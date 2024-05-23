READ MY LIST ( I MEAN LIPS!)
Ordinarily lists are for groceries and for laundry - but then these are not ordinary times.
I HAVE FREELY CHOSEN TO BECOME A WARRIOR
I BELIEVE IN OVERCOMING ENEMIES AND OBSTACLES WITH COMPASSION
I BELIEVE ANYONE CAN CHOOSE TO BE A WARRIOR
I AM A WOMAN
I AM A GRANDMOTHER
I AM A CARNIVORE
I BELEIVE IN THE CREATOR
I STAND FOR FREEDOM AND UNALIENABLE RIGHTS OF THE INDIVIDUAL
I STAND AGAINST THE WEF AND THEIR STAKEHOLDER CAPITALISM
I STAND FOR FARMERS & BLU…
