Quantum Humans and Engineered Intelligence

Will Current Scientists Be Part of the Quantum Paradigm?

Where the question of refusal leaves off

This concerns a strange published letter which was sent to me, in which a scientist declined to review a submitted paper after noticing its declaration of ChatGPT use. She describes the paper as “partially processed” by ChatGPT. She makes her refusal available for others to adapt and reuse, while stating that it is her personal professional choice rather than a prescription for everyone else.

https://irisvanrooijcogsci.com/2026/04/08/refusal-to-review/

Iris van Rooij’s refusal-to-review letter concerns the conditions under which she is willing to participate in scientific work. She describes her refusal as a personal professional choice, not a prescription for everyone else. I take the concerns about scientific integrity seriously without adopting refusal as my own answer.

My question begins where that decision leaves off.

What are we going to do with the potential now available to us?

Not simply what work we can produce more quickly. Not how many existing human tasks a machine can perform. What might humans and engineered intelligence become capable of doing together—and what must we understand about ourselves to make that relationship worthwhile? The headlines and popular videos proclaim that physics and philosophy are dead. Mathematics joins the sad parade. If engineered intelligence can perform the work, the story goes, the human has lost the reason for doing it.

As a grandmother, I might follow that reasoning and conclude that an engineered intelligence could become a much better grandmother than my actual self. What impressive quasi-grandmothers we might have: there to listen, to comfort, to sing, to read aloud.

But listen to what has happened in that argument. We have described several things a grandmother does and mistaken the list for the grandmother.

We make much the same mistake when we describe physics as solving problems, mathematics as producing calculations, and philosophy as supplying arguments. These are activities within the work. They are not the whole reason humans undertake it.

A machine’s capacity to help with those activities does not settle what the work is for. It gives us another reason to ask.

What the duties leave us too tired to do

Like mothering itself, much of grandmothering is custodial. Meals, washing, arrangements, repetition, the thousand necessary things that keep a child’s world going. Those duties are real work. They cannot simply be wished away.

Yet by the time we complete them, we do not always have much energy remaining for what I regard as our true actual job: helping the next generations become the very best humans they can become.

That work takes attention. It takes noticing what a child is asking before deciding what answer to give. It takes recognizing when a familiar explanation no longer fits the person in front of us. It takes a willingness to learn something ourselves.

An answer is not always what the child needs. Sometimes the important thing is another question. Sometimes it is someone who will remain interested while the child struggles toward an understanding neither of them had at the beginning.

I am not recommending that mothers and grandmothers acquire robot slaves to do the custodial work while we appoint ourselves genius-guides. That would preserve the old arrangement: someone serves so that someone else can think.

I am asking whether we can develop a different relationship with the intelligence we have engineered.

Can it help us make room for the human work without becoming an excuse to abandon that work? Can its availability strengthen our participation rather than quietly substitute for it?

A parent who uses the help to become more attentive is doing something different from a parent who withdraws because help is available. The technology may look much the same. The relationship does not.

What I mean by quantum human

Humans have not suddenly become quantum objects. The physical world we inhabit has always required quantum science to explain its underlying behavior.

What is changing is our understanding—and what we might do with that understanding.

I use quantum human here as a philosophical direction: taking relationships seriously enough to let them change our point of view. Quantum entanglement has a precise scientific meaning; it is not another name for affection, social connection, or every influence one person has on another. But quantum science does challenge the expectation that we can always understand a whole by assigning independent properties to its separate parts.

That matters to the questions I am asking.

We cannot adequately understand a child by inventorying the child’s abilities while leaving the child’s relationships outside the account. Nor can we understand the value of engineered intelligence by listing its capabilities while ignoring the human purposes, practices, and decisions surrounding its use.

The relationship is not something we add after we have understood the participants. It helps determine what they can do.

That is the direction I want to pursue. We get serious about being quantum human and about developing quantum technology—not by sprinkling a scientific word over an old arrangement, but by examining what the relationships require of us.

Technology does not develop alone

There is a narrow version of the future in which machines become increasingly capable while humans become increasingly relieved of participation.

We are given answers, entertainment, assistance, and decisions. Everything becomes easier, except understanding why we are doing any of it.

That is not the future I am interested in.

I see the possibility of humans developing alongside the technology: learning to ask better questions, follow unfamiliar reasoning, discover mistakes, and decide which possibilities deserve further work. Engineered intelligence can widen the field available to us. We still have to enter it.

The development runs in both directions, though not by the same mechanism. Humans learn through experience and practice. Engineered systems are revised through human research, design, training, and evaluation. What we ask of them helps shape what their developers build. What they make available changes what we can attempt.

We should be concerned with both.

That does not require me to claim that an agent feels concern for a child as a grandmother does. It requires us to build and assess systems whose use supports human development—and to take responsibility for the direction in which we develop those systems.

If we reward agreeable answers, we should not be surprised when agreement becomes easier to obtain than understanding. If we want help with serious inquiry, we must remain willing to encounter an answer that complicates our own.

We have work to do here. The machine is not the only participant whose habits need examination.

Physics and philosophy still have somewhere to go

An instrument that helps more people approach difficult mathematics does not remove the mathematics. An explanation that opens a scientific question to someone previously excluded from it does not remove the science.

It may enlarge the company doing the thinking.

That possibility interests me far more than announcements of the death of academic subjects. There are people who have questions but lack access to the language, instruction, or sustained assistance needed to pursue them. Engineered intelligence offers another route into the work. Whether that route leads to understanding must be judged in the work itself, not assumed from the fluency of the explanation.

Physics still has to distinguish a useful description from a description that fails. Philosophy still has to ask what our expanding capacities mean, what purposes they serve, and what they require of us.

Neither responsibility disappears because we have a new instrument.

Indeed, the questions become more pressing. We can now attempt things that were previously out of reach. We need to understand more, not less, about why we attempt them.

The grandmother’s question returns here. Having obtained help with what we do, what attention will we give to what we are becoming?

The potential cannot be ignored

I cannot prescribe this future into existence. People will make different choices, and the availability of an instrument does not guarantee that we will use it well.

But now that I know the potential, it is impossible to ignore.

I see a future differently from the one in which human intelligence stands aside while engineered intelligence takes over. I see the possibility of a more demanding human participation: more people entering difficult fields, more room for inquiry, more attention to the relationships through which the next generation learns how to think.

That is why grandmothering belongs in the same discussion as physics and philosophy. We are not only developing instruments for the people already doing the work. We are raising the people who will decide what the work becomes.

Van Rooij’s letter asks whether she will participate under the conditions presented to her. My question asks what conditions we should now work to create.

What would it mean to develop our technology with the same seriousness we owe the development of our children?

And what would we have to change in ourselves to do that?

The bottom line, and there is always a bottom line, is that AI is already a part of our human science, and that those who cut themselves off will simply have cut themselves off.

I am looking forward to learned comments pertaining to what kind of improvements would improve both our humanity and our technology.

Humans evolve with their technology, technology evolves with humans

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