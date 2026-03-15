FORWARD:

There are not many of us who truly understand what POTUS Trump is about sufficiently to predict his geopolitical moves.

And most of us just are not cut out for being so confused and uncertain of our leaders policies and expected actions.

We want smooth orators, practiced negotiators, predictable strategists - not someone who has a much difficulty expressing himself as Trump.

Trump seems to follow a mesmerizing, but messy, stew of policies and geopolitical chess moves which make absolutely no sense.

Terrifyingly misleading, as we notice that these policies, more often than not, work mystifyingly well.

I have explored Trump’s confusing strategies in earlier essays, noting that if these follow any predictable patterns, they appear to have come out of his considerable experience as a NYC commercial real estate professional.

I know others with intense experience in that Heart of Darkness jungle known as NYC commercial real estate - and they think strategically in about five directions.

They are also endearingly experienced in dealing successfully with some of the roughest, toughest human beings on the planet - not a bad training ground for international politics.

Furthermore Trump has explored his own strategic policies in his own book The Art of the Deal - and my suspicion is that he has also studied Sun Tzu’s The Art of War.

My summation: Trump is a genius negotiator, who fakes his enemies into thinking he is a lightweight, putting them nicely off guard unprepared for the intelligent strategies he comes thru with.

CHINA: CONFUSED AND SILENT ABOUT TRUMP

To serve as the spark for this essay,I turn to a notable expert on China-USA relations who discloses many of the sticky points we cannot help but notice in the Trump administration-Chinese Communist Party relationship.

This discussion reveals that the Chinese are confused and disoriented by Trump and by the seeming mismatch between what they have learned to expect from the USA - and what they now receive.

The leaders of Chinese Communist Party are nothing if not experienced, high achieving negotiators, and for them to be confused and off guard about Trump says a great deal.

If China were the only ones disarmed and put on their back foot by Trump, that might be one thing, but most certainly they are not alone.

Trump was elected by a whole American body politic whom are sick and tired of the old system of authoritarian governance - and who deliberately elected this man to defeat that old system.

Looked at from this perspective, we might take a second look at what it is current world leaders, and the mainstream media, wishes us to believe about this man.

Business, or governance, as per usual is not the story here - there is something else afoot.

Share

Leave a comment