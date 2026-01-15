PLAYING BLIND MAN’S BLUFF WITH THE KEYCHAIN

This brilliant line from Bob Dylan’s poetic masterpiece “Visions Of Johanna” has always eluded our more intelligent scrutiny and definition.

I think I have come to understand it now and this explanation is what this essay pertains to.

But maybe, in the end, Dylan was simply being Dylan, and accidentally or coincidentally happened to imagine the quantum future.

Many of us have spent whole lifetimes attempting to pin down what Dylan tried to tell us.

Maybe we were just spinning those wheels all this time.

But I don’t believe this for a nanosecond.

A PEACEFUL MIDDLE EASTERN WARRIOR WOMAN

Understanding is in short supply and across the world we are undergoing similar challenges.

This woman is a great spokesperson for a more peaceful and nuanced view.

We need every peaceful & well-spoken warrior we can find.

Many of us have been forced to change our lives drastically and have become alienated from family members.

It is great to listen to these stories of others who have been thru similar circumstances .

We are fortunate that the diplomacy of our American negotiators kept us out of what seemed to be imminent war in Iran yesterday - but terribly saddened by the horrific violence there.

The loud silence, from the left wing types who freak out over everything, and who never get the truth or understand subtleties, on the massacre in Iran, is a deafening silence.

It is the peacemakers who will be blessed here - as the mendacious and corrupt and dangerous materialistic deceptions and individuals of this world try everything to bring war and violence.

The attempts at keeping us misinformed and trapped in the ignorance which authoritarianism brings are also motivating an associated drive towards understanding and education.

It is only by the Grace of God thru which any of us come to a greater understanding and compassion - of anything.

We already understand the Evil Empire is fighting for its very existence, but it is great to hear such educated and informed voices discussing this.

Nothing can stop what is coming, and fear is simply not an option.

We fight not against principalities, but against our own darkness and lack of faith.

There are some very imaginative paranoid fantasies out there among delusional leftists.

It is impossible to reach these people as they have been ideologically co-opted, and have surrendered to the tyranny of their firm and unmovable minds and hearts.

All across the world we see those who carry the light and who bravely dare to go against the corrupt injustice of the globalists.

Giving us an opportunity to learn about how human bravery and faith are defined.

In my humble opinion we cannot cure the WOKE mind virus, as the ones affected have become those true believers we were informed about by the excellent work of San Francisco longshoreman Eric Hoffer.

The Eric Hoffer whose work impressed me greatly as a young disaffected California teenager.

It gave me great hope, that there existed such amazing minds as Hoffer, at a time in my life when I could not find access to the light, and the faith and hope, I would eventually remember.

I came from a family of working class people who had already lost touch with themselves and with the true clear light of spiritual guidance.

The darkness was so powerful and overwhelming that it was only by the Grace of God and thru the power of the many literary and musical and artistic geniuses I have had the great fortune to encounter, that my own life was saved.

We get back in touch with the light within us by meeting those others who have found the power of that inner spiritual glow within themselves and who have lived to tell the tale.

The power of our own logic, emotional integrity and spiritual connection is what makes our lives meaningful.

If we can leave this place having been graced by the light, especially if we have managed to carry that light to others, then we have accomplished the miracle we have been born to become.

We simply never ever know how far we can rise or what is in us until we are called upon to rise.

We must bear the light without fear, because that fearlessness is what is required.

We believe we play “blind man’s bluff with the key chain” but we are in reality simply trying to find the light we have lost, in this place where so many do play blind man’s bluff with the key chain.

There are many who are obsessed with that blind man’s bluff and the key chain, but once we find the light, we stop fumbling around in the darkness and simply and quietly follow the light.

SHOWDOWN AT THE OK CORRAL IN DAVOS, SWITZERLAND

We are going to see more professional-level, five-dimensional chess geopolitics, as the Trump 2.0 team arrives at Davos, Switzerland for the 2026 WEF summit.

He is going to need all the light we can spare in that dark billionaire’s ghetto and all around high mountain hideout & country club.

You are the light of the world.

We are builders, not destroyers; lovers, not haters; and light bearers, not darkness bearers.

We are quantum beings and subject to natural law; law makers, and not law breakers.

It is not at all an accident or coincidence that we discover the light as the world descends into darkness.

A spiritual path of both logic and emotion - this heroic journey of becoming fully human.

The inspiration and lack of certainty of the quantum universe scares the hell out of the authoritarians.

We have come to the end of knowing everything, and are now embracing the logic and emotion of uncertainty.

Playing blind man’s bluff with the keychain, is left behind as we enter into the vast infinite intelligence of the universe,

When we understand what is frightening them so badly we can begin to understand our dilemma better.

Being serially indoctrinated by kleptocratic serially abusive toxic narcissists of the Dark Triad is a real thing.

We must keep in mind that it is chaos which feeds evolution.

Tech fascism is a real thing and our task is to shine our light against it.

But we must be discriminating as individuals in accessing the real tech fascism from the geopolitical strategy which is actually intelligent.

In a quantum universe we must actually become truly intelligent.

That is the strategy going forward for this future which is already here.

The system itself is the problem, that dramatically double blind recursive loop, that which we only believe we cannot escape from.

Real quantum understanding blows this old blind man’s bluff with the keychain out of the water.

Ain’t it just like the night to play tricks

When you’re tryin’ to be so quiet

We sit here stranded, though we’re all doin’ our best to deny it

And Louise holds a handful of rain, temptin’ you to defy it

Lights flicker from the opposite loft

In this room the heat pipes just cough

The country music station plays soft

But there’s nothing, really nothing to turn off

Just Louise and her lover so entwined

And these visions of Johanna that conquer my mind In the empty lot where the ladies play blindman’s bluff with the key chain

And the all-night girls they whisper of escapades out on the “D” train

We can hear the night watchman click his flashlight

Ask himself if it’s him or them that’s insane

Louise, she’s all right, she’s just near

She’s delicate and seems like the mirror

But she just makes it all too concise and too clear

That Johanna’s not here

The ghost of ‘lectricity howls in the bones of her face

Where these visions of Johanna have now taken my place Now, little boy lost, he takes himself so seriously

He brags of his misery, he likes to live dangerously

And when bringing her name up

He speaks of a farewell kiss to me

He’s sure got a lotta gall to be so useless and all

Muttering small talk at the wall while I’m in the hall

How can I explain

It’s so hard to get on

And these visions of Johanna, they kept me up past the dawn Inside the museums, infinity goes up on trial

Voices echo this is what salvation must be like after a while

But Mona Lisa musta had the highway blues

You can tell by the way she smiles

See the primitive wallflower freeze

When the jelly-faced women all sneeze

Hear the one with the mustache say, “Jeez, I can’t find my knees”

Oh, jewels and binoculars hang from the head of the mule

But these visions of Johanna, they make it all seem so cruel The peddler now speaks to the countess who’s pretending to care for him

Sayin’, name me someone that’s not a parasite and I’ll go out and say a prayer for him

But like Louise always says

You can’t look at much, can ya man

As she, herself, prepares for him

And Madonna, she still has not showed

We see this empty cage now corrode

Where her cape of the stage once had flowed

The fiddler, he now steps to the road

He writes everything’s been returned which was owed

On the back of the fish truck that loads

While my conscience explodes

The harmonicas play the skeleton keys and the rain

And these visions of Johanna are now all that remain

Bob Dylan, Visions of Johanna

Surviving in the quantum universe means we find and bear the light.

“YOU ARE THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD”

The human future is the age of sovereign nations, and the sanctity of the individual in a quantum universe.

That same future, where being human means, being a philosopher, a scientist, a seeker after truth, a visionary - and a Light Bearer.

