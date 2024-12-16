The American people have made it clear that they no longer trust sweet talking and manipulative politicians - but demand plain speaking straight shooters of their leaders.

It is quite amazing that after five years of totalitarian gamesmanship from their politicians - the American people have had quite enough.

The following post by a fellow Substacker helps illustrate this faact.

EXTRAORDINARY PEOPLE

The last thing those who rule over us as governments - or that intangible 1% who believe they are so privileged to rule over us - want is real engagement and real interaction on the part of “ordinary” people.

If you have read my stack for long enough you already know that I don’t believe in that category reserved for “ordinary people” - as I believe we are all quite extraordinary.

But I also have observed that having been under the thumbs of a ruling class which has gotten away with lording it over us for about 12,000 years of so called civilized reality - that we have been deceived into being “ordinary”.

There is nothing about any of us as human beings that is ordinary - but how easily we are deceived into believing this story.

This tendency of us extraordinary humans to believe a story over the exigencies of real life is well illustrated by the following from a radio broadcast in 1938 in which a significant portion of those listening in actually came to believe the world was under attack.

Believe me when I say we as humans are extraordinary - and that that is precisely why we are so easily taken in by stories and make believe.

WHY DRONES, WHY NOW?

The oligarchs who faked the pandemic now bring us a flurry of AI generated news stories about faked drones.

Even alternative media has been gripped by drone fever - and even the build up to Christmas is lost in a War of the Worlds kind of hysteria.

And the public - still apparently taking such thing as government seriously - actually pays attention as some guy who says he is the head of something called Homeland Security as he makes contradictory statements.

First he says there are no drones - that the public is behaving hysterically.

Then a few day later he says the drones are real and the government cannot stop them.

Noticing such discrepancies in an aging uncle or grandfather might prompt normal people to consider a mental health exam - but because the guy is on TV and calls himself by some fancy title - the world take him seriously.

It has gotten to the point that the world of humans has become as credulous as children and willing to pay attention to what some guy on TV or on social media says is true.

The truth is that if the public stopped paying attention to the story that the story would disappear - cease to exist.

All of a sudden news outlets which had lost all credibility recently are suddenly enjoying all sorts of attention.

And that the government which everyone had stopped giving credence to - is also enjoying a come back - and a moment bathed in the light of public opinion.

Our governments - those plastic people who serve as the representatives of the 1% who rule over us - get all of their power and agency from seeming important as a result of public attention and by making the public feel threatened.

The world has grown to think of governments as important - at a time when governments are nothing more than paper tigers - trying so hard to look important and intimidating - it is almost sad.

And as we could see at the world summit held at Notre Dame we have grown dangerously close to being ruled over by the actors on our screens.

There is little in my experience to top this summit - that wasn’t a summit - this pantomime that wasn’t a pantomime - at such a pile of symbolic nonsense like the rebuilt high end Paris real estate of Notre Dame.

The government receives all their authority - and the celebrities and 1% who legitimize themselves and the government as valid - from our attention.

And what gives these figures - these fellow humans - a legitimacy is our attention and willingness to see them as credible.

Without us seeing them as the figures in the story we are told about them - these humans have no more power or legitimacy than anyone else.

Take the charades at Notre Dame for example.

Trump is billed as the star of the show - his arrival is attended with great significance - and he appears with gravitas and weighty significance as world leaders eagerly pay court to his presence.

Royal Prince William and French president Emmanuel Macron appear like giddy school boys meeting some worshiped sports star.

Zelensky disappears into that space where he should have always been - total insignificance.

In fact all of these figures on the world stage disappear into the insignificance they always should have occupied.

The significance of Trump to us all is he allows us to begin to see the truth about the whole charade.

TRUMP IS ALL ABOUT EXPLODING THE MYTHOLOGY

These political events are part of the great change we are experiencing - which is learning how very powerful our attention is - and how this attention shapes our external reality.

The phrase “There is nothing good or bad but thinking makes it so” from Shakespeare’s Hamlet - is a relevant today as it was in Elizabethan England.

In the harsh light of reality we give credence to phantoms - to paper tigers - allowing these insubstantial figures shimmering on an actual screen - or one the screen of our imaginations - in the process - handing over our own power and legitimacy.

And we hand over our own legitimacy as soon as we buy into the fear of what is being legitimized - being legitimized illegitimately - in our minds.

For thousands of years governments and the 1% have been spending inordinate amounts of money and human imagination into buying off our own legitimacy with elaborate charades.

Back in the day it was done by building elaborate architectural structures to make us feel small and powerless - and by elaborate ceremonies and symbolic rituals and ceremonies to do the same.

But that really has not changed - which one glance at the elaborate shenanigans at Notre Dame - or one trip around a nations capital city will demonstrate.

But as we approach Christmas this year maybe it is time to more closely examine our relationship with those we consider have more power and legitimacy than ourselves.

And maybe if we give the full weight of our attention to our own legitimacy in the real world we will come to better understand how our own thinking and consciousness shapes our reality.

Because that spiritual teacher we honor at Christmas is the real deal - and what he taught was how very special and extraordinary we all are.

And he illustrated for us - especially in the face of those we concede to in the real world - the Roman superstate - how very legitimate each of us is.

As we go out and do something real with real people and real fellow creatures - the whole sooty shifts into a different reality of significance.

A real smile - or a real response of a dog or a cat to our presence - and to our own thinking and consciousness gives us more powerful engagement than any phantom of a government or celebrity personality on our lives.

As we give enhanced legitimacy to our own lives and to the role of our attention or consciousness in real life engagement we find a curious thing happens.

Our real engagement becomes what is important - over and above anything we might see on a screen.

In our engagement with the real - it is words, music, dance - and the real life smile of a fellow human being - or the wriggling all over excitement of a dog - or the creation of a new dish which never existed before other than in our imagination - which matters.

As we approach Christmas this year - perhaps we might come to favor the real over the imagined - the power that imagining and thinking and consciousness possess in shaping the real world.

If this is a paradox - then perhaps it is our paradox to be held and wondered at - as children do - and as we learn from the man who we celebrate at Christmas - it is indeed a little child who will lead us.

We are all extraordinary - and in our extraordinariness - are meant to become so much more than our Roman style civilizations tell us we can be.

The Christ consciousness - the great capacity we all have to become wondrous and shamanic beacons of love and compassion and hope and trust - extraordinary beings capable of the most extraordinary thought, imagination, and creation.

High time we made this extraordinariness - our civilized reality.

Share

Leave a comment