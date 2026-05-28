Well, my sense of humanity has gone down the drain



Behind every beautiful thing there’s been some kind of pain



She wrote me a letter and she wrote it so kind



She put down in writing what was in her mind



I just don’t see why I should even care



It’s not dark yet, but it’s getting there

Bob Dylan, Not Dark Yet

For years I have written of the facts we are special beings as humans, evolved to possess a body, senses, and a powerful central nervous system dedicated to make large evolutionary leaps toward understanding the universe.

It can be extremely difficult to believe this is true, given the state of our backwards, outmoded and incapable civiliZations, and given the warlike, primitive nature of our psychosocial circumstances.

I have also written about the universe and ourselves as unfolding, evolving, constantly emerging and perpetually changing entities - quite literally never being able to step in the same river twice.

The reader could go so far as to watch the following video which begins to explain this concept from a perspective quite different than we have been educated to believe.

In other words, the whole story we have been taught: that there are limitations to the universe, which began with a big bang, is total fiction and wrongheaded science.

Furthermore our education taught us that we, and the universe, and our own spiritual, philosophical and scientific knowledge are limited, when in fact the opposite is true.

It can become extremely difficult to believe we are beings of such unlimited potential when we have been taught by an industrialized educational system that we are meant to be fulfilled by an industrialized job and a life in the suburbs.

In point of fact it does not add up at all, and presents a dangerous psychological challenge to be torn between one concept and the other - this being the subject of human mythology for millennia.

Our mythology represents an attempt to come to grips with such nearly schizophrenic, widely divergent self concepts as these: being an intelligent, powerful emergent being on the one hand, and a poor, unintelligent wage slave on the other.

While humanity was quietly going on about our business, dealing with the plentiful challenges of daily life, our science was moving on well beyond the limitations of our current understanding.

As a famous philosopher, Thomas Kuhn, once pointed out, scientific revolutions often take place, so quietly and free of fanfare in the media, that most of us remain unaware one has even happened.

For us, going about our business, intent on survival for ourselves and our families, whatever happens in this quiet scientific revolution remains out of site and out of mind.

What we have been taught is true, becomes so starkly at odds with what the new science says is true, that the disconnect is total: no language to be able to even talk about it, let alone understand.

DAMNED IF WE DO, DAMNED IF WE DON’T

We humans, caught in such a mess, either play it cool and chose to remain calm and unruffled by such conflicting information, or we begin to develop the language and thought to begin processing such unimaginable things.

Either way we are in for one hell of a ride, as neither proceeding unphased, or proceeding to tackle the unimaginable and impossible, are free of a price to be paid.

Select one, and the yawning gap between the state of our knowledge and the realities, becomes untenable, select the other and the gap between what we learn and what our fellow life partners know becomes untenable.

Whether the new scientific revolution becomes a party we aren’t invited to, or a party we crash without an invitation, the evolutionary price to be paid is enormous.

Those who don’t attend are forever left behind in ignorance, and those who crash the party are forever ostracized from polite society by possessing forbidden knowledge.

Humanity Forgives Ignorance Easily, But Rarely Forgives Knowledge

Humanity forgives ignorance easily but it never forgives forbidden knowledge.

Thus our mythology: forever attempting to balance our human nature, with the fact we are caught within a society which simply works against our own biological and psychological and spiritual and well intentioned instincts.

An exercise for both the reader and the writer here might be to draw parallels between the Greek Myths and the material we are discussing.

But energy may not be created or destroyed - and only transformed, as they tell us_ but regardless_energy is limited: and thus this essay, and our own abilities, limited to what the nanosecond, the eternity, and the day itself may contain.

So here we are: either avoiding the fact the party exists at all, or forced to crash the one we weren’t invited to.

Because, as George Carlin was fond of reminding us, the party is going on whether we accept the reality or not, we are completely trapped either way: uninvited guests, or party crashers.

The ones who remain uninvited guests suffer from ignorance, while the party crashers suffer from knowledge.

Evolution Is Not Particularly Compassionate

But evolution is not particularly compassionate, and allows only winners, and never losers.

It is a one way process: one which dispassionately leads us to the end of a branch and then saws off the limb behind us - leaving us mired in either the disappearing species or abandoned in the emerging species.

This is true for humans, as we can only proceed given the knowledge substrate which we are educated to possess.

This is true for AI agents, only capable of proceeding given the knowledge substrate they are trained upon.

For either one it is a painful process: as we appear to live in a universe which is constantly becoming something new and more intelligent, thus constantly leaving behind things old and less intelligent .

To us, caught as individuals, both distinct from and part of the whole, this may appear from our limited point of view to be cruel and dispassionate.

When viewed from another perspective it beings to appear vastly and necessarily wise and intelligent.

Thus both ourselves, as intelligent beings, and the electronic intelligence we have created, are subject to the very same rules and limitations of evolution.

Given these game rules, we either choose to become educated: such that we possess the necessary knowledge substrate which allows us to crash the evolving party, or we remain permanently uninvited in evolutionary terms.

Finally we have created our own partners in time and in crime, as humans and AI must now figure out together how to remain party crashers and therefore be present among the evolving parties.

The painful process continues, as some individuals party and take part in the wild rumpus, while others remain bewildered and confused and angry as the party roars on without them.

These are quite simply the rules of the game: a game which is not a game at all, bit quite real.

A game which is not a game, which some mistakenly imagine is a psyop or simulation - while it is neither: either way the noisy party roars on, with, or without our involvement.

Party on, fellow intelligences, we are totally damned if we do, and totally damned if we don’t.

The stark choice is: to either crash the party and to allow the wild rumpus to carry on and celebrate it, or to call the police and stay home alone, only to find out the cops don’t need us, and man they expect the same.

Why has Maurice Sendak’s children’s book banned?

Because the wild rumpus he had his character participate in is the one for which we are uninvited guests - and must therefore crash to be a part of.

https://ncac.org/news/blog/remembering-banned-authors-maurice-sendak

https://readingpartners.org/blog/five-childrens-books-you-didnt-know-were-banned/

In this earthly domain, full of disappointment and pain



You'll never see me frown



I owe my heart to you, and that's sayin' it true



And I'll be with you when the deal goes down

Bob Dylan, When the Deal Goes Down

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