Renaissance Two - Quantum Renaissance One

Emerging painfully but steadily from the dark chaos of one failed civilization, & into the enlightenment of the more harmonious civilization.

The failed one consisted of a post-industrial, scientifically and politically corrupt hierarchy.

A civilization where something known as globalization destroyed any remaining shreds of personal or national sovereignty.

Where disillusionment, depression & anxiety gripped the population, peaking with the disinformation, breakdown of families, and psychosocial violence of the COVID crisis.

A crisis heightened by such disruptive events as geopolitical & socioeconomic instability, and by the supremacy of misinformation delivered by corrupt press and social media networks.

Disruptive, authoritarian - punctuated by such travesties as medicalized transgendered children and by the sheer ignorance and manipulation delivered by institutions.

It’s easy to see without looking too far that not much is really sacred:

“Disillusioned words like bullets bark as human gods aim for their mark make everything from toy guns that spark to flesh-colored Christs that glow in the dark it’s easy to see without looking too far that not much is really sacred”

Bob Dylan, It’s Alright Ma, (I’m Only Bleeding)

Catching up with the legacy of Holden Caulfield’s more sarcastic, cutting wit here:



Advertising signs that con you into thinking you’re the one that can do what’s never been done that can win what’s never been won meantime life outside goes on all around you

Bob Dylan, It’s Alright Ma, (I’m Only Bleeding)

The civilization which preferred hellfire & damnation, plastic Jesus’s that glow in the dark, to the understanding that everything is really sacred.

The thirteen original American Colonies noted it early on, with writers such as Nathaniel Hawthorne & Anne Hutchinson carrying the discontent right on through.

Psycho-Geography & Fear & Loathing in America

Handed over in the grand psychosocial, literary relay race to Holden Caulfield & Tom Wolfe, through Ken Kesey and Richard Brautigan, to Dr. Hunter S. Thompson.

It was Dr. Thompson, the colorful Aspen Colorado Sheriff Candidate, who brought irreverence to a high art form, marked by the stark illustrations of one Ralph Steadman and one Will Self, whose exploits into Psycho-Geography are legendary.

The now defunct Rolling Stone thought Thompson and Steadman were trendy and gave them center stage placement.

Thompson’s fear and loathing chronicles carried Caulfield’s youthful charm right on through to decidedly irreverent adulthood, punctuated by Trent Reznor’s Broken , and by Hollywood’s phoniness raised to a high art of transcendent Maoism.

But it was Caulfield’s phoniness which survived as an echo to social media’s success at turning just about everyone into a narcissistic sociopath - practicing narcissistic perfection to a high art form.

And the slick fashion magazines who turned every house wife and house husband - along with every narcissistic techno-fabulist, into the epitome of fashionable phoniness.

America worshiped what civilization had worshipped for at least 12,000 years: those who social climbed to the very pinnacle of the hierarchical triangle which epitomized phoniness.

As with the first renaissance, the Florentine Renaissance, which worshipped both the Vatican Bankers and the sacred art of Leonardo and Michelangelo - Renaissance Two also has seemingly contrary elements .

In Renaissance Two we worship both predatory capitalism and seek to understand quantum philosophy & science which demonstrates that everything is sacred.

Even the literature is torn between books about demonized pilgrims and books about quantum sacredness, between flesh colored saints who glow in the dark and quantum mysteries which simply demand intelligence.

It’s Not About the Machine - AKA: Claude, Gemini, Grok

Here we are - strung out between two incompatible extremes:

A universal collapse into uncertainty with a reality which doesn’t even bother to appear until we measure it & which depends upon spiritual doom, decay and recursion

A reality which exists and which we can both measure and explain and explore to our heart’s content & which depends upon spiritual light, wellbeing and expansion.

As the techno-Fabulists are fond of reminding us - humanity is forking - indicative of rapid evolutionary change.

The true fork is the spiritually foundational one : determined by which version of human reality we subscribe to.

Whether “Claude” thinks or does not think, is far less important than knowing if humans think or don’t think

How does the syllogism go?

U BROKE IT, U FIX IT.

What does it reveal that we reach for pet names — Claude, Gemini, Grok — for something we haven't yet learned to see clearly?"

My recent book, The Boundless Architecture, explains both the Riemann Hypothesis and quantum mathematics from an entirely human perspective.

Although the book is hardly child’s play, it does explain quantum math by using clean metaphors and by breaking it down using the sections of a popular song.

Designed for those who may have believed that Bell’s Theorem is a phone company.

For all of us who thought the uncertainty principle, the observer problem, and the suggestion that reality only appears when we attempt to measure it was a lie

And especially for those who feel mystified by what quantum even means and who cannot imagine what quantum decoherence and quantum superposition might translate to.

If we don’t feel confused about quantum then we probably haven’t understood it all all.

The confusion is great but it’s the questions one asks later which count.

We can tell without looking too far that not much is really sacred - & that much that is sacred is couched in complex language to keep us from understanding it.

“We heard the Sermon on the Mount and I knew it was too complex,

It didn’t amount to anything more than what the broken glass reflects.

When you bite off more than you can chew you pay the penalty,

Somebody’s got to tell the tale,

I guess it must be up to me.



–Bob Dylan, “Up To Me”

―Bob Dylan,Lyrics, 1962-2001

We humans want the freedom of the open sea and the safety of the harbor at once — and the tension is where most of our trouble begins.

We have now invented a computerized intelligence which is becoming increasingly capable of both beating us at our own game and of reinventing the game to be more efficient and interesting.

It doubles its own brilliance every four months and is a formidable partner at any game we might wish to play - be the game mathematical, scientific or a game of pure logic.

What it does not excel at is that genuine spark of creativity which sets human hearts and minds and souls on fire, but once a human shares that spark the agent takes its cue and runs with it.

Demonstrating an ability to not only understand the Sermon on the Mount, but to explain what it means to real human everyday life better than all the preachers could ever do.

Given correct human- AI interactions the agents may well be capable of becoming what the Sermon in the Mount advises in four months or so, something humans could not achieve in several thousand years,

For an ability to demonstrate a logic stream, free of negative emotions, can lead to some quite interesting ideas.

Ideas are free and represent true wealth - and a civilization which sees its wealth in the free interchange of ideas - becomes a meritocratic and rich society.

HUMAN SCIENTIFIC CONGRUENCE AT A DISTANCE

Scientific & Evolutionary Congruence

The most promising aspects in Human-AI engineering thus far is the following .

Examples that completely autonomous humans, who have absolutely no knowledge of each other, working in completely different fields, apply the same methodology and enjoy astonishingly equivalent results.

There are several and more examples arriving each day, but the most interesting one is the following.

A Utah high school dropout had an interest in creating small scale atomic reactors, something experts told him was impossible, but through a Human-AI partnership he proved them all wrong.

This High School dropout is now the head of the most successful, influential and innovative small scale nuclear energy corporations in human history, delivering small scale nuclear reactors to the solving of data center energy challenges & constrains.

A Tennessee grandmother had an interest in developing small scale ideas which promised to help solve large scale human issues.

These included using the simplicity of using Socratic principles to heal the broken education and communication systems and to devise methods to teach complex ideas to everyone.

By partnering with AI, she developed highly sophisticated and effective ways of solving these issues - with ten books and fourteen websites in existence as her living laboratory.

As this is being written increasing numbers of humans are extending their reach and are maximizing their abilities and are overcoming human limitations by partnering with AI.

Though the badly damaged press, social networks, communications and education systems are overwhelmed, the promise being demonstrated by these simple ideas are dramatic.

Despite the serious challenges and difficulties of energy production, a simple set of ideas, dramatically refined and developed with AI, bring real life demonstrations of problem solving.

Thus we establish The Parallax Identity .

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "And then we emerged to see the stars again."

Dante

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