At least in Tennessee - it seems like that sort of Winter’s Day when the cold and snow creates perfect conditions for hibernating inside by a cozy fire.

A day for reading, and writing, and for reflection - and on a weekend which places the difficult lessons of history squarely on our doorsteps.

Putting my own poetry into some sort of order - seems all too appropriate.

TANGLED AT THE ROOTS WITH OWLS

DECEMBER 2023

Tangled roots, whispering branches, rough bark

Running water, cold wind, bracing ice, starlight

There is an intelligence there we ignore at our peril.

In the river is a great fallen tree.

It lives and breathes,

Roots clenching soil and rocks at the bank

It blossoms, sprouts leaves, hangs on

I live tangled at the roots with owls

The Great Horned owl speaks from the branches

Toads sing in the dark, damp places

The Great Blue Heron living in shadows

Rushes suddenly into being

The snap of great, slow wings shadow my path

Snapping turtles sit comically on a snag

For all the world a convocation of wise beings

All at once they dive into the deeps at my feet

A sharp-shinned hawk soars overhead

Chased by a chorus of angry Ravens

A larger Cooper’s Hawk stands witness from the tree

From the rock wall along the river,

Marking the Civil War battlefield,

Bones of my ancestors groan and stir

There is nowhere to walk without their presence

They remind me to be calm, to breathe

Just as these bones, these feathers, these glittering stones, do

Manifest clearly, patiently, slowly

All in good time, they counsel

All in the fullness of time

“Keep your roots tangled and complex,” they whisper

There is a wisdom to this

a wisdom deep & ancient as the universe

With the drums

Stay true to the pulse, a beat, the rhythm

Pay close attention

There is an art to it.

A WINTER COUNT - DECLARING TURTLE ISLAND

MARCH 2023

To All The Grandfathers & Grandmothers Who Have Gone Before

I.

It is the second Day Of March

In the year twenty & twenty three

In the Time Of The Great Dying

Nearly Spring

But still Winter

I count greening shoots

II.

Grandmothers:

If I have failed to actually count the days

It is not for a failure to mark them

Or to recognize the warnings they carry

Each morning begins in the icy fastness of darkness

Explodes into daylight before I am ready

No amount of coffee can change this

Awake before the day

Sleepy and dreaming of light

The birds too sing of the light

III.

Grandfathers:

But in this nearly Spring I dream of winter

The trees are bright with blossoms

Those that survived this Winter’s killing ground

As I declare Turtle Island where I stand

Counting the Spring snapping turtles

Resting on the old snag in the river

I see there are more than in the Fall

I am satisfied

They survive

The old snag in the river

At the base of the Civil War Wall

Blooms and bursts out leaves

Caught - like all of us -

On a full flood of something

We cannot help but note

Here on Turtle Island

Where we too stand

Free of both rhyme and reason

IV.

Children:

May we set her free once again

Having survived the icy fastness

Of this Winter

She will come back stronger

Bearing the Grace she was intended

To bear forth

To declare this to be Turtle Island

Battered Angel that she is

She defies this flood she was snagged by

Declaring these things which entrap her

To be null and void

Figments only of nightmares

Understanding America

As the place

Where Turtle Island - is

Tennessee Woods Walk

Bare in Winter

I appreciate the open space hidden from view when leafed out

Rivers and creeks run full on full display

Rivulets braid across the trail - glittering and slippery as ice

The sky looms large with an icy wind from the West

A Coopers Hawk on a rough branch

Pays sharp attention

A POEM FOR FATHERS DAY

Becoming The World - Everyday Is Father's Day

What is a father?

So many definitions out there

How does a father define himself?

Is he nothing but a gamete donor,

Passing on his genetic history mindlessly?

Is this what mothers are too and all of our children?

No. We are all given choices to see or remain blind

A father is a warrior - someone who understands the full mythic import of who he is

A real father - and his real partner - the mother

Understand what is at stake.

The real father and the real mother are the world to their children

Being the world they fully engage in every breath of their own and their children’s lives.

Understanding that it is their own vision which determines their children’s vision they hold fast to beauty - to light

There are setbacks and forces of darkness at work

The mythical father and the real father

Real fathers don’t shrink back from these forces

They battle them incessantly.

The real father accepts embraces the hero’s journey

He is the hero in his own story and in the story of his family

His heroism there connects to the heroism of his communities

And ultimately to the planet and universe

The energetic three dimensional dance of the real father

Is the dance which matters, which transcends

The real father knowingly becomes the world

Dances it into being

The world is not a static thing

The world is constant change

The world is a humming, vibrating three dimensional dance

Fathers, children and mothers a part of the whole

Breathing, changing, dancing, seeing

Together

That is how fathers make the world.

Father’s Day is everyday and every moment

On Father’s Day - fathers remake the world

IMMORTALS IN A STRANGE LAND

Born shocked and unprepared

Into a strange land

Where with a sudden slap

Of recognition

We have become the universe

Made flesh

This is not a friendly place

But a proving ground

A chaotic and warlike land

Where everything good about us

Is put to the test

Our patience sorely tested

We feel bandied about like ghosts

Like immortals who have suddenly found physical purchase

Burdened with these heavy and unlovely bodies

Which cause us so much pain and agony

Our immortal souls trapped like flies in amber

Struggling to find freedom in an unfree world

What we encounter and learn if we are fortunate

Is that the process of giving birth to something

Worthwhile in this place takes a Herculean effort

A Hero or Heroine’s journey not for the faint of heart

In order to accomplish this we must learn to let go

To let go of everything the world tries to get us to hold onto

We are creatures composed of positive and negative

Encompassing the darkness and the light

The child which becomes the adult

And the adult who contains the child

A combination of rational and emotional

The universe and not the universe

Our spiritual mettle is tested at every turn

We twist like demented souls in the wind

Seeking solid ground and

Searching for love and compassion

Where none exists

Spiritual beings caught in a material world

Only when we let go of all that

Learn to allow ourselves to go well beyond

To descend deeply into those benthic depths

To swim underwater with our breath held

As if we were silver angels in the slipstream

Free spirits in a material world

Only then do we then come face to face with

The calm assurance that

We have pierced the veil and survived

That as free living spirits in the material world

That nothing may ever defeat us

Other than our own faithlessness.

As these immortals in a strange land

It is up to us to know how to listen

To know how to descend into the depths

And return - like Ariadne - to the light bearing

Knowledge of the thread which

Guides the trajectory of our journey here.

Caught in the slipstream of this labyrinth

Our mettle tested by doubt and fear and pain

It is in the overcoming of the betrayal and

Of the spirits which exist only to distract us

Where we come face to face with the spirit of

Which we have always been and always will be an immortal part.

The Fisher Queens Of Radnor Lake

The strong fisher-queen

Brilliant in shimmering blue and rust

Sails close to the water

Her sharp eye and skills insure food for her babies

All at once she dives

Sure of herself

In a flashing dash and a splash

She returns with the silvery fish

Women who fish for a living are forces to be reckoned with

They don’t suffer fools

They are powerful on their own

So be it

GUARDIANS OF THIS PLACE

The CIVIL WAR BATTLEFIELD BEFORE DAWN

A Poem by KW Norton

In the blue darkness

Fading before the golden-fretted rosy dawn

A gentle breeze stirs

The trees as the coolness from the dark earth

Rises into the silence of space

Before the warmth of the sun

It is then the guardians of the place are seen

The great horned owl wings upward from her gnarled branch

Causing a cascade of hickory nuts to fall earthward

And from the river beyond the Civil War walls a great blue heron erupts

Headed in one great arc toward the ice bound pond

And a coyote stirs in the brush - casting a baleful eye

As the stars wink out one by one

The poets and their faithful dogs pad into the kitchen

Never was it ever said that this place is not a celebration.

POEM TWO

SWIMMING UNDERWATER WITH OUR BREATH HELD

The Universe Made Flesh - A Poem

A Poem by KW Norton

No ordinary exercise - but necessary

Before we are born we breathe the equivalent of water

Amnionic fluid - the salty brew in our mother’s

Rhythmic pulsing blood-rushing inner sea

We are meant to swim underwater with our breath held

All of our lives metaphorically

It is at once a spiritual and physical act

This joining in life with salty rhythmic pulsating water

We are never free of the yearning to rejoin

To experience that reunification with water

We as mammals recapture all of the history of our evolution

Our tiny hearts - vortexes formed in our mothers blood sea

Our cells growing from one and two in geometric progression

A symmetry of being guided by crystalline perfection of DNA

Becoming a perfect reflection of the physical universe

Of which we are a part

Immortals - roaming this place - the universe made flesh

Swimming underwater with our breath held.

The otter and whale in the slipstream

The peregrine falcon in flight

Snake in the grass

Frogs in the greening shadows

Turtles on the old snag in the river

Great blue heron in the shallows

Bright tiger in the dark

All swimming underwater - breath held.

Breathing the air ocean

Carrying the salty ocean in our cells

Never far away

MAY THE POETRY GODS AND GODDESSES VISIT US ALL!

