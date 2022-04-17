Occasionally I catch myself not staying as aware of how much we all change as we get older. I notice this most when my husband and I discuss the choices our children make. If I take the time to reimagine their actions at their present ages their actions and our feelings about these become more understood. After all, how much did our own parents understa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.