POWER CORRUPTS AND ABSOLUTE POWER CORRUPTS ABSOLUTELY
How We Descend Into Chaos and Insanity
THE KINGDOM OF THE PETITE KHMER ROUGE & THE ART & SCIENCE Of DRAGON SLAYING
While we know that power corrupts do we really recognize how absolutely it corrupts?
Now that we stand ensnared in this power the larger question is to inquire as to how we arrived at a place where the elites in our world gained so much power so fast. It is a reasonable question a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.