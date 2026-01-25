PRELUDE TO THE GREAT TRANSFORMATIONAL EVOLUTIONARY EVENT











FORWARD:

THE HARD REALITY OF EVOLUTIONARY DUE DILIGENCE

There is simply no longer any doubt of the fact we are living through a great spiritual and scientifically driven transformative process, although about 85% of our fellow humans remain largely unaware it is happening.



Since we break, slowly and painfully, yet fully, from an age of great ignorance, this is tragic, but unsurprising.



It is not every lifetime we are bound to live through such a great and painful evolutionary transformation.



In the end, it is enough of a transformative experience to come to stand against the fateful and tragic ignorance we have lived through for so many generations.



After all these countless generations we have lived and died and been reborn through, caught in the recursive loop of fatal ignorance, we now live through the times when the price to be paid for such becomes due and payable.



When more than 12,000 years of ignorance becomes due and payable it cannot help but be a very large price to be paid.



However, comprehending that we have now embarked upon the Great Transformational Evolution From Homo Sapiens to Homo Intelligentsia, may soften the blow.





TO SAY TIMES ARE WEIRD A MASSIVE UNDERSTATEMENT



As we, here in the US, deal with a massive geoengineered snow/ice apocalypse and all around ICE freak out, Hawaii deals with a falling ash alert as a volcanic eruption goes berserk.

As above, so below, I always say.



And across the big pond, EU globalists begin to face a moment of whiplash which snaps their heads around, as the magnitude of their errors begins to dawn on them.



After the past over six years of geopolitical madness, the truth begins to emerge, and this truth is a massive about face for globalists.



They must face that going WOKE, indeed means they have gone BROKE.



They must face that these unintended consequences of ignorance are a nightmare for them.



They must face the dawning recession that they partnered with both the CCP and the darkest forces of European totalitarianism in what has been a celebration of the demonic.



They must face that they developed several intellectually and scientifically insupportable schemes to transfer wealth into their own pockets.



The Human Caused Climate Change hoax, and the contrived, but weaponized, Covid-19 pandemic, and the military weapon known as a vaccine, which has killed millions of fellow human beings.



It is quite a shame that our fellow delusional leaders must now face waking up from that delusional episode.



Meanwhile their self-created nemesis of POTUS Trump, has continued to sweep aside any relevance the globalists believe they possessed.



They are no longer relevant but have transformed into the full experience of their own irrelevance.



The day is now inevitable that all who went WOKE, indeed go BROKE, and all who engineered the weather, and widespread death and destruction, will be held accountable.



Maybe not as accountable as many would prefer, as because the WOKE world is now so very BROKE, there isn’t the financial or moral or cultural latitude, or the spiritual strength remaining, to hold massive Nuremberg II trials.



Such massive spiritual, emotional, and psychosocial deeds have massive economic and cultural and civilizational consequences.

THEY DARED TO COME FOR THE CHILDREN, IT WAS THEIR FINAL EGREGIOUS ERROR



Those who have dared to come for our children, and to mock them and hurt them, with the demonic medically, morally and ethically unsupported scheme of Transgender ideology must pay a price.



And everyone who came up with the spiritually incomprehensible and unsupportable excuses for taking up surgical knives and hormone therapy to carve up the children for profit must pay.

THE WORLDWIDE DEPRESSION WHICH NOW GRIPS THE WORLD



This payment will affect everyone, those who dared to speak up and those who did not, those who are directly responsible for the actions and those who fought against them.



Because in the end, in evolutionary terms, and in the terms of universal intelligence, any biological species which goes so very wrong will pay the highest price of all - near extinction or extinction.



This is already happening as the 85% of humans who became vaccinated are dying, and as the 15% who did not must live on to survive this debacle.



We experience now the consequences of Great Ignorance as we pass through the Great Economic Depression and the Great Genetic Bottleneck of the ages.



Most will remain unaware that this is evolution at work, as the surgical knife of evolution proceeds to winnow out the strong from the weak, the adaptable survivors from the non adapted, the genetically damaged from the genetically healthy.



As one grand civilizational sweep, of mercilessly coming to terms, sweeps away 12,000 years of maladaptive cultural evolutionary processes, which 85% of humanity was not even aware of.



Even the likes of Zelensky was capable of seeing the recursive loops, when he defined them, as being dramatically illustrated in the film, Groundhog Day.



The Great Age of Ignorance gives way to the Transformational Age of Quantum Human Achievement.



Within a few turns of generations, Homo Intelligentsia will have been born out of the miserable descent of Homo Sapiens, the so-called wise man.





Those who dare to remain ignorant of their history will be swept away like wind on the prairie grass.



There is a certain symmetry to it.



May the survivors of this apocalyptic time remember.



May Homo Intelligentsia thrive and survive.



The Great Transformational Evolution From Homo Sapiens to Homo Intelligentsia.



As we begin, for the first time, to dare to embrace the transformational true intelligence of Christ Consciousness.



This new intelligence will be found in the intelligent, mathematically comprehensible realm, of musical intelligence.



The mathematics was always there, in the music, in the universe at large.

We observed the mathematics already present in the complexity, just mistaking it as our own invention, from our generous human hubris.











The human experience, not algorithmically compressible, or reducible to any transferable format.



One hundred percent quantum, in nature.







Mathematically exponential in nature.



The Riemann hypothesis will not be solved until we fully begin to understand the quantum nature of human life in the universe.

Mathematics was not invented by humans, simply discovered, as it was already present in the algorithmically perfect symmetric harmony of the universe





