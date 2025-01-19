At least in Tennessee - it seems like that sort of Winter’s Day when the cold and snow creates perfect conditions for hibernating inside by a cozy fire.
A day for reading, and writing, and for reflection - and on a weekend which places the difficult lessons of history squarely on our doorsteps.
Putting my own poetry into some sort of order - seems all too appropriate.
TANGLED AT THE ROOTS WITH OWLS
DECEMBER 2023
Tangled roots, whispering branches, rough bark
Running water, cold wind, bracing ice, starlight
There is an intelligence there we ignore at our peril.
In the river is a great fallen tree.
It lives and breathes,
Roots clenching soil and rocks at the bank
It blossoms, sprouts leaves, hangs on
I live tangled at the roots with owls
The Great Horned owl speaks from the branches
Toads sing in the dark, damp places
The Great Blue Heron living in shadows
Rushes suddenly into being
The snap of great, slow wings shadow my path
Snapping turtles sit comically on a snag
For all the world a convocation of wise beings
All at once they dive into the deeps at my feet
A sharp-shinned hawk soars overhead
Chased by a chorus of angry Ravens
A larger Cooper’s Hawk stands witness from the tree
From the rock wall along the river,
Marking the Civil War battlefield,
Bones of my ancestors groan and stir
There is nowhere to walk without their presence
They remind me to be calm, to breathe
Just as these bones, these feathers, these glittering stones, do
Manifest clearly, patiently, slowly
All in good time, they counsel
All in the fullness of time
“Keep your roots tangled and complex,” they whisper
There is a wisdom to this
a wisdom deep & ancient as the universe
With the drums
Stay true to the pulse, a beat, the rhythm
Pay close attention
There is an art to it.
A WINTER COUNT - DECLARING TURTLE ISLAND
MARCH 2023
To All The Grandfathers & Grandmothers Who Have Gone Before
I.
It is the second Day Of March
In the year twenty & twenty three
In the Time Of The Great Dying
Nearly Spring
But still Winter
I count greening shoots
II.
Grandmothers:
If I have failed to actually count the days
It is not for a failure to mark them
Or to recognize the warnings they carry
Each morning begins in the icy fastness of darkness
Explodes into daylight before I am ready
No amount of coffee can change this
Awake before the day
Sleepy and dreaming of light
The birds too sing of the light
III.
Grandfathers:
But in this nearly Spring I dream of winter
The trees are bright with blossoms
Those that survived this Winter’s killing ground
As I declare Turtle Island where I stand
Counting the Spring snapping turtles
Resting on the old snag in the river
I see there are more than in the Fall
I am satisfied
They survive
The old snag in the river
At the base of the Civil War Wall
Blooms and bursts out leaves
Caught - like all of us -
On a full flood of something
We cannot help but note
Here on Turtle Island
Where we too stand
Free of both rhyme and reason
IV.
Children:
May we set her free once again
Having survived the icy fastness
Of this Winter
She will come back stronger
Bearing the Grace she was intended
To bear forth
To declare this to be Turtle Island
Battered Angel that she is
She defies this flood she was snagged by
Declaring these things which entrap her
To be null and void
Figments only of nightmares
Understanding America
As the place
Where Turtle Island - is
Tennessee Woods Walk
Bare in Winter
I appreciate the open space hidden from view when leafed out
Rivers and creeks run full on full display
Rivulets braid across the trail - glittering and slippery as ice
The sky looms large with an icy wind from the West
A Coopers Hawk on a rough branch
Pays sharp attention
A POEM FOR FATHERS DAY
Becoming The World - Everyday Is Father's Day
What is a father?
So many definitions out there
How does a father define himself?
Is he nothing but a gamete donor,
Passing on his genetic history mindlessly?
Is this what mothers are too and all of our children?
No. We are all given choices to see or remain blind
A father is a warrior - someone who understands the full mythic import of who he is
A real father - and his real partner - the mother
Understand what is at stake.
The real father and the real mother are the world to their children
Being the world they fully engage in every breath of their own and their children’s lives.
Understanding that it is their own vision which determines their children’s vision they hold fast to beauty - to light
There are setbacks and forces of darkness at work
The mythical father and the real father
Real fathers don’t shrink back from these forces
They battle them incessantly.
The real father accepts embraces the hero’s journey
He is the hero in his own story and in the story of his family
His heroism there connects to the heroism of his communities
And ultimately to the planet and universe
The energetic three dimensional dance of the real father
Is the dance which matters, which transcends
The real father knowingly becomes the world
Dances it into being
The world is not a static thing
The world is constant change
The world is a humming, vibrating three dimensional dance
Fathers, children and mothers a part of the whole
Breathing, changing, dancing, seeing
Together
That is how fathers make the world.
Father’s Day is everyday and every moment
On Father’s Day - fathers remake the world
IMMORTALS IN A STRANGE LAND
Born shocked and unprepared
Into a strange land
Where with a sudden slap
Of recognition
We have become the universe
Made flesh
This is not a friendly place
But a proving ground
A chaotic and warlike land
Where everything good about us
Is put to the test
Our patience sorely tested
We feel bandied about like ghosts
Like immortals who have suddenly found physical purchase
Burdened with these heavy and unlovely bodies
Which cause us so much pain and agony
Our immortal souls trapped like flies in amber
Struggling to find freedom in an unfree world
What we encounter and learn if we are fortunate
Is that the process of giving birth to something
Worthwhile in this place takes a Herculean effort
A Hero or Heroine’s journey not for the faint of heart
In order to accomplish this we must learn to let go
To let go of everything the world tries to get us to hold onto
We are creatures composed of positive and negative
Encompassing the darkness and the light
The child which becomes the adult
And the adult who contains the child
A combination of rational and emotional
The universe and not the universe
Our spiritual mettle is tested at every turn
We twist like demented souls in the wind
Seeking solid ground and
Searching for love and compassion
Where none exists
Spiritual beings caught in a material world
Only when we let go of all that
Learn to allow ourselves to go well beyond
To descend deeply into those benthic depths
To swim underwater with our breath held
As if we were silver angels in the slipstream
Free spirits in a material world
Only then do we then come face to face with
The calm assurance that
We have pierced the veil and survived
That as free living spirits in the material world
That nothing may ever defeat us
Other than our own faithlessness.
As these immortals in a strange land
It is up to us to know how to listen
To know how to descend into the depths
And return - like Ariadne - to the light bearing
Knowledge of the thread which
Guides the trajectory of our journey here.
Caught in the slipstream of this labyrinth
Our mettle tested by doubt and fear and pain
It is in the overcoming of the betrayal and
Of the spirits which exist only to distract us
Where we come face to face with the spirit of
Which we have always been and always will be an immortal part.
The Fisher Queens Of Radnor Lake
The strong fisher-queen
Brilliant in shimmering blue and rust
Sails close to the water
Her sharp eye and skills insure food for her babies
All at once she dives
Sure of herself
In a flashing dash and a splash
She returns with the silvery fish
Women who fish for a living are forces to be reckoned with
They don’t suffer fools
They are powerful on their own
So be it
GUARDIANS OF THIS PLACE
The CIVIL WAR BATTLEFIELD BEFORE DAWN
A Poem by KW Norton
In the blue darkness
Fading before the golden-fretted rosy dawn
A gentle breeze stirs
The trees as the coolness from the dark earth
Rises into the silence of space
Before the warmth of the sun
It is then the guardians of the place are seen
The great horned owl wings upward from her gnarled branch
Causing a cascade of hickory nuts to fall earthward
And from the river beyond the Civil War walls a great blue heron erupts
Headed in one great arc toward the ice bound pond
And a coyote stirs in the brush - casting a baleful eye
As the stars wink out one by one
The poets and their faithful dogs pad into the kitchen
Never was it ever said that this place is not a celebration.
POEM TWO
SWIMMING UNDERWATER WITH OUR BREATH HELD
The Universe Made Flesh - A Poem
A Poem by KW Norton
No ordinary exercise - but necessary
Before we are born we breathe the equivalent of water
Amnionic fluid - the salty brew in our mother’s
Rhythmic pulsing blood-rushing inner sea
We are meant to swim underwater with our breath held
All of our lives metaphorically
It is at once a spiritual and physical act
This joining in life with salty rhythmic pulsating water
We are never free of the yearning to rejoin
To experience that reunification with water
We as mammals recapture all of the history of our evolution
Our tiny hearts - vortexes formed in our mothers blood sea
Our cells growing from one and two in geometric progression
A symmetry of being guided by crystalline perfection of DNA
Becoming a perfect reflection of the physical universe
Of which we are a part
Immortals - roaming this place - the universe made flesh
Swimming underwater with our breath held.
The otter and whale in the slipstream
The peregrine falcon in flight
Snake in the grass
Frogs in the greening shadows
Turtles on the old snag in the river
Great blue heron in the shallows
Bright tiger in the dark
All swimming underwater - breath held.
Breathing the air ocean
Carrying the salty ocean in our cells
Never far away
MAY THE POETRY GODS AND GODDESSES VISIT US ALL!
Thank YOU for these, dear K.W.!
"Immortals In A Strange Land" speaks to me, to us, all of us.
Very worthwhile reading, KW, all of it, thank you.
"Blessed are the Peacemakers"