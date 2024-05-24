POLITICS AND PERSONAL AGENCY IN A WORLD GONE WRONG
A New Book and Discussion On My Favorite Topics
I was very happy to see this morning a new book revealed in a fascinating discussion between the author David A.Hughes and by Presidential candidate Emanuel Pastreich - and fellow SubStack writer of
This book, “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy”, is available in a free download for the world to read and I highly recommend…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.