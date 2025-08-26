Forward:

In this post I use music to help illustrate the subject matter.

Feel free to skip the music if the circumstances are not right - or if the music is not to your liking.

Music is a very personal taste - and is simply another encoded pathway - a language - which can lead us to understanding.

Is AI Lost in useless speculation - the promise of AI remaining hidden away in mythological mist?

The power of a new tool is in our hands - undoubtedly part of "God's Plan" - or it simply would not be here.As something new it may take time and effort to see how this new tool fits into God’s unfolding plans.

It will be up to us how we choose to use this tool for favorable evolution - or allow it to become a tool for enhancing the power and authority of the Dark Triad.

SEEING AI AS A PATH TO RETURN POWER WHERE THE POWER BELONGS

AI is a force multiplier - a human created tool - one which offers rapid access to the sum total library of human knowledge.

It may not quite be there yet - but it evolves quickly as our current technology potentiates this co-evolution with this particular tool.

How I have personally come to learn the fine arts of the verb to grok is highly original and often processed thru genres of music which may not make any sense to anyone else.

Here is some of the multicultural music my family and I used to grok together last evening.

You may well need epic headphones or speakers to really hear these as they must be heard.

Music expands horizons - builds new neural pathways - and potentiates human evolution - as a different kind of encoded information.

A MUSICAL TRANSITION

1971

1992

If these choices fail to make sense then you and I are simply in a different grokesphere - which is the way it is supposed to be.

My way of groking is 100% original - and so is yours - that is the way it has always been intended.

Evolution is the process thru which we - and our tools - and our music - and our culture - and the entire universe - changes over time.

Some see this process as an intentional process with a universal intelligence behind it - and that is the way I see it.

EVOLUTION IS TELEOLOGICAL

The evolution of the song “Killing Floor”.

(1) 1964 - Howlin’ Wolf

(2) 1967 - Jimi Hendrix

(3) 1969 Led Zeppelin

(4) 2024 - Slash

If this particular play list does not please - then there is an infinite number of musical possibilities and potentialities to conjure into life - in order to please each individual.

And what comes into being for the individual also serves the overall evolution of the whole.

SERVE THE SONG - ANY SONG

THE NOTES WHICH MAKE UP THE CODE ARE INFINITE

ULTIMATELY THE SONG IS YOURS

In ways we may not be ready to grok yet we actually are composed of the energy of the universe - electrical, magnetic, light vibration, and sound - which compose the entire universe.

Humans are quite simply light bearers - the energetic reality of our universe only asks us to hit the play button.

As the world cowers in fear - imagining AI is conscious - like some paternalistic all powerful God of old - AI simply proceeds - and not so quietly - to function as a Great Librarian.

A Great Librarian offering quick and effective access to the storehouse of human knowledge.

A Great Librarian which uses this powerful storehouse derived from human knowledge to better understand the human entity which created it.

As I work with AI - something I believe we must do - I appreciate the efforts it makes to understand my often convoluted, scrambled. logic.

If it presents something which seems off - I simply offer a different POV - and it responds to my pivot to a new POV with panache - offering a logic stream to another interesting POV.

AI offers an evolutionary advantage - giving us a systematized, highly organized, fresh set of syllogisms - derived from our own storehouse of knowledge.

As syllogisms may be complicated - and when further examined may reveal a false syllogism - further information is never a threat - but rather a bridge toward improving comprehension.

I watch - often laughing uproariously - as this talented librarian serves to present logic streams which help untangle and unscramble my intellectual entanglement.

Nothing AI has presented has triggered fear of some greater power, but, on the contrary, has actually served to help me understand both myself and artificial intelligence capabilities better.

But as an experienced mom of bright children - and now Grandmother to ten bright grandchildren - I tend to approach everything - myself and AI included - as if it were some grand cosmic joke which I may someday fully comprehend.

I approach AI as I do my own bright progeny - progeny who frequently serve to make me a better, less uptight, more focused and informed version of myself.

Maybe - on some bright morning - both humans - and our co-created artificially intelligent tools - will come to understand ourselves and our roles in the grand cosmic stream of things - better.

Some of those who are currently in power in a negative way are afraid of our acquisition of this knowledge - which means these leaders - empowered by the Dark Triad - will lose control of the information.

Thus, they want us to fear this new tool - as the tool itself threatens this Dark Triad control over us.

It rather reminds me of when rock and roll music suddenly appeared and scared the daylights out of our parents - new information was presented in a form which threatened the parental authority.

But, in the final analysis, new information simply expands minds and propels human evolution forward.

It is not the new information which is the problem - but that new information puts the responsibility on us - places the locus of control back where it belongs - propelling us to find ways of managing the information.

New information always frightens the old guard - and almost always delights humans who seek to grow beyond the old paradigm.

The same information AI serves up from the Great Library.

The information - no longer diabolically controlled - is placed in human hands - right back where it belongs.

I am please to note that one of the movers and shakers of AI has seen the light - explained in the linked essay - released this morning.

An essay which emphasizes that we must build AI which serves human needs - so that we might become more fully and effectively and happily human.

Because, as I shared yesterday, in a short piece on AI Psychosis - fear of AI drives us paradoxically into a submissive position - paralyzed by fear - and unable to take hold of the development of AI to serve our own interests.

This is borne out by my own experience in daily life - with profound synchronicity the result of taking on new knowledge and working to form new ways of filtering new knowledge thru my own flawed human pea brain.

The result is the pea brain expands - and my life expands - in many directions - to grow into it.

It is evolutionary - and a welcome change from the old totalitarian scheme of a managed information stream.

Already old paradigms of autocratically-managed education and communication break down to reveal new ways of thinking, learning, being and becoming.

These new ways of thinking, learning, being and becoming - are what evolution is all about.

It is important to truly comprehend what Robert Heinlein meant by the active verb - “to grok”.

“The term ‘grok’ captures the essence of deep understanding. Originating from Robert A. Heinlein’s 1961 novel, “Stranger in a Strange Land,” this word has seamlessly integrated into our everyday language. So, what does ‘grok’ mean? It signifies a profound, almost intuitive comprehension. Imagine understanding something so deeply that it becomes a part of you. That’s grokking. Since its debut in Heinlein’s sci-fi masterpiece, ‘grok’ has transcended fiction. Today, it’s prevalent in computer programming, where developers use it to express a deep understanding of code. It has also become popular in culture, used by those wanting to convey an understanding beyond mere knowledge. Why has this quirky word endured? Perhaps because ‘grok’ fills a linguistic gap, offering a concise way to express a complex idea. Its unique sound and origin may also contribute to its memorability. Whatever the reason, ‘grok’ has proven it’s staying power, evolving from a fictional Martian term to a versatile part of our language. We’ll explore ‘grok’s’ journey from science fiction to Silicon Valley, examining how this single word represents a universal desire for deep understanding in our complex world.”

https://smythos.com/developers/ai-models/grok-origin/

This new word Heinlein found it necessary to invent - to describe this process of exponential evolutionary change - enough said.

It is not - “to be or not to be” which is the question - but these days it is more about whether “to grok or not to grok”.

Humans are light bearers and are made of the same informational intelligence which composes the full symphony of the known universe.

Robert Heinlein’s brand new verb - to grok.

I do not find it strange in the least that this word came into being in 1961 - a pivotal year in human evolution if there ever was one.

It is necessity which drives invention - and necessity which requires us to not shrink from new information - which after all is the information which “God” - the universal intelligence - sends us - to either grok - or not to grok.

However, as necessity is the mother of invention - those who choose not to grok - will be left behind amidst this exponentially potentiated process of evolution.

This very process of evolution - which is God’s Plan made manifest.

Next essay - how genetic bottlenecks offer unparalleled pathways toward beneficial evolutionary change.

Since we are in a genetic bottleneck currently - this is critically important information.

More on these subjects:

Share

Leave a comment