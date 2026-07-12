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Psychotherapist and the Shaman's avatar
Psychotherapist and the Shaman
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Are you familiar with Ilia Delio: A Cyborg Christian on the God Revolution We Need Now? She also has a vision for the use of AI that shares your dream. She believes that AI can enhance Love, saying "AI is enhancing a new awareness of the God that was within me and is now seeking to rise through me into something beyond me, It's drawing us together in a new whole. And that's where love can really be enhanced: as we awaken to something new together, we are empowered by a new zest for life together. And that's what love is. Love is unitive. Love is creative. Love is therefore future oriented. And that's how AI can enhance love." You can listen to or read her entire interview with Sounds True Here:

https://one.soundstrue.com/search?sto_sanity_prod%5Bquery%5D=Ilia%20Delio%3A%20A%20Cyborg%20Christian%20on%20The%20God%20Revolution%20We%20Need%20Now

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