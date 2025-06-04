Opening statement:

I have rewritten this post to begin with the most excellent speech of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at CPAC in Hungary.

While this essay concentrates on America - it by no means leaves out patriots to this cause who live across this round world.

We stand at a crossroads now where the dreams of my European ancestors - brought to America with the greatest of hopes - now burns bright across this planet.

Make Europe Great Again - Make America Great Again - Make Earth Great Again.

The time, my dear friends, is now.

PRACTICAL, LOGICAL, REASONABLE AMERICANS - SHARED SPIRIT

Forward:

It has been a long time - perhaps forever - since we have had elected politicians in the USA who cultivated respect for the American people - and a long while since we have dared to trust the government.

Caught in a totalitarian, mechanistic obsession with control and with producing goods and services for an exploding world population since WW II - we seem to have lost sight of a few human truths and concerns.

Production, for production’s sake, feeds a totalitarian agenda - as leaders and business interests become laser focused on the need for control and efficiency.

But now we have reaped the unexpected consequences of such a path toward destruction - and immersed in the division - and hatred and anger - and violence and warfare - which are the wages of this sin - we pause and reflect.

NOTE:

I borrow heavily from the remarks of Vice President JD Vance at the American Compass Gala in D.C.

Credit is due to Vance and it is best to watch the available video coverage for proper context.

AMERICANS UNITED IN STRENGTH AND SHARED EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE

There is a strong fibre in the American people - a logical, pragmatic and genuine approach to governance which guides us now toward the right directions.

Americans tend to be much less ideological and far more pragmatic than they are given credit for by elite intellectuals.

I am buoyed by a story JD Vance told at the American Compass Gala in D.C.

The administration is beginning to really share their foundational beliefs and intentions with us all.

The more they do this the more we as the American people can take on our role of being the real drivers of action and progress for our nation.

We have switched now from being a nation of disillusioned and divided people into the focused and strong and powerful and spiritually guided citizens of a Democratic Constitutional Republic.

Vance spoke about his first truly political speech in southwestern Ohio in 2021.

Vance spoke on how Big Tech was a major problem - censorship of viewpoints and such.

About how we needed to get serious with anti trust to stop this monopolistic situation.

Vance was surprised to see a man remark afterwards that he liked what Vance said about big tech but that he disagreed with what should be done.

Vance prepared himself for an ideological lesson when the man said - “We need to throw all their executives in prison.”

Vance did a double take at the practicality of the approach.

To Vance, I believe this indicated how far the pragmatic mindset of Americans is from the idealistic elite talking heads in Washington.

AMEN!

I believe this is one of the most powerful observations ever made by an American Vice President.

For we as Americans have not so much been divided from ourselves - as much as divided by disillusionment with our government - and poised - not to agree with our government but to be defending ourselves from the government.

I advise listening to the whole conversation as the trajectory of the remarks are directed toward celebrating how wise the American people are and how much respect these leaders have for the citizens.

It is a great fundamental truth that a people hard at work trying to defend against the government - is not going to be in a great position to protect and defend and work toward common goals as a united nation.

And whereas a united nation can be a tremendous for good - a divided nation is an impotent and defenceless force.

Of course nations can be forces for evil if united behind evil ideologies - the capability of a nation to be an unstoppable force for good - if united by positive spiritually charged wisdom - is undeniable.

It is essential to seen how Vance and others have a positive attitude toward bringing the needs and aspirations of the American worker together with the great capabilities of both American innovation and creativity.

Currently all of these have been outsourced to Asia - so the American worker has no chance to play a role in technological innovation and creative development.

Pragmatism indicates that this must be changed - for the sake of all Americans - and to have the opportunity to shape the future of tech to fit American goals - we must participate in deciding where tech is going.

Either tech will be a force for good - unlike the present where it is still a problem child - or it will be a force for untold evil and totalitarianism.

This is the divide at which we stand - a crossroads for humanity - at the pinnacle of moving further towards technological hell - or steering a course instead toward technological progress for Democracies and in support of the quantum revolution we are already in.

The quantum revolution supports a different way of looking at ourselves and at our part in the universe as a whole.

We very much need the pragmatic, grounded and sensible wisdom of Americans - especially the courageous and stoic nature of all Americans - as applied to the building of a civilized future which we all can survive and thrive in.

The opportunity to build a future in which we truly all can live together in peace does not come along all that often in human history.

For myself, and my family, I am throwing my energy and time behind this opportunity.

Once we truly begin to see the light and the great promise of merging into the great revolutionary frontiers presented by quantum computing, quantum physics and especially our expanding knowledge of quantum consciousness - paths will become more clear.

But the great synthesis here is offered by our wise choice of selecting a government of the people, for the people and by the people.

The future lies in cooperation and in interdependence - and upon self reliance and mutual respect - and upon that rarest of relationships with our government - mutual respect and trust.

And remember that this weird word “Quantum” is indeed weird from our past perspectives - but when we realize that quantum means “part” - part of the whole - and that we as humans are part of a great whole we are just beginning to comprehend - it begins to seem more natural.

These are very insightful words by our current government functionaries - because the surprising thing is that these are human beings - and not functionaries at all.

I am very happy to see them speaking from the heart and mind.

The overall consensus is that we are human beings on planet earth - and that it is no longer feasible to be an isolationist - only feasible to be separate but equal - and engaged together in interdependent geopolitical peaceful progress.

The beautiful visions and practical applications of the American founding fathers are finally being put into practice after many years of attack against them by a frightened world.

WAR IS PEACE - PEACE IS WAR

Yeah - but, no thanks!

Many are out there to get you to fear the Trump administration’s tactics - but this is because they have an ax to grind - a very large ax.

For these people - it is in their best interests to see the post WW II geopolitical support of efficient controlled industrial development - a kind of tyranny kept in place - at the expense of the health and well being of the nation states and of the people.

Fortunately Americans - and increasingly the whole Earth - can see through that smokescreen.

