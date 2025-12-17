https://x.com/RealAF_Patriot/status/2001024526440939755?s=20

IN ADDITION TO LOADS OF THREATENING STATEMENTS FROM REINER - NOW THIS:

https://x.com/TonySeruga/status/2001297973209416013?s=20

THOSE WHOM THE GODS SEEK TO DESTROY THEY FIRST DRIVE INSANE:

https://kwnorton.substack.com/p/changing-of-the-guards-as-the-old

Share

Leave a comment