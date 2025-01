From Middle Tennessee - about a healthy mules kick from Nashville - on a small river - music to set y’all’s ears and hearts and minds on fire with inspiration.

Around my house - I am forced to live or die by my playlists - and the highlight of my day is when one of the musicians is seriously impressed enough to walk into my office.

The musicians live in alternative dimensions - they don’t read my Substack.

Our common ground - if we can call it that - is playlists.

