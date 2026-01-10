OVERCOMING HUMAN BASED EMOTIONAL IGNORANCE & MAXIMIZING HUMAN EMOTIONAL WISDOM



We live through a time when the humans around us are largely dependent on the manipulation of their emotional intelligence by toxic narcissists.

I have written much about the approximately 12,000 year old toxic waste dump of our civilizations and won’t be diving into that wasteland again.



It is impossible not to be affected by this as we are fully conscious biological beings whose biological and social functioning are deeply affected by the consciousness of others.



This is so obvious it needs no further elaboration, but I find myself proactively choosing to live consciously and purposefully free of this emotional manipulation.



It is difficult since very few fellow humans have the education and training to achieve such a goal, but it is possible.



The way I have discovered to live free of this, is by accepting the harmfulness of this emotional roller coaster rather ride.

Through accepting the reality choosing to switch my attention to the science which proves to me that this emotional roller coaster does not need to be my fate, unless I allow it.



I have the options to select to hang out with fellow humans who resist and who also rise above the emotional teeter totter we have been socialized to accept.



Fortunately for us, there is a whole universe, a whole world, outside of our little constricting and harmful socially-mandated emotional entrapment.



Like the universe which we are a part of we are learning more and more each day if we pay attention.

More and more of us are learning we are quantum beings, and share, with the universe itself, many elucidating beautiful recognitions our civilizations do not teach us.



I have written at length about why this is true and will not go into further discussion here.



The bottom line is, it doesn’t matter why it is true, the important thing is we recognize how to save ourselves from the consequences of such madness.



Good thing we live at a time when we can participate with fellow humans who are also encountering the discovery of this liberating and beautiful awareness.



As it so happens, this awareness exists at the intersection of both science and spiritual awareness, and points to new and liberating dimensions in human psychology, as well.



Living, as we do, in this materialist civilization, it is tempting to accept that extremely confining and detrimental view.



Despair no longer - the intersection of science and religion and psychology points to a recognition of the interconnected universe of which we are a part where it is our relationships with everything else which determine our wisdom , our physical and emotional and spiritual health.



This is what I will be devoting my SubStack to for the foreseeable future.



Where once I worked to educate myself and others of the wisdom of the body in learning to give birth to our children, now I work to educate myself and others as to the wisdom of the larger universe of which we are an indistinguishable part.



The following video takes on a journey into the quantum universe as defined by plants - a story of the complex interdependent architecture of plant life.

The next video takes us into the same realm although expands it into the realms of the entire universe, the entirety of the phenomenon of all life.

Since, as we explore these fascinating realms together, the clarity of how to manage our lives, held within the constraints of what we accept as civilization, becomes more easier to grasp.





Humans are so much more than we have been taught, capable of many as yet under-appreciated levels of transformation and understanding, and knowledge and wisdom.





Although emotions are built into our makeup, and serve as important indicators of either our evolutionary health, or lack of such, we are hardly bound to the limitations of these emotions.



As humans we have an enormous repertoire of sensory capabilities, not even partially developed by our so called civilization.



We are already finding, in our newly discovered quantum knowledge, capabilities we simply did not formerly appreciate.



What I can tell you, from personal experience, is that this emotionally manipulated civilization we have grown accustomed to living in for at least 12,000 years, is now self destructing all around us.



We must recognize the chaos as an opportunity for evolution on many levels.



The more we understand the beauty of quantum biology, the more we understand that chaos is simply a part of feeding into the majestic architecture of which we are a part.



Please watch the videos carefully - with any good fortune I will be discussing them tomorrow.

I will be trying to limit my political commentary to short forms on Substack.

