localized, stable wave packets or vortices moving through a cosmic medium. Consciousness, under this model, is not generated by matter; it is a specific, highly organized hydrodynamic state of the medium itself.

The Wavefunction of the Mind: If reality is a fluid substrate, then individual minds are like distinct whirlpools in a single river. They appear as separate entities with localized boundaries, but they are entirely composed of, and continuous with, the universal fluid.

2. The Topological Mathematics of Awareness

If consciousness is rooted in fluid dynamics, its mathematical description will rely heavily on topology—the study of geometric properties that remain unchanged when shapes are stretched or twisted.

Knot Theory and Memory: In a quantum fluid, vortices can become knotted and tangled. In physics, these are called topological solitons—stable, self-sustaining wave structures. The mathematical foundations of memory and identity might someday be written as topological knots within the neural and quantum fluids of the brain, preserving information despite surrounding chaos.

Holomorphic Flow: The transition from one thought to another could be mathematically mapped using complex analysis and holomorphic functions, where the stream of consciousness follows paths of least resistance (geodesics) through a high-dimensional landscape of mental states.

3. The Brain as a Quantum Acoustic Cavity

To interface with a fluid universe, the brain must act as a resonator. This brings the concept back to the microtubules and water molecules discussed earlier.

Phononic Computing: The fluid inside and around neurons can hold acoustic and quantum vibrations (phonons). The brain may act as a complex acoustic cavity, shaping these quantum waves.

Resonant Coupling: When the neural frequencies of the brain perfectly match the geometric vibrations of the underlying quantum fluid of the universe, “awareness” occurs. It is an act of mathematical resonance—like two tuning forks vibrating at the same frequency.

The Ultimate Mathematical Shift

If this concept is proven true, it will completely invert our understanding of psychology and physics:

Matter⟶Quantum\ Fluid\ Dynamics⟶Topological\ Geometry⟶Consciousness

Science would no longer look for the “seat of the soul” in a specific cluster of neurons. Instead, consciousness would be calculated using variants of the Navier-Stokes equations (which govern fluid flow) combined with the Schrödinger equation (which governs quantum waves). Human thought would be revealed as a beautiful, localized weather pattern in a vast, sentient cosmic ocean.”

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