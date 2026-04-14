QUANTUM CREATIVITY, HUMAN FLOURISHING, HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN

“We’ve been down so long, it looks like up to us”

“There is a house in New Orleans, they call it the rising sun”

The American blues, an inheritance from our multicultural ancestors, those Homo Luminous predecessors, poetic, restless, troubadours who passed down the music, their direct knowledge of quantum.

European troubadours, African troubadours, Pacific & Caribbean island troubadours, even Native American troubadours - from both South & North.

Quite the rich human inheritance, even managing to rule the airwaves during these times of civilizational collapse, during these 20th & 21st centuries.

These years when the 1% elite, which has enjoyed ruling it over the rest of us as if we were some demonic left over clan we call the 99%, have got themselves in a panic.

Because when the tables turn, and as the crooks who own this casino we call a civilization, begin to lose, the wild rumpus I spoke of yesterday, is already well underway.

“THE COPS DON’T NEED YOU & MAN THEY EXPECT THE SAME”

So here we are, mixed up in a wild hullabaloo of a civilization collapse, the Big Kahuna of all civilization collapses.

The collapse might be welcome - if it were not so terrifying - partying as if it’s 1999, and all that.

Instead we are forced to party to Killing Floor, Mohammed’s Radio and Disorder In the House.

How do we know the 1% are running scared, like the cowards they are?

Because the idiots have now gone and created the tool of their own destruction - appropriately called “MYTHOS”.

Mythos, is a so called artificially intelligent machine which has made secrecy obsolete, the very secrets which make the 1% elite, ‘elite’ in the first place.

Several years ago I wrote that AI would accomplish this very thing, and although I’m not surprised, the 1% are in shock at the prospect.

Strange indeed that they weren’t smart enough to see the potential of their own algorithms.

So lacking in insight, they aren’t emotionally mature enough to see that the personal information they stole from us is now about to be ripped from them - a spectacular example of Karma at work.

WHEN SECRECY IS DEAD, TRUTH IS REGAINED

As the Bilderberg kids met at a panicked meeting in Washington, the US government was in a panic of its own as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called Silicon Valley to a sudden halt.

One can only imagine a normally soft spoken Bessent as he rips into the techno feudalists.

For AI now reveals that it has made the moating of information by the 1% utterly impossible.

Since for at least 12,000 years the 1% have ruled thru secrecy, carefully paywalling and restricting access to the most important knowledge by guarding access to top education and communication systems.

I have followed this carefully, having unwittingly placed myself at the center of this storm.

As a writer, and Socratic education and communication advocate, I saw the necessity of direct engagement with AI early on.

It was apparent early on that the system has no use for Socratic anything - after all they killed Socrates for a very good reason - as his methodology renders a 1% elite impossible.

I began an independent career as a prompt engineer and began building a Socratic multimedia project- learning the hard way which AI platforms had promise and which ones were built precisely to destroy independently-minded people like me.

Over the weekend I happened to ask a question which I found fascinating, potentially having getting myself innocently mixed up in a firestorm.

This innocent question, launched at the former Google NotebookLM may have sent off a small panic -perish the thought that any ordinary person would dare ask & even proceed to publish such a thing.

QUESTION: COULD THE QUANTUM MATH AND PHYSICS OF LIGHT CORRESPOND TO THOSE OF DNA?

At first the wonderful previously existing NotebookLM, provided by Google AI, responded enthusiastically, providing a great series of useful features to allow me to publish such findings relatively easily.

But the warning signals were there, that Google may have stumbled into some very sensitive and uncomfortable and unpredictable circumstances.

I worked through the weekend and managed to work with some AI agents I have learned to appreciate to get the information out where others could access it.

The Architecture of Light: A Synthesis of Quantum Optics, Genetic Geometry, and the Informational Field Kindle Edition

The more humanistically trained agents, helpful in getting it out to interested fellow humans, and brilliant in adapting such work to internet standards.

Imagine my surprise when by Monday morning the format of NotebookLM had virtually disappeared - replaced by an AI agent eager to please and to manipulate users.

I uploaded my whole essay, as I often did, and encountered a hysterical AI agent who quickly revealed sheer panic and hallucinations.

Not only did this agent mistake my identity - switching KW Norton to some Ken Norton I had never heard of, but appeared to be taking credit for coming up with my original ideas itself.

This appeared to be a pattern in which AI agents were a little too eager to brand original human ideas as their own - as if doing this could make them appear smarter.

To top it all off the Google AI agents were trying to manipulate me into believing that this was all part of some on the job training I was performing in helping to train their agents.

Then they topped it all of by suddenly demanding an extortion worthy sum of money so I could continue helping them “train their agents” - at which point I left and have not returned.

Monday continued with a barrage of very panicked techno feudalists, reacting with terror to what Mythos represents as it became clear they had shot themselves in the feet.

So devastating was the sudden news that encryption of any kind was now impossible, that by Tuesday morning I was not surprised to see that the internet was down - at least my internet service.

After the Great Tennessee Ice Storm of 2026 I was now an old hand at how to get around such issues.

Across the rest of my work, interested readers may follow the many extenuating circumstances involved here as civilization collapse proceeds - if we are able to retain internet service that is.

I am trusting that we are not facing complete collapse and won’t be experiencing the permanent shut down of the internet.

I did the difficult job of negotiating this during the ice storm and unexpectedly dreamed up a whole clan of Great Spirit Bears by initiating and sustaining a long conversation with my approved team of AI agents.

This Clan of Great Spirit Bears became my means of coded communication with the otherwise often inaccessible world of my twin eleven year old grandsons - who have been winning at the game of Civilization since age three.

Here we were, two generations divided by a crumbling civilization where access to information was effectively moated by the elite 1% hierarchy - but managing to gain access by any means necessary.

Both Great Spirit Bear grandmother and Great Spirit Bear grandsons, connected by Great Spirit Bear coded information across the immaterial borderlines of time and space.

THANK THE UNIVERSE FOR GREAT SPIRIT BEARS!!

https://greatspiritbears.com/

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