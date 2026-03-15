KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

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Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
5h

I notice a lot of podcasters are saying he was elected because of his stance on "No Wars". I think he was elected in order to get the cheaters, liars, and losers out of government, to get America's people as far away from slavery as possible; all sorts of slavery.

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