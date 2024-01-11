From Nashville, where things are finally shifting over to a kind of late Winter for 2023-24, music and musicians - as per usual - are a daily staple of my life.
Keeping it loose and shaken up with the biography of Rush bassist, Geddy Lee - and a few other Canadian musicians who have left their mark on Nashville, Tennessee - and the rest of this restless …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.