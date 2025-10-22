OVEREDUCATED - OVER INDOCTRINATED - RESENTFUL - RECIPE FOR INSURRECTION

COMMUNISM - SOCIALISM - TOTALITARIANISM IN AMERICA

What has become of that strength which we imagine is still at the heart of American character?

Gone to socialist weakness - bred out of us by a domesticated and disaffected nature - and intractable weakness which has infiltrated and destroyed all such liberation, freedom and personal agency.

High time to find this nature once again and go to forward to build the future history we are fully capable of building.

First rule - never give up.

Second rule - never back down

Third rule - never give up or back down.

The insurrectionist rot which has taken hold of America - is comparable to the insurrectionist rot which has been responsible for similar insurrections from 20th Century Soviet Russia thru Nazi Germany and thru Maoist China.

Let us pause to reflect that the last thing we wish for is a Communist American - or God Forbid - a Communist world.

And yet most people are not even yet aware that this is precisely what a New World Order of socialist globalists has tried to effect.

Although at this point the idiot running for NYC mayor - Mondavi - appears to be an agreeable enough dumb ass revolutionary - he has all the personality earmarks of a totalitarian messianic dictator

This is very incendiary and dangerous stuff we are dealing with in America - and being perpetrated from the top down by an encouraging cadre of globalist New World Order socialists.

The methodology used to build an insurrectionist class - a group of angry, dissatisfied and spiritually and morally bankrupt individuals - already psycho socially primed to seek a totalitarian leader - repeats tragically throughout history.

We should not be surprised that our universities have become breeding grounds for ideological capture and for the kind of anger which fuels insurrections.

What is surprising to Americans who are terribly and deliberately undereducated about history and about human behavior is that it could happen to the nation our founding fathers engineered for us.

The founding fathers were well aware that there was no American exceptionalism - and understood the reality of keeping America as a functioning constitutional republic was going to be extremely difficult.

The very notion that there could be an American exceptionalism was telling of what would bring America to her knees, twice - in the build up to, and times of, the 19th century Civil War - and now in the 21st Century with these flames of socialist insurrection.

Socialism has always inspired the spoiled overindulged intellectuals - those disaffected idle and indoctrinated individuals who dream of illegitimate power.

Socialism always ends up as a disastrous outcome for its advocates and serves as a destabilizing mechanism in any society - where there exists no such thing as American exceptionalism.

And socialism always co—opts any well-meaning foolish insurrectionists to put the most horrible of the Dark Triad personalities in power.

THE AMERICAN CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC - A GREAT IDEA WHICH ARRIVED TOO EARLY

For the Founding fathers the expectation that citizens would be capable of becoming educated and economically advantaged enough to serve as these agents of their own governance was way premature.

A citizenry subject to indoctrination - to being filled with facts to make them good workers - but lacking the wisdom to govern themselves - will not be capable of self governance.

Such a populace - educated to be cogs in the system - but uninformed as to how and why one would become educated to self govern - is a recipe for disaster.

What I am not sure the founding fathers adequately understood is that what they were fighting was not human ignorance and evil but something far more insidious - they were up against a system which had served as the foundations of civilization for many thousands of years.

They thought they fought “British” tyranny alone - but the tyranny they actually fought was instilled in every civilization across the entire world - a fact they were unprepared to recognize, let alone fight.

This tyranny - closer to Solzhenitsyn’s definition of apartheid as a wound which affects the human heart - a wound allowing us to see other humans as apart - and therefore as lesser beings - was endemic.

Please see the AI description of Solzhenitzyn’s great ideas for which he was awarded the 1970 Nobel Prize in Literature.

The fundamental cause of apartheid and of all war and insurrection is not only traceable to this wound of the heart but to something far more complex and preventable - and that is the deep systemic evil of the system of governed civilization itself.

This system which mandates that humans live together in a dominance hierarchy where a 1% wealthy and powerful class governs over a 99% subservient class of workers is the root problem - and world wide and across the time and space of history,

Thus system, regardless of political orientation, whether democratic or authoritarian, is possibly the most fundamental root cause of social instability and inequality and apartheid.

To believe that a human being may be amenable to living peacefully in a stylistic, domesticated and educated hierarchy where 1% of his or her fellows rule and govern over 99% of individuals - is deeply flawed.

Such a system - such a civilization - is neither civilized - or amenable to being adequately governed or capable of remaining stable over time.

Such a civilized insanity is destined to collapse in ruins repeatedly and almost upon cue.

Human kind, having been born into such civilization for so many generations. becomes unable to see the truth - blinded by the truth from being immersed in the very problem.

This kind of uncivilized superstructure of a civilization has a tendency to produce and reward individuals with Dark Triad personalities.

Which makes a kind of twisted and sick sense as we actually agree to live in what amounts to societies most like those of our more primitive distant human primate ancestors.

Several of my former posts focused on the nature of these Dark Triad personalities, for those interested.

OUR CIVILIZED CIVILIZATION - AN UNSOLVABLE EQUATION

When we can step back and take a good hard look what we accept as civilized what we see is equivalent to imagining a mathematical equation which cannot be balanced and cannot be solved.

Or we may imagine the architecture of a large building whose foundation teeters upon the tip of a pyramid - an impossible construction which cannot hold.

This hierarchy of a civilization we call civilized is the teetering unstable hierarchy at the root of discontent and insecurity - and the source of our inability to self govern.

The countless times that civilizations have collapsed have been inadequately explained by generations of creative souls - who have repeatedly and inadequately explained the learned causes of the recursive collapse of civilization

And repeatedly these creative souls miss the true reason because it is an inconvenient truth.

THE TYRANNY OF INCONVENIENT TRUTHS

And inconvenient truths are not welcome or acceptable truths so civilizations go right on building the next one - never contemplating the inconvenient truth which proves the lie.

However we now live in a time when it has become apparent to everyone that the way in which we agree to live together as civilized beings is unsustainable.

And as these massive inconvenient cracks appear in the superstructure - we have a new breed of politicians who are just beginning to address the ways in which we may solve this civilizational riddle.

The ways in which humans do excel in getting along with each other is thru trade and commerce - as trade and commerce even take precedence over fighting wars.

Thus a geopolitical leader who wishes to forge peace finds a way to promote effective trade and to help support positive commercial interests.

An intelligent leader understands the impossibility of fighting a war while simultaneously maintaining great commerce at the same time.

Understands that war itself - and the need to fight wars - is symptomatic of the unstable and dangerous nature of the unsustainable system itself.

Trade on steroids is the first foundational necessity in order to get a civilization back on its feet.

A wise leader knows that the correct way to fight a war is to avoid having one.

I have written often about how the Trump 2.0 administration may be described as Trump’s own “The Art of the Deal” merges with the wisdom of the Chinese sage Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War”.

In a world accustomed to war - a leader intent on peace must bring the warlike individuals to the bargaining table thru trade and commerce.

And the leader must demonstrate a creative ability to dance and pivot - throwing all would be enemies off guard.

The leader who fights for peace over war must keep all friends close and all enemies closer as he or she seeks to counter the strong emotional pressure for war.

And the most warlike must be brought into the negotiations as those chosen to be the most competitive and powerful in trade and commerce.

This is a first step in bringing peace and in allowing for an atmosphere in which the civilization may begin to heal and to change for the better - thru supporting peaceful human interaction.

Humans are competitive and seek power and agency in life - this is simply fundamental and we get nowhere by attempting to change our own nature.

This competitive nature can be channeled into healthier and healthier ways of living together as civilized beings - and the tendencies toward a 1% overlord class slowly overcome by offering equal opportunities to education and to participation in trade and commerce.

Thru promoting peace thru strength - and by including the citizens in the overall building process - stronger individuals who take advantage of the circumstances to build are prioritized over those weaker individuals who decline to participate.

Many thousands of years of habit don’t get overturned in less than a year - but setting the stage for long term healthy trade and investment and prosperity can go a long way towards reaching this goal.

The move to support the new human tool of AI is a genius move - and one destined to help overcome much of what currently ails us - as we seek to become more peaceful and more resilient and intelligent in how we live together and govern our own society.

Certainly fear of such a powerful tool is predictable as we must come together to make certain AI is used as a positive force to advance human excellence and human freedom.

Although, this fear is only going to be useful if we allow the fear of misappropriation and misuse drive the correct use and application of such a power.

Fear is one of those emotions which may be applied as a motivational force to effect change if properly channeled.

Fear is also one of the those emotions which - if allowed to overwhelm us - simply leads to paralysis and the inability to shape reality in any meaningful way.

The aspects of AI which scare us - the humanoid robotics, the military use - and the ability of AI systems to break all codes which now protect our digital innovation - are just some of the ways which indicate how we must shape AI use.

We cannot stop the code breaking capabilities of AI - unless we pull the plug entirely - which is not going to happen - and thus we must readjust to live in such a way that this code breaking won’t be such a problem.

We will simply not be able to live in a hierarchical society where 1% keep their wealth and military power locked up with codes and rules and regulations which keep the 99% in domesticated bliss.

Humanoid robotics will be driven by marketability- so if we accept this - then it will be part of our reality as we are the ones who drive market forces.

Change is a given - and since it is more than true that we have lived in societies which have worked against our own human nature for many millennia - breaking free of this is going to be painful in the sense of bringing radical change.

Experiencing this kind of transformation in our societies forces changes in ourselves and those who will excel under these circumstances are those who welcome the opportunities to change.

We can no more stop the onrushing force of change than we can stop the earth from spinning - or change the universe to conform with our expectations.

Great change and transformation are the conditions of this life itself - a life which we were granted as these unalienable rights by our creator.

We are in no position to dictate the terms of our existence - we can however make proper use of the very tools we have created to transform our social reality into more beneficial terms.

Those who use fear as a motivating factor to briefly inspire beneficial action will do fine.

But those who cling to fear as a way of coping - as a method of avoiding the reality of change - will be swept aside as part of the wreckage of the old dying civilization they cling to.

Those who use fear as a brief spark - and then embrace positive ways of accepting change - using acceptance of their human nature and natural instincts and compassion for self and others to effect beneficial change - will become the leaders of the onrushing future.

We are incredibly fortunate to be living in these times of warp speed change - and those who understand the liberation and the personal agency possible for us all to achieve thru it - are fortunate indeed.

The resolute men and our resolute ancestors who dared dream this dream of America were not wrong - they were just a little early - and somewhere I see them smiling at the way things have turned out.

As always, may our creator serve to protect and defend and to bless - all of the peacemakers.