Republished on February 5, 2025

The idea of not paying income taxes is by no means new - but it is most definitely the way it should be.

First published on December 4, 2024

PAYING PROTECTION TO THE MOB

What is the human cost - needless to say the economic and environmental costs - of illegal governments?

Vast - and as yet poorly imagined - and poorly addressed.

Illegal governments are the equivalent of the Cosa Nostra - or the mafia - and representatives of such government - mobsters.

It is a given that all taxes paid to, public service given to - and military service contributed to - such an entity - are part of the criminal enterprise.

Most people don’t imagine as they pay their taxes that they are - in reality - paying protection money to the mob.

With results we would expect from such a situation - of underwriting the violence and corruption of the mob - which are indeed present.

Even a dramatized version of this - as in the Godfather - cannot reveal the true and horrifying extent of this criminality and violence.

We believe we pay taxes to support the legal and ethical obligations of our governments - in which we supposedly trust.

I could give examples of all this malfeasance from now until doomsday - and break the back of this poor essay - but I know the reader will provide his or her own plentiful examples.

But in reality we pay for murder for hire, human trafficking, drug cartels and money laundering.

And in addition of course the criminalized military industrial complex and the way this is used to justify foreign wars - and domestic surveillance - and worse.

The cancerous metastases of this military industrial medical complex and the vast web of military intelligence - and corporate and institutional structures and financial operations - used to support it - have created a world weaponized against normal life.

Add in the layer of militarized satellite technology - and weather modification - going above our heads - and we get an image of a planet enshrouded in darkness.

Th big difference now is the scale of these operations - now planetary - where once they were more limited to individual nation states.

Every human civilization since the end of the last ice age has possessed these characteristics of organized violence - but now it has morphed into taking over the entire globe.

Essentially we have come to the logical end of a 12,000 year long process of a particular kind of cultural evolution.

The essential motivations of those in charge - of that 1% which is allowed to rule over all of us - as the ruled over 99% - is being laid bare in all its ugliness.

The fact that these essential motivations are being made so visible means that populist leaders who will fight the corruption are being chosen.

This is beginning to result in a vast change in human awareness and culture - a revolutionary change.

We might observe the more superficial effects of this change as demonstrated in one single you tube discussion - a discussion which points to more profound change.

The way our governments and institutions have morphed into criminal organizations is simply the direction in which they have evolved over time.

Maybe they were not as all pervasive as they are of today - quite as noticeable - but they were always there - beneath the surface and hidden from our view.

The pedophilia and violence - the money laundering and murder for hire and human trafficking - worthy of Cosa Nostra - have all been present here in the United States.

The real history of America would shock the sensibilities of those accustomed to the white washed version.

In the past five years these organizations - and the politicians they buy off and blackmail to increase wealth and power - have become far more bold and far more visible .

Americans have in a way lost their political virginity by so accurately seeing that the “Big Guy” pardoned his son Hunter - in order to protect himself.

The extent of the corruption penetrates deeply into the fabric of society - exponentially so.

At the top of American politics we have guys like Joe and and Hunter - but scratch the surface and we find ten more layers of corruption - and for each of those ten more - and so on.

The way the layers of hypocrisy and criminal enterprise have ripped and torn the social fabric of our lives is profound - and culminated in the Covid hoax - and finally with the terrible genocide from the vaccines.

Above the layer which we find all through American politics - we have the international layer - composed of criminal alliances such as Bilderberg and the World Economic Forum.

Here - if we look at the association of political leaders, governments, finance, business, big tech, religion and education, military, health care, and intelligence networks - we see a nightmare.

A web of corruption so vast and so profound - and with tentacles trailing down everywhere from the international to the local - that we all live in a real swamp of criminal corruption.

We the people - these much criticized and condemned 99% of human beings - who are charged with electing or supporting the 1% - are making different choices now.

It is perhaps ironic that Covid - a con artists - or mafioso’s - dream of expanding the control and wealth and power of the 1% - has backfired spectacularly and very very publicly.

In 2020, politically promoted campaigns like “Operation Warp Speed” [1,2] and “Project Lightspeed” [3,4] pushed the development of a completely new class of drugs finally aiming at vaccinating seven billion people worldwide against COVID-19 [5].

BioNTech RNA-Based COVID-19 Injections Contain Large Amounts Of Residual DNA Including An SV40 Promoter/Enhancer Sequence

It is beginning to seep out now that was Covid a military operation - one which has “reduced the population” by tens of millions so far - and which appears to have caused more widespread genetic damage regardless of vaccination status

Now we do stand together at the threshold of such a spectacular event as to scarcely be imagined.

A truly fundamental change which will sweep before it all illegitimate “power and greed and corruptible seed”.

No longer will we as this much maligned and incompetent 99% allow a vaunted 1% to rule over us - and to live as parasites off of our good graces.

It has become more than evident that the emperor’s are indeed naked - having no facility for ruling over anything or anyone.

Let Joe Biden and his erstwhile - unfortunate and abused son and family - serve as examples of the old dying world - and let the assumption of our roles as citizens of true democracies become the rule - and not the exception.

The American cause - not exclusively American - but the cause of all mankind.

“The cause of America is, in a great measure the cause of all mankind.

Thomas Paine - 1776

And the continuing cause - although the nation was torn asunder by war and by political division and criminal enterprise:

The Gettysburg Address

Alexandr Solzhenitsyn was correct that apartheid is a line which runs through the human heart.

Fear doubt and pain and hostility are our spiritual liabilities to be overcome.

Acceptance, fearlessness and compassion will replace these.

We are seeing this change take place in real time.

Those who still do not believe the reality of the failed assassination attempts - and the expected tumult of the Trump win - have a great deal to learn about this massive change in these tides - of these affairs of men.

ON THE JOB TRAINING FOR ALL OF US - CITIZENS AND POLITICIANS ALIKE

My essay from yesterday may help round out the story for those who want more on the subject.

Share

Leave a comment