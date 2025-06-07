POINT OF NO RETURN - LIBERTY OR DEATH?

Reporting from the frontlines - Nashville TN - 07 JUNE 2025.

My observation is that we have been in a war for our lives for at least six years - years which seem like an eternity - a time when things change so fast - time can become a meaningless blur.

It is only by paying scrupulous attention that we may defeat the meaningless blur which plots to steal everything from us - literally everything.

We have been under attack by globalist ideology since well before WW II - but it is only in the four years of the “peak stupid” Biden administration that it became so very apparent.

The “deep state” - an international, many tentacled beast of a dictatorship - bent on tyranny - bent on owning you and I - and on taking any remnant of wealth power and personal freedom we possess - became a behemoth during these four years.

The “deep state” became desperate and frightened that this “little old USA” would defeat them.

They knew it was likely that Americans knew what was up - and would elect the man this deep state fears the most - Donald Trump.

So from the Biden inauguration - to the Trump 2.0 inauguration - they used their globalist sock puppet Biden to carry out the maximum amount of damage to the USA.

Under cover of night - under cover of all kinds of stealth - the globalists used criminalized military techniques - CARTELS - to bring millions of military age males in as “immigrants”

Immigrants is a strange word to use for a military invasion - an invasion of cartel-linked drug smugglers and human traffickers and money laundering operations.

The deep state is expert at using “immigration” to flood a country with such widespread crime, such killer drugs as fentanyl, such tactics as human trafficking, rape and robbery and murder.

One look at the hollowing out of major American cities by this technique tells us what the effects on our society are.

POTUS TRUMP IS KRYPTONITE TO THE DEEP STATE

The globalists shrink back in fear - like vampires exposed to light - from Trump & associates.

The international deep state has literally used everything they had - just about - to defeat one single man.

This demonstrates how very weak and defensive and wounded - how deeply compromised - this “deep state” really is.

Americans seem to recognize that we are now fighting the final battles our revolutionary ancestors fought against tyranny.

This battle to defeat tyranny rose from the people - from the front lines where the true war is always fought - and is still being fought today.

Most of our Revolutionary ancestors were ordinary men and women and children - who understood that this war against tyranny would require everything they had - every single last resource.

THE MODERN WAR AGAINST THE DEEP STATE - WHERE WE STAND

The “deep state” used psychological warfare techniques to propagandize the populace into accepting Russia Gate and Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Taught the world to hate Trump so much that they would enthusiastically support literally anything to defeat Trump.

Anyone who has studied Communism and Fascism - the great deep state globalist social movements of the 20th century - knows the outcome.

Once the “deep state” succeeds in getting a people to do anything in support of an ideology - it has been demonstrated that such people can and will literally carry out anything.

Up to - and including - the greatest inhumanity and evil we could imagine.

History has proven this beyond a doubt - and deep state digital technologies have made it as simple now as taking candy from a baby.

America has been owned and operated since before 1963 by an international cartel of expert fraudsters - who intend to stop at nothing.

It is not just the Southern Border - it is the Northern Border - it is the Pacific and Atlantic coastlines - it is air surveillance - and it is assault from within - via our digital technologies.

It is literally impossible for me to use words to describe to you how completely captured by ideology and by military power we are - and we remain wide open.

I have a tendency to think the Trump administration knows more than citizens such as myself - until I stop to understand that they exist within that pesky D.C.bubble.

It has occurred to me that they are really just beginning to understand the full extent of the issue and to begin reacting with proper alarm and haste.

THE FULL WEIGHT OF THE TOP BRASS

Citizens such as me - an ordinary grandmother in every respect - are the sole defensive forces on the ground.

We are the front lines in this war - and have been for six long years - without any acknowledgement or resources from top brass.

And any commander worth the weight of their brass - will tell you it is the front line where a war is won - or lost - and the citizen soldiers on the front line who make the difference.

I am close to believing that the administration needs to deputize the citizens - unconvinced whether any measures short of this will suffice.

This is the most unannounced - subtle and dangerous - under wraps - war we have ever been involved in.

It is all at once military, ideological and political and spiritual - and we are quite literally surrounded by digital surveillance which is 100% infiltrated.

CIVIL WAR - GUERRILLA WAR - AND WORLD WAR

It is all at once a civil war, a world war, and a guerrilla war.

We fight now for the right to continue to exist as a human species and we are at the end of being able to believe - that this deep state is not fully capable of mass genocide.

As we glance around at our devices - our cell phones and computers and television - doorbells and thermostats and more - we can know we are under surveillance.

Outdoors we are surrounded by license plate readers, face recognition software, cell phone towers - our every move tracked - corralled and digitally marked and tracked - like beasts.

As an ordinary grandmother I have been contacted by criminals impersonating the president and Elon Musk - all reported to law enforcement - and to the White House directly.

No one has gotten back to me - or acted terribly interested.

I have gone toe to toe with AI and won the arguments - I know I live on the front lines - but the top brass apparently do not know the extent of this.

As an American who has had ancestors - male and female ancestors - children and grandparent ancestors - former president and military brass ancestors - who fought in literally every American war ever fought - THIS WAR IS DIFFERENT.

This war will only be won once our leaders recognize that traditional techniques will cause us to fail.

Even Trump’s admirable Art of the Deal as the Art of War - will only go so far.

We live and work in the enemy camp - in the belly of the beast.

Until DOGE went to work - the top brass in the White House did not appear to recognize that the government computer technology was so bad it was inoperable and has to be replaced.

But I have spoken to ordinary citizens who could have told them this years ago.

Our founding ancestors - my ancestors - used both sophisticated military ops and guerrilla warfare to win against the British.

Vietnam won against the globalists using both modern sophisticated warfare - and guerrilla warfare.

During the American Civil War - ancestors lived on the battlefields of Nashville and Franklin - and Shiloh -Tennessee - of Gettysburg Pennsylvania - and of Atlanta Georgia.

The families of ancestors were disrupted - where men from the same family, at different times - fought for different sides.

The following video gives some idea of the complicated situation for citizens on the front lines at the Northern border.

The following song helps bring home the emotional weight of living in the times of civil war.

The administration needs to understand that we will not win this war unless - and until - the American people can define the enemy.

No one can fight a war without knowing what war we are fighting - and without being accurately able to identify the enemy.

This will literally take everybody - working digitally - working militarily - and working spiritually and ideologically - and in health care and education - both locally and federally and internationally.

We as Americans must know who we fight - and why we fight.

The top brass must know - that we only trust the top brass as far as it goes - and if that does not go very far - trust is irrevocably broken - and wars are lost.

It is not enough to have cabinet members appearing on news shows and grandstanding to crowds.

Especially due to AI, almost no one trusts anything they see on the internet any more - and long ago stopped trusting mainstream television and radio.

As always the inclination to be willing to fight tyranny comes from the front line - from the people on the ground - who know it so well.

The following illustrates how the passion to fight British-Globalist tyranny rose amongst American-British Colonists back in 1776.

The Deep State Globalists want a civil war in America - to achieve maximum destabilization of our lives - and to defeat our courage and inner strength.

This guerrilla war - this civil war - this international war - must be fought without further disrupting the social fabric which sustains us.

We will need the best of all possible leadership to achieve this lofty goal.

Our goal?

To achieve “a government of the people, by the people and for the people” - which will not perish from this Earth.

THE SITUATION ON THE FRONTLINES - 07 June, 2025.

As always, may our creator see fit to bless and to hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.

Those patriots who would gather together in order to peacefully subdue these forces of darkness which seek to destroy us all.

