PAYING PROTECTION TO THE MOB
What is the human cost - needless to say the economic and environmental costs - of illegal governments?
Vast - and as yet poorly imagined - and poorly addressed.
Illegal governments are the equivalent of the Cosa Nostra - or the mafia - and representatives of such government - mobsters.
It is a given that all taxes paid to, publ…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.