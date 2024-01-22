PLAYING AGAINST THE HOUSE - GAMBLERS WITH A LOSING HAND
The Real Trick Is In Accurately Defining The House
In this huge gambling house we call civilization - there are gamblers with a losing hand - it is either us or the elite. Time to decide.
WHOSE EARTH HOUSE HOLD IS THIS ANYWAY?
"As a poet," Snyder tells us, "I hold the most archaic values on earth. They go back to the late Paleolithic; the fertility of the soil, the magic of animals, the power-vision in so…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.