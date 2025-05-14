EVOLUTION INTO QUANTUM CONSCIOUSNESS

Quantum is a confusing and foreign word for many of us.

Often the world of Quantum Physics and Quantum Computing - and especially Quantum Consciousness - sounds like New Age Mumbo Jumbo.

And in a world of human beings where everyone is out to control everyone else - and to believe life is about whoever can arrange to die with the most money and toys - it would appear this way.

But as we are beginning to find out - that world of a dominance hierarchy where one percent of elites rule over the underlings - the remainder of the ninety nine percent - is unsustainable.

Not only is is unsustainable, but it threatens our long term survival as a species - running counter to the way the universe operates.

It may be easily understood that a species which operates in rebellion against the way the universe operates may not experience positive evolution.

We might look at our hierarchy as a mistaken tangent - an unwise decision followed by human beings - one we now view as in need of a course correction.

We are living through the course correction - as we begin to see the universe as it is - and our place in it - as it is.

At the dawn of quantum physics the quantum point of view - describing matter as both a wave and a particle was not only very confusing - but incorrect.

As I have been discussing here for awhile we are co-creators - participants - and not passive observers in this life.

This morning I found a video which might serve far better than words to discuss this world of Quantum Consciousness.

It may come as surprise that quantum consciousness can be taught - and to be practiced as a way toward achieving the best sort of human beings we can be.

Please take time to watch the video before responding to this post.

In my own understanding this means returning to things already known - but way too easily ignored in the blooming buzzing hive of reality we live in.

It means returning to breath - and to knowing that our attention - each momentary awareness - is our superpower - and in fact shapes our reality.

We literally have access to an infinite range of possibilities - of deciding who and what we - and the universe - would become.

Negative emotions such as anger, fear and hatred force us into a recursive loop - a feedback loop where our consciousness - and our reality - become ever more trapped in negativity.

Positive emotions such as love, compassion and acceptance - create an open or discursive loop - a positive feedback loop where the world also becomes more compassionate, loving and accepting.

As more human beings become more tuned into the positive quantum frequency offered by acceptance and love and compassion - the world changes.

Every single breath - every single thought - works to co-create our reality - and we are each nodes of rhythm and frequency in the blooming buzzing whole.

Not only are none of us islands - entire of themselves - but we are an essential part if the whole universe - with literally no separation between the universe and ourselves.

With each breath, each momentary decision, each rising emotion - we literally proceed to co-create the universe.

Right now, as the world turns toward quantum comprehension, our politics is changing to select positive emotions - and begins to embrace the concept of interdependence - or reciprocity.

Too many of us the new world forming quickly all around us is frightening.

As long as we cling to the past and to the perceived safer reality of the old controlling and manipulative dominance hierarchy - we will remain stuck in that stubborn recursive loop of fear and anger.

Stuck in that loop, the world actually becomes what we expect it to become.

Stuck there, we are trapped - literally prevented from attaining the consciousness which would allow us and our reality to change for the better.

Once we achieve the recognition of how critical each thought, each emotion, each decision is - in each and every moment - we become liberated and we simultaneously - in a nanosecond - snap our reality into one of synchronicity.

The universe participates with us - co-creates - in the instant we change to create our own positive conscious vibration and harmony.

The universe is a conscious quantum entity - with literally every tiny piece interconnected and vibrating with the whole - each of us co-creating the whole with each and every breath, decision and intention.

