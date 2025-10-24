COURAGE TAKES A SPIRITUALLY AND GEOPOLITICALLY FLEXIBLE BACKBONE - INTELLIGENCE & NERVES OF STEEL

We fortunate constituents of the United States of America - have the Trump 2.0 administration at our backs - to support and protect and defend the system our forefathers saw fit to engineer.

Here as we stand against tyranny in these United States of America - we have many friends across this planet - many who increasingly stand for the sovereignty of Democratic Constitutional Republics.

The sort of flexible - but enormously strong and reliable bulwarks of human freedom and personal agency which our POTUS Abraham Lincoln once emotionally described as he presided over the dead patriots of our American Civil War.

Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this. But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate -- we can not consecrate -- we can not hallow -- this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us -- that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion -- that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain -- that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom -- and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth. Abraham Lincoln

November 19, 1863

Today we have fellow patriots from across the Atlantic with us in these trenches as Viktor Orbán & Georgia Meloni Stand for Freedom & Democracy and Common Sense in Europe

As peacemaker POTUS DONALD J TRUMP Fights for Freedom & Democracy & Common Sense in America itself.

The information in the footnote - taken from a current AI agent on this date - encapsulates the scope of what we are having to overcome in order to establish the sovereignty of our Democratic Constitutional Republics.

There is a sweeping wave of change sloshing across Planet Earth which speaks loudly of the natural beauty the political process is capable of achieving.

And in this day and age it is proving the sociopolitical validity and integrity and legitimacy of the form of governance engineered by the American founding fathers - the quixotic system which seems capable of standing against tyranny wherever it is faithfully practiced.

The American experiment was to engineer a form of governance which, despite massive disagreement across the world, could support a beneficial level of agreement to bring peace and prosperity among the people.

In short, the American system provides a framework or scaffolding upon which to operate a government devised and implemented and managed by the people themselves.

A system in which representatives of the people’s interests are elected to carry out out the mandates demanded by the citizens themselves.

In theory, a government formed by the people which works by ensuring representatives who faithfully execute, protect and defend, the policies and regulations established by the people.

This form of government requires a level of excellence which has not been achieved in the USA - a level of prosperity which supports excellence in education & which gives the citizens the capacity to carry out their own geopolitical affairs via representation.

The founding fathers educated themselves through self study and by educating each other - and came to be men who could, with formidable skill, argue for their own political interests.

The skill became formidable enough to overcome the considerable resistance to democratic self rule - for a time - but the enemies of such a system were everywhere.

In the final analysis, it was the development of an inferior educational system which undermined the ability to self govern and which proved an entry point for vast socialist ideological capture and erosion of democratic institutions thru corruption.

A didactic education system where students are viewed as passive vessels - needing to be filled with knowledge - information which makes them good workers - but denies them a wisdom which supports self governance - and which provides a breeding found for socialist ideologies.

Our task now - once our leaders take back our national sovereignty and achieve pace thru strength - will be to take back our educational systems to support the education of individuals who will serve as principals - as free and equal and independent constituents - capable of self governance.

There will be a demand for dedicated individuals to take up this cause such that we cannot now imagine.

Individuals who will bring to bear the employment of a vast range of human excellence and talent that seems now impossible - but which is not at all impossible - only unimagined.

We stand now temporarily defeated - having proven that America is not exceptional - but is instead capable of being taken over by totalitarianism.

We are also proving that America is capable of using the scaffolding provided to take back her national sovereignty and ability to support self governance.

Trump 2.0 geopolitics is a textbook case for how one uses the scaffolding provided by the founding fathers to establish a system of governance which fairly represents the people.

It is also a textbook case of how difficult the governance of a democratic constitutional republic is in practice - pointing out the weaknesses in the system.

It is tough right now with the bulk of the population propagandized into the support of the socialists - believing socialism and big governance is superior to democracy.

The disaffected have a fair point - as in no way have they experienced democracy in their lifetimes - rather they have experienced a democracy taken over by globalist socialist tyrants.

These disaffected see Trump and the administration as tyrants - as they have only had the experience of being governed by tyrants.

Their entire experience of being governed is one of being dictated to, taken advantage of and of being subjugated by disinformation and government manipulation.

This portion of the population must be taken seriously and must be spoken to directly - that they understand in no uncertain terms what has actually happened.

This is going to necessitate the employment of qualified educators and spokespersons - to speak for the American way - and for the benefits of a sovereign constitutional republic - over socialist governance.

The current tactics of simply calling in federal troops and of attacking these people’s politics will not suffice - and must be supplanted by a group who can adequately address these people’s concerns and clear up their misunderstandings.

The nature of this situation must be explained thru public information and education channels as this disaffected portion of society cannot understand without being given proper reasoning.

In the short term, this is a problem which must be solved through the laws in place to protect from insurrection.

In the long term, government support must establish an environment for peaceful and democratic governance thru channels of public information and public education.

The way in which a democratic constitutional republic operates is to offer fair and equitable participation to adequately trained and educated constituents - well versed in standing for their own geopolitical interests.

It is an environment in which education takes precedence over any other government supported institution - and in which both education and vehicles of public information - must be taken back to support democratic self determination.

An exceedingly tough call, and one which underscores the necessity of and difficulties of the establishment of Democratic constitutional republics.

And what is happening among world leaders who are in league with Trump is proving that people across the world are beginning to support leadership which supports democracy and national sovereignty.

It proves, once again, that swings toward socialism & the massive expensive lies which mark totalitarian governance are subject to break down - economically, politically and socially - once truth is allowed to prevail.

In a spectacular sweep which the propagandist media will not adequately cover - the socialist power of the European Union - is being defeated by Viktor Orbán & Georgia Meloni.

These are the times which truly try our souls - when these massive extravagantly expensive tyrannical governments - founded upon lies and corruption - are collapsing - almost of their own weight.

The only people upset are those accustomed to surviving thru the unsustainable totalitarian largesse of the behemoth welfare state.

Unsustainable - for by propping up such an expensive bloated corpse of bureaucratic corruption and welfare spending the government lives on the bloat of debt and ill gotten funds.

This is observable now as the layers of corruption and criminal conspiracy are being pulled back and exposed - proof of the criminality and piracy which sustained the lies.

Georgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, is one of the leaders who use diplomacy similar to Trumps’s to drive trade and economic prosperity as a wedge against globalist tyranny .

Viktor Orban , Prime Minister of Hungary, stands his ground too, using similar diplomatic strategies to bring down this socialist totalitarianism in Europe.

And of course the elephant in the room for now is the war in Ukraine - a war which hides so much corruption, hidden funds and other bureaucratic bloat - EU leaders are desperate to keep the criminally lucrative business going.

Viktor Orbán & Georgia Meloni are those who stand most firmly with Trump to insist on peace and to pose sanctions on Russia to help bring the war to an end - a tactic which is horrifying EU leaders ideologically captured by globalist tyranny.

Viktor Orbán & Georgia Meloni have also led an effective campaign to defeat the socialist stronghold on the European continent.

The charges stop short of calling the EU tactics outright totalitarianism - using diplomatic-speak to carry the message which describes tyranny and criminal governance.

The overwhelmingly huge elephant in the EU is remarkable in the manner in which it closely resembles Trump 2.0 geopolitical strategies.

While disaffected individuals in the USA scream and cry and complain - they stand foolishly against Trump 2.0 who is actually saving the USA from the death grip of totalitarianism.

The world is increasingly standing with Trump - with the usual power struggles on display as political leaders stage their expected dramas before they too come to agreement.

As we experience one of the most massive technological changes in human history the world reels from the shock and uncertainty and fear of the onrushing change.

Political instability and disarray cause havoc and emotional turmoil as both individuals and governments struggle for a stable ground which is not to be easily found.

As leaders such as Trump, Meloni and Orbán work to save what remains of these huge failing nations and institutions - and to use trade and commerce and rule of law to bring back some semblance of order - the general public remains hostage to globalist propaganda delivered via mass media.

This creates a tense situation where the masses are subject to vast misinformation via the mainstream news propagandists - which drives further mass hysteria - a situation beloved by socialists tyrants who use the hysteria do drive their own agenda.

The strong and courageous are now involved in an age old fight for personal and national sovereignty and for personal free agency.

This we will accomplish thru education - and via the intelligent wisdom of shared and true communication.

