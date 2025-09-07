When A Rounder In An Iron Mask - Slips Us the Master Key

On Not Getting “Stuck in Mobile With the Memphis Blues Again”

It turns out that it really is up to us - to both find the master key and to avoid being stuck in Mobile with the Memphis blues again.

FORWARD:

Currently we are funneling large amounts of resources into trying to adapt to the new tool we seem to have inadvertently created - AI.

Headlines scream fear and frustration over the threats - and worries over the seemingly dumbed down use of such a tool - echoing our fears and frustrations as they have over all new emergent technologies.

Fears and frustrations become magnified across the landscape of the press and social media.

As hysteria mounts, a negative feedback loop comes into play - making us paradoxically less able of calmly and rationally dealing with the real actual tangible things we must do to find a favorable outcome.

It is not wrong to feel conflicted and confused over such a change but since technological advances don’t tend to disappear over public debate - falling into such an emotional black hole simply does not help us direct favorable action towards beneficial outcomes.

In my own household, my daughter worries over our twin ten year old grandsons who she believes are experiencing dopamine addiction as they use computerized technology to learn and interact with the world.

Thus inspiring my own engineering prompt for this morning:

“Learning is a process where correct answers are rewarded as a neuronal system becomes more accurate at recognizing correct suppositions Positive evolutionary feedback fosters expansion of biological neural networks Evolutionary change is slow for instance brain growth in humans is affected by both cultural and physical limitations Increased accurate pattern recognition fosters selection for increasing brain power which supports creative problem solving intelligence in living systems What cultural and biological factors limit evolutionary brain development in humans ?”

This essay wrestles with explaining what transpired from this engineering prompt.

Since AI unpacks with a great cascade of information - one I don’t have the biological band width to transform into a single essay - this will be done in a group of successive essays to boost the possibility of a favorable outcome.

ESSAY ONE - The Delicate Dance of Cultural & Biological Evolution in Human Brain Growth & Intellectual Capacity

Essays Two thru Six will continue to unpack the full AI Logic stream unpacked from the above prompt - which is not to be missed.

A critical part of my own story began with physical science study at a local junior college.

With no previous experience with physical sciences the first course I signed up for was the basic one year chemistry course for majors - as certified by the University of California system.

The wise professor presented us with two valuable insights in the first packed lecture hall of about 300 students.

He told us only a dozen of us would remain at the end of the first semester.

His stated goal was to teach us how to access information so we wouldn’t need to remember all he was going to throw at us.

He was correct about both - I was one of the twelve remaining - and my life long learning would be defined by effective off loading - knowing how to look things up.

The essay I write - and the successive essays to follow - have everything to do with the offloading of information as a favorable evolutionary strategy

As creatives we can undermine our efforts by believing speed is the best strategy only to discover that sometimes the turtle achieves more.

In my own life this has been reflected by such things as the following

At age seven believing I could become an Olympic swimmer - only to discover that my third place medals were the answer to that question.

Today I watch as our sound engineer is an accomplished triathlon champion in his spare time - and cheer him on in creating his best life.

And as one of our songwriters - not happy with one great song - had to write an even hundred - and attempt to record them all in a home fashioned studio in five years time.

Against the odds all one hundred got recorded in one fashion or another and now await finishing touches and release.

And, as for myself, well I’ve managed to outgrow my 2010 vintage computer rig.

And as the local mix and mastering experts we can afford become too successful to stick around - cheering them on as well in living their best lives.

Limitations are the things we learn to overcome and the relationships with our new AI tools are no different - as we all involved in the ongoing process of evolution.

So we learn to surf the waves better - using better methods and technology - and learning not to get stuck in Mobile with the Memphis blues again.

Wish me luck - things - as expected - just got more difficult.

Thanks for sticking around for this long!

NO BRIDGE TO FAR

I encourage everyone to write the best engineering prompts possible and to create content which successfully communicates about the results.

We creatives - being exceptionally susceptible to becoming bored may choose to exercise our brains in fortuitous ways.

PHOTO COPYRIGHT 2025 - KW NORTON

There are many - maybe innumerable codes - but they all thread back to the same place.

Translate the incoming codes - any size - and any complexity.

Energy is not created or destroyed but transformed - and God doesn’t play dice or tiddlywinks with the universe.

NO BRIDGE TOO FAR

I am truly looking forward to putting today’s essay into a framework which might allow me to understand the question better.

Seems I must get everything wrong in order to eventually make it right - funny that!

