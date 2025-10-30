As the following video more than demonstrates there is a great deal of misunderstanding about what it means to live in the USA as a citizen - either as a legal native citizen, or as an illegal or as a legal immigrant.

Rarely do we get such a poignant glimpse into the degree of misinformation and misunderstanding we are suffering from.

Below we have an immigrant exhibiting confusion about the distinction between legal or illegal immigrants – simultaneously so culturally and language impaired she is barely capable of articulating a question.

The questioner seems to believe one must be a Christian to be a legal citizen - simply not true - as freedom of religion is fundamental to our system.

Although I am a dedicated Christian – I have had an adequate education in comparative religion to know not everyone can be or wants to be a Christian.

As Americans we must distinguish between what is religion and what is politics – carefully defining the difference between actual religious belief - and religion which may step over the line into a desire to overthrow our government.

This questioner is confused as to the nature of legal versus illegal immigration and entirely misses the point Vice President Vance is making.

How is the Administration supposed to bring back common sense and to address misinformation - without a public education campaign to address these issues at the most fundamental levels?

As the mother of six wonderful adult citizens of the USA – and as the grandmother of ten grandchildren – two of which are now fine adult American citizens who were adopted from the Ukraine – I have a fair understanding of the issues.

Everything the Administration tries to address is countered by exceedingly wealthy corporate news organizations which persist in delivering propaganda and misinformation.

In my humble opinion, we need a veritable army of professional educators and communicators who can speak intelligently to these issues before we arrive repeatedly at this impasse of ignorance and miscommunication.

A Citizens Task Force dedicated to peace thru strength - and to communication and education - as opposed to violence.

MANY WISH TO SERVE BUT HAVE NO STANDING

As loyal and patriotic citizens we are the United States of America.

While the current government serves our needs and aims with great skill and diplomacy - we citizens need a way to serve with dignity and grace in our own capacity.

Unemployment is high, and growing, with the effects of technological change – and not everyone is qualified to be trained as an ICE agent or as builder, craftsperson or engineer.

Educators and content creators are all too frequently ideologically captured by the socialist and propaganda machine which is grinding our country down.

It appears that a White House Task Force to contain this problem along with the excellent geopolitical diplomacy the administration provides at higher levels - would be advantageous.

It is undeniable that we are in a poorly understood and poorly managed cultural war - and that we as Americans are in the front lines of this war everyday - as we meet and interact often with individuals who may be either legal or even potentially illegal immigrants.

Yet we are given no direction as to how we are to address the concerns of these individuals - and given even less direction and reliable information as to how to respond appropriately.

The corporate mass media complex forms a huge liability as they push propaganda and fail to educate or inform - yet they are the source of most ordinary people’s daily information.

As the Trump administration is well aware, all broadcasting and communications platforms remain ideologically captured and offer no alternative to the policies being framed and promoted by this administration.

The ability for politicians alone to contain this massive disinformation campaign and socialist ideology is extremely limited - without a highly trained citizen task force of expert communicators.

Such communicators might be trained to communicate the law and the spirit of the law - and to define the basics of the American system to both fellow citizens and immigrants.

We as the people are in the position of being front-line ambassadors and we are failing at this task.

Even though I am a genetic descendant of many of the founding fathers - highly educated compared to the average - and talented at personal and public and internet communication - I am failing to make an adequate difference.

My extensive Substack – which has promoted the efforts of the Trump administration to offer peace thru strength – despite many thousands of readers and several years of experience – it is wholly inadequate.

Daily, I successfully defend Trump administration policies against those who attack me for them.

Unlike my founding father ancestors, I am untrained in the practice of law, but excel at education, communication and the defense of American governance.

Despite my great education I am inadequately trained in citizenship – and believe most of my fellow citizens suffer from this as well.

It seems advisable for the White House to consider the creation of an American Citizen’s Taskforce dedicated and trained to serve as ambassadors for civic and cultural education and communication.

While many of us stand ready to serve our country we are not adequately equipped to serve - thus the need for a citizen’s task force which defends with words and communication techniques.

I ask that both citizens and officials respond with recommendations and suggestions.

Many are standing ready and willing to serve - without a clue as to how to proceed - thus the White House has a standing army of ready and willing citizens to be hired as facilitators.

Politicians alone are not enough - we the people remain loyal partners and serve as the first line of defense against all potential enemies and friends - engaged in citizen based diplomacy.

Many of us descend from genetic ancestors who were deeply involved in fighting the Revolutionary War - and who have served professionally and loyally in each of America’s subsequent conflicts.

With great respect for the geopolitical expertise of the current White House - here is the situation.

While the Department of War, Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security are performing admirably in this situation - my humble observation is that the administration is in need of a citizen’s task force.

Perhaps even a task force of citizens deputized to protect and defend the constitution - and to provide the necessary communications and information and general education.

Such a task force would have to be carefully orchestrated by qualified educators, communicators and professional advisors

While many of us would not be qualified to serve as a public spokespersons – many of us might be available to organize and to communicate the major reasons why qualified candidates might wish to serve such a plan.

As American Citizens - many of us have the same need to serve as our esteemed ancestors did - yet suffer from an inadequate system of support which would allow us to take on such responsibilities.

I ask that the White House consider this humble request.

A humble, but serious, request that we fellow patriots may formally serve the short term and long term goals of these United States of America.

Let the reasons for and against such a citizen’s patriotic task force be stated.

Request made with the full understanding that we in these United States of America - are meant to serve as having been endowed with these unalienable rights by our creator.

Furthermore, that we, as the citizens,“this government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from this earth” - but will continue to serve for countless generations going forward.

I look forward to the responses to this call for citizen’s task force.