This essay represents a very different point of view from the mainstream and accepted - “peer reviewed” - opinions of the so called civilized world.

That is fine - they can keep their losers POV - which on recursive repeat - gets them less than nothing - and a megaton of death and destruction.

Those who strive toward peace and harmony as light bearers pay a high price - but in any final analysis, these brave patriots and spiritually connected & stoic human beings - are the victors.

PRESIDENT TRUMP IS A MODERATE CENTRIST SEEKING HARMONY & PEACE

The president is an experienced world class leader - a brilliant geopolitical strategist adept at blending his “The Art of the Deal” with Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War.”

Now most people believe Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War” is a handbook for how to fight a war - when in actuality it is a handbook for how to avoid ever fighting a war.

Sun Tzu wasn’t by any means a fool and offered plenty of strategies to win against an enemy who refused to make peace and instead chose war.

For Sun Tzu knew millennia ago - what Trump knows today - that the civilized world has long been addicted to war.

Furthermore, that while the politicians talk peace, prosperity and Democracy - their whole agenda is a dystopian and totalitarian and corrupt - strategy of perpetual war for perpetual peace .

This has been true at least since Sun Tzu lived in ancient China hundreds of years (776-476 BC) before the common era - and this was hardly new then.

Sun Tzu thought fighting a war was insane - but if one must fight one must fight to win.

His book is a philosophical and even spiritual document which dares contend with the ever present reality that politicians seek to keep their constituents divided into two opposing camps and to use war as well - both as a means of empowering and enriching themselves - at the cost of the people they serve.

The history of nearly all civilizations has been a history of pyramidal hierarchical systems - with a privileged 1% at the top and the unprivileged 99% underneath.

The Machiavellian 1% believe the only way to lead has been to divide and conquer - thru political division on the one hand - and thru fighting both civil and foreign wars on the other.

We might say this is insane - and we would be all too correct.

But we might also realize it has been accepted as normal for at least the past 12,000 years - back to the times of Sun Tzu - and well before this.

Sun Tzu’s The Art of War is as famous and respected as it is because for many millennia it is one of the only books which dares to state that negotiations which result in war represent a massive defeat.

Sun Tzu was not some pie-eyed liberal - but a centrist, who believed war and war fighting meant the battle had been lost - but who insisted that once war happened - winning was the only option.

TRUMP IS NO PIE-EYED LIBERAL OR CONSERVATIVE - BUT A CENTRIST REALIST

Like Sun Tzu, Trump is no pie-eyed liberal or traditional conservative - not some fake peacemaker - who speaks peace and democracy out of one side of his mouth - and who then wages war and tyranny out of the other.

Trump is a super realistic and stoic centrist who knows the world has gone crazy - but refuses to accept the this insanity as a political strategy.

He follows what a former Presidential Candidate - Robert Kennedy - remarked in the late 20th century about dreaming by the light of day.

And echoes what former president JFK said about doing things not because they are easy - but because they are hard.

Some sixty odd years later Trump overcomes the tragedy which America has become.

Echoing in his every word and deed the idealistic mantra that we must not simply ask what our country can do for us - but simultaneously ask what we can do for our country.

There are several words which Trump uses which are important enough I have devoted whole essays to them and these are the words “reciprocity” and “weaver”.

Never have we ever heard a world leader use two simple elegant words with such humble intent.

In this clip - Trump declares himself to be a great weaver:

But as we can see from this mainstream media commentary - he simply gets attacked and attacked for his troubles.

President Trump is fighting a war to prevent war - he is waging political leadership to prevent division - everything he does is intended to keep the peace but when pushed to fight he wins.

Trump must fight the warmongers at home and abroad - and does 24/7 battle to defeat the large contingent of other leaders and their supporters enough who diabolically support war.

My whole SubStack has been concerned of how we might peace and harmony to a war torn world where divisions, war and tyranny are the rule and not the exception.

I have previously done deep dives into the forces responsible for perpetuating this situation in modern times - and we can now all see the destructive results of those responsible.

Trump and his cabinet know full well who these forces are - from the World Economic Forum (WEF) - to institutions such as the UNITED NATIONS and NATO - read like a who’s who list of the forces I have repeatedly identified as responsible.

The administration understands that nation-destroying and soul-destroying forced immigration had been a widespread tactic to sow hatred and fear - terror and division.

The Trump administration understands that Covid-19 has been a tactic to reduce world population - to destroy physical and psychological health - and to increase Machiavellian control of the 1% over the 99%.

From the hours following his inauguration when he delivered a polite but clear coup de grace to the WEF - and in July 2025 laid down the law to NATO - and now in September 2025 laid down the law to the United Nations - Trump remains a stoic invincible man of the people.

Although Trump has proved his allegiance to the people of this world before on many occasions- it was yesterday on September 23, 2025 when he reached a meritorious level of achievement.

It is far from easy to be such an outsider - so hated by institutions such as the UN - treated as a persona non grata by the world establishment - and to remain stoic and dedicated to peace and remaining polite despite repeated threats and intimidation.

It takes a courage we all too rarely see in human existence - and when we do observe it we recognize the extraordinary power we are witnessing at work in the world.

For the sake of we the people Trump stood firm and unyielding - receiving all they threw at him - politely reading the fools the riot act - with wit and grace and integrity and kindness.

This is how it is done my friends - a world pulled back from the brink of destruction by a man who truly believes and practices The Art of the Deal as The Art of War.

It has only been eight months of the Trump 2.0 administration - and already wars have been successfully ended and successfully avoided and, where fought - fought to restore peace and harmony as quickly as possible.

If the first eight months have been any indicator - we are on course, aboard this ship of state, to sail into those peaceful harbors as our beloved American ancestors had hoped to shelter within all those years ago.

Our strong, brave and loyal ancestors brilliantly refused to give up on peace, freedom and personal agency - and now we see the civilization these lofty ideals bring into being - beginning to rise steadily and brilliantly all around us.

That bright shining city on the hill - the one dedicated to a government of the people, by the people and for the people - is rising into being - while the entire world watches.

As Thomas Paine once articulated brilliantly:

“Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.”

―Thomas Paine,The American Crisis

May our creator see fit to shelter safe from harm - and to bless - all of the peacemakers.

