KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ts1213's avatar
ts1213
2h

Some think the Trump /Musk 'feud is a ruse to call out their opposition. Others think Trump is a part of the same establishment; just a ruse to get conservatives to think they have a 'champion' when the possibility exits they don't. Trust in no man.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture