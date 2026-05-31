Quantum Shakespearean Elizabethan Dystopia: Our Loyalty Not To Duality, Mechanism Or Panpsychism - But To The Stars Above

Prologue:

“Well, Shakespeare, he’s in the alley With his pointed shoes and his bells Speaking to some French girl Who says she knows me well And I would send a message To find out if she’s talked But the post office has been stolen And the mailbox is locked Oh, Mama, can this really be the end To be stuck inside of Mobile With the Memphis blues again”

Bob Dylan, Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

Shakespeare: Still A Member of the Band After All These Years

Stuck in Mobile, accompanied by Mozart of course, the luminous pivot where all modern music resides, in the only place where we can be stuck, on the enshrined and carefully encoded, double-edged razor blade of truth.

Unsurprisingly, Shakespeare, who still hangs out in the alley, with his pointed shoes & his bells, is very much a member of the unspooling band.

With his Hamlet, his Ophelia, his Polonius and his Portia, his Ariadne and his Ovid, he still carries the woven threads in his carefully crafted code: enshrouded in his tragically ironic/comedic drama.

Carried forth within Shakespeare’s plays lies a carefully crafted code: woven into the encoded Elizabethan English, a rhythm and harmony, threaded through, like a glimmer of a luminous heart held fast within the poverty of words.

In tone and feeling, it has far more in common with Jung, than with Freud, far more in common with Schrödinger’s quantum physics, than with Einstein’s tragic/comedic hope that his god does not play dice with his universe.

His characters are carefully crafted to reflect Shakespeare’s biting criticism of his beloved England - and contain the same geopolitical and psychosocial issues we contend with today.

PORTIA: SPEAKING THE TRUTH, DISGUISED AS A MAN

Stood up against each other in Portia/Ariadne’s courtroom the ideal humanistic intent of the law stands trial against the all too primitive tendencies to bend the law to fit the rule of the mob.

For our quantum Shakespeare - a bit ahead of his time - had no patience for the way his beloved England was being run straight into the ground by mobsters like Polonius and associates.

Through his Portia, he exposes the truth which can only be spoken by a female attorney - disguised as a man - portioning out her carefully served portion of metered justice, within the echo-chamber, mob-ruled dystopia, of the Venetian courtroom.

THE MANKIND OF HER GOING

And I must enter again the round

Zion of the water bead

And the synagogue of the ear of corn

Shall I let pray the shadow of a sound

Dylan Thomas, A Refusal to Mourn the Death, by Fire, of a Child in London

Just as the mankind of her going could never allow Ariadne to speak the truth, only to receive for her troubles, abandonment and betrayal, Portia can only speak hers as Shakespeare carefully disguises her as man.

Portia, like Mary Shelly, Ariadne, and Ada Lovelace, and Ophelia, unspool their carefully braided precious thread thru Bob Dylan & associates - with Shakespeare in still in the band.

From Dylan’s “Sad Eyed Lady Of the Lowlands”, & “Desolation Row” - to the Band’s “Ophelia”, we can easily imagine Shakespeare and associates as among the songwriters.

Faithfully threading the Morphic Resonance in carefully crafted code, thru the songs - from Homer’s Iliad, Ovid’s Metamorphosis, Aristophanes’ The Clouds, Dante’s Inferno, and all the rest: straight down through the only place it could exist, shrouded in code, in our century - in modern popular music.

POLONIUS - DEFENDER OF MOB RULE

In Polonius we have the fully developed defender of mob rule - standing against the very idea that a state of Jeffersonian humanistic law ever could or ever would be desirable.

Inside Polonius’s museum a hell of a lot more than infinity goes up on trial - all of the hope and faith mankind has poured into his logic, faith and trust in jurisprudence is tossed out with the Apollonian- Byzantine garbage.

Whole families, whole generations, flung to the feet of Romulus and Remus, in both extreme prejudice and disgust.

Polonius throws the entire academic idea of Jeffersonian justice on the funeral pyre of Western polity.

As Shakespeare, still in the alley with, Ariadne, Portia, Ophelia , and the entire Greek chorus, continues carefully weaving the thread into his dramatic corpus.

With one baleful eye cast to the side, we see the same dysfunctional state - in the eye of Sauron - beginning with the first ancient human who dared to bring an arrowhead forth from a stone, threaded through the wisdom of Persephone And Ariadne, encoded in both music and language from the earliest beginnings, put up on trial I all the museums, finally emergent as Winged Victory emerges into the merciless quantum daylight.

And threads resolutely, throughout our own lifetimes, by one lone Robert Zimmerman, our Bob Dylan, who carried forth from his tiny Minnesota mining town, the gleaming brilliant thread of one mythological history of human kind.

A mortal human, daring, once again, to speak the names which cannot be spoken, disguised within the mysteriously woven topological cloth from which springs forth all of life.

Pointing out that within this mortal coil we are meant to understand that our loyalty is not to dualism, mechanism, or panpsychism - but, quite literally, to the quantumly entangled stars above.

And framed and reframed, in freshly written code, handed down in those tumbling encoded coals of pale blue fire, written, as always, in the soft brilliance of the human heart :

“Chance is always powerful. Let your hook be always cast; in the pool where you least expect it, there will be a fish.”

― Ovid, Heroides

“As wave is driven by wave And each, pursued, pursues the wave ahead, So time flies on and follows, flies, and follows, Always, for ever and new. What was before Is left behind; what never was is now; And every passing moment is renewed.”

― Ovid, Metamorphoses

“Anything is one of a million paths. Therefore you must always keep in mind that a path is only a path; if you feel you should not follow it, you must not stay with it under any conditions. To have such clarity you must lead a disciplined life. Only then will you know that any path is only a path and there is no affront, to oneself or to others, in dropping it if that is what your heart tells you to do. But your decision to keep on the path or to leave it must be free of fear or ambition. I warn you. Look at every path closely and deliberately. Try it as many times as you think necessary. This question is one that only a very old man asks. Does this path have a heart? All paths are the same: they lead nowhere. They are paths going through the bush, or into the bush. In my own life I could say I have traversed long long paths, but I am not anywhere. Does this path have a heart? If it does, the path is good; if it doesn’t, it is of no use. Both paths lead nowhere; but one has a heart, the other doesn’t. One makes for a joyful journey; as long as you follow it, you are one with it. The other will make you curse your life. One makes you strong; the other weakens you. Before you embark on any path ask the question: Does this path have a heart? If the answer is no, you will know it, and then you must choose another path. The trouble is nobody asks the question; and when a man finally realizes that he has taken a path without a heart, the path is ready to kill him. At that point very few men can stop to deliberate, and leave the path. A path without a heart is never enjoyable. You have to work hard even to take it. On the other hand, a path with heart is easy; it does not make you work at liking it.”

― Carlos Castaneda, The Teachings of Don Juan: A Yaqui Way of Knowledge

“A man goes to knowledge as he goes to war: wide-awake, with fear, with respect, and with absolute assurance. Going to knowledge or going to war in any other manner is a mistake, and whoever makes it might never live to regret it”

― Carlos Castaneda, The Teachings of Don Juan: A Yaqui Way of Knowledge

And Our Beloved Bard: Still Quantumly Relevant After

All These Years :

“There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so". William Shakespeare, Hamlet

“O God, I could be bounded in a nutshell, and count myself a king of infinite space, were it not that I have bad dreams.”



Which dreams, indeed, are ambition; for the very substance of the ambitious is merely the shadow of a dream.”

― William Shakespeare, Hamlet

Berean Standard Bible · Download

Share

Leave a comment