How did a porn star become the towering international figure of Volodymyr Zelensky - the one Great Snake Oil Salesman who succeeded - where so many other would be Great Snake Oil Salesmen failed?

Ask not what you can do for your country - instead ask what porn stars and Snake Oil Salespersons can do for your soul.

Human souls determine what happens to the world - not the other way around - so what the Hell is responsible for the stealing of our souls this time around?

I cannot tell you - but I know it is ours to live and die with by now.

A Great Winnowing of Wheat from Chaff has occurred and we are the lucky human beings who get to live through this proof reading process of this Great Winnowing.

What kind of meaning are we to ascribe to the fact that a porn star successfully sold us - and everything we believe we are - and believe we treasure - down the proverbial river?

Fortunately for us - a great deal of meaning can be ascribed to this.

Depending on the side of the winnowing we fall to we will either come to rue the day - or to celebrate it.

Rarely in history or in life do things become so simple and so true to comprehend - but here we find ourselves.

THE MASSIVE PLOT - SNOWED UNDER BY LACK OF IMAGINATION

So - too big to imagine, too outrageous to believe, too vast and comprehensive to understand?

Maybe true - but this is what has happened - this thing which is so top secret - but also in such plain sight - that neither mainstream or alternative media discusses it at all.

How many headlines have you noticed proclaiming: ZELENSKY, CHINA & THE WEF - A TOTALITARIAN CONSPIRACY TO TAKEOVER THE WORLD?

I venture to say - probably not many - and I venture to say only a few miserable shadow banned SubStacks - and other way off the beaten path alternative media choices - bothered to describe it.

Given these parameters either one of two things is true:

President Trump & administration are in on the plan.

President Trump & administration are alone among world leaders in standing against this.

Although Trump seems to stand against it - this means we must trust him - despite all the reasons the world has proved we would never ever trust a politician.

But then beggars cannot choosers be - and we are in a position to trust Trump or allow the devil himself to take the hindmost.

Before this essay is over we will begin to see the way Mephistopheles him - or herself - may well be taking the hindmost.

As I wrote a few days back - you - and all of us - might as well consider ourselves characters in the most outlandish ever international spy thriller.

It is our job to solve this outlandish mystery that the world has been taken over - not by shadowy obscure criminals - nor by flamboyant dictators - but by rather ordinary everyday business types - people we might feel comfortable living next door to - people who might be our best friends and family.

So far this is what Trump has uncovered - a slimy, grimy, tawdry little underhanded plot to steal everything from the average tax paying, law abiding American - to be used to undermine these United States so thoroughly that it will easily be destroyed from within - without anyone even noticing.

As I wrote several years ago - successful totalitarianism depends on the bad guys sneaking in the door and up the stairs and disarming you before you even know it has happened.

This is what has happened - and since I broke it down for readers step by step as it was happening - only to be ignored - or shadow banned - even going so far as to bring this to the attention of those in a position to do something about it - the fact it is a done deal almost seems like some sort of poetic Justice to me.

Since reproducing this stack of almost daily writing over the past few years is impossible - it will now be up to those trying at this late date to play catch up - to parse and to follow.

I believe Trump stands against this diabolical plot to own all of us and the entire world - and I believe the administration does intend to stand between these totalitarians and all of us.

But unfortunately I also recognize that the forces now marshaling against us have already accomplished the majority of their goals - including the nearly complete elimination and collapse of these United States.

The forces who use our own fears against us - and who seek to corrupt and eliminate our deepest spiritual and human relationships - using fear, hatred, anger and division - have already succeeded with almost all of our human beings.

These are the tactics of spiritual warfare and those who have either stayed silent - or who have avoided speaking out clearly and succinctly against these totalitarians - or who have supported the political establishment working with them - have already lost.

The reason there is a saying that the world might end with a whimper - and not a bang - is precisely this.

The world ending with a whimper presupposes that most will fail to stand against the very things which Lucifer - him or herself - stands behind - and that most will fail all the necessary spiritual tests of respect for self and other - of stoic steadfast courage and compassion - necessary to win a spiritual test.

Even when the sides are as clearly designated as possible - even decorated with a symbol of demonic Luciferian power - and marked by the actual worship of Nazis - in the most public ways - most individual humans will fail the test.

And when it comes to herding human sheep together to receive the final vaccines - the totalitarian Luciferians will grin in sheepish ghoulish pleasure that sheep captured sheep.

Not even wolves were necessary to fool and to kill the fellow sheep - just by psychological manipulation and by using the greed and self-inflicted doubt and hatred for themselves and fellow mankind against them - this was all that was required to win.

The very things which Jesus Christ taught millennia in the past - spiritual power which could serve to threaten Rome itself - the same power which could have stood down the greatest totalitarian empire ever conceived in 2020-2025 - would still stand as the dividing line between winners and losers.

And the self satisfied losers would face death alone and in pain - finally conquered by their own diabolical weakness.

https://youtube.com/shorts/0AFOoS2WnqU?si=LIxyYMJ5qm-eHm-e

And in the end it is these weak sheep who have pretended to be men - who have sold everyone - and themselves - down the river.

Keep in mind that the above video is current in March 2025 and that the WEF has been in place since 1970 - the math speaks irrevocably of at least 55 years of successful deception - and more if we know the true story.

There are warriors who stand now between this fatal weakness and the inevitable wave of death to come from it - but their chance of achieving this depends utterly on the individual spiritual strength of each individual.

No longer is the vast universal intelligence which is in charge content with the spiritual weakness of sheeple.

Those who will become the future will never be free of being spiritually tested - as that is our purpose here - but the people of planet earth are now making a different decision - the lines have already been drawn and those who win already decided.

Each of us has already made our decision - and have already formed lines on the left and on the right - as it has been written several times in those words on fire - and it stands now for all eternity to be observed.

The future now belongs to those who understand they are co creators - standing shoulder to shoulder with the universal intelligence to co-create the world.

Co-creating the world in the space of each and every breath - and in each and every pause between breaths - co-creators all.

All others need not apply.

BEING A CO-CREATOR- WORDS ON FIRE

