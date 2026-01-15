KW Norton Borders

"We must bear the light without fear, because that fearlessness is what is required." In the West direction of the Inca Medicine Wheel, we engage the Luminous Warrior whose animal is the Jaguar. The Jaguar and the Luminous Warrior bring us the practice and the consciousness of fearlessness because she has no fear. The Luminous Warrior has dissolved all projections because he comes to recognize that in another time he sat around the fire with the other who now appears in an adversarial position or she realizes that in another time, she was in fact that other who now opposes her or whom she opposes. According to the teaching, the way to Luminous Warrior consciousness is through forgiveness and gratitude. We say to the other, "I forgive you" and we say to Spirit, "thank you for the gift of teaching me what my soul needed to learn." We can then let go of the narrative that has kept us stuck in a repeating pattern. We don't need to keep repeating the old story. We step out of it and move forward into the light of the soul's next manifestation--both individually and collectively. Forgiveness and gratitude--the main teaching of Christ Consciousness.

