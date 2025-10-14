REAL GOVERNANCE FOR REAL PEOPLE - RETURN OF THE HUMANS

There is a message being telegraphed to all of us - and for those who can see it - this is changing lives.

We all feel the pain of having lived under the thumbscrews of tyrannical holier-than-thou governance and corporate & institutional elites.

But that time is now ending and those who prefer the perceived safety and welfare state largesse of the old style leftist-inspired nanny state are clinging to ghosts.

It is clear that deal making - consensus - is winning out - and the writing is large upon the walls.

The many centuries of nanny state governance - an Uber State which controls all of human life - the teetering bureaucracy of Soviet-style, CCP-style, Pravda-loving lock step - is ending.

Although the struggle is not over - still necessary to quell the inevitable disturbances from the fringes - it is unfolding at warp speed.

The struggles to defeat violent fringe elements, those outliers who cannot adjust to having their access to the nanny state pig trough blocked, remains in progress

Those who could not see the writing writ large upon the civilizational walls this weekend are likely to remain blind deaf and dumb to reality in perpetuity.

For insensitivity to reality is not a human failing we are capable of correcting - and those who choose to remain lost - are free to make that choice.

But the world has changed - has decided to move on past petty disagreements - and behave more like the adults in the room - to accept disagreement as a part of consensus building.

We are now a world increasingly disenchanted with the inequality which has been acceptable in the human hierarchy we call a civilization.

Our disenchantment with outliers - those who, for whatever reason, cannot approach the bargaining table to reach a consensus benefiting all parties

Although we still live with the consequences of living in civilizations where an elite 1% rule over the rest of us as the 99% - the foundations of this hierarchy are crumbling.

The naysayers will attack and destroy and blame - as they try to cling to the wreckage - but that giant sound we hear is indeed the walls of Jericho crumbling.

It is extraordinary that it took the American people to dare to vote an outsider into office - one so hated by the 1% establishment that they have demonstrated they will stop at nothing to attempt to stop his populist earthquake.

A populist earthquake which, as of this weekend, has achieved more in eight short months than the previous government entities have achieved in maybe some 12,000 years.

While Trump has placed this time period at a more conservative 3,000 years - I believe it could as easily be appraised as 12,000 years.

For large scale military conflict seems to have originated with the first great city states across the world - civilizations rising into being around the end of the last ice age - 12,000 years ago.

PEACE THRU STRENGTH - BUILDING DEMOCRATIC CONSENSUS

It would be unrealistic to expect that conflict among humans could be stopped - but at least the existence of large scale hierarchies - those whose profits are diverted to large scale warfare - might be resolved thru geopolitical deal making or consensus.

I believe that is what we are observing here - is the awareness, among the grown ups, that basing one’s civilizational economy and national interests on warfare is no longer tolerable.

What Trump demonstrates, with every word and deed - is that although he doesn’t agree with all other world leaders - that standards can be reached which help reduce conflict and which will eventually be expected to replace war with trade.

What Trump has done has not even been attempted among world leaders to this point - as there was previously no one with the determined certainty that such a thing was possible.

Trump and his administration offer the United States as a central bargaining table - around which all nation state leaders are invited to bring their deal points to be negotiated.

This places all deal seekers in a position of mutual respect - with true respect for all involved being a critical element.

Each party is offered the possibility of negotiating to have their deal points respected - considered by all stakeholders - and possibly implemented into the deal.

By attracting everyone to the deal making process this also identifies the outliers - those who bring more outrageous and unworkable requests - as being unreasonable.

DEAL MAKING AS THE PROCESS OF DEMOCRACY

This deal making process is the very heart of the process we call Democracy - as we can look at what the founding fathers accomplished as being an admirable process of deal making.

So good was this deal making among the founding fathers that all were forced to make concessions.

Not one of the original thirteen colonies - and not one of the Constitutional Congress members - received everything they fought for - but were forced into consensus thru deal making.

This places the art and science of consensus making at the very heart of the process we call Democracy.

So rare is the fine art and science of consensus making that it did not succeed in the formation of a Democratic Constitutional Republic such as the United States before 1776.

Although it had been dreamed of and tried elsewhere across the civilized world - and loomed large in European philosophy - it required the unique elements of the late 18th century to achieve.

Incidentally, the founding fathers had observed such consensus making among the North American Native tribes and had applied some of what they learned to engineering their new form of governance.

Additionally they took much from European philosophy where many had long contemplated the possibility of such a governance of the people, by the people and for the people.

FROM 1776 TO 2025 - DEMOCRACY AS THE ART OF THE DEAL



The successful art and science of making a deal help expose the more extreme radical elements and inferior ideas which cannot be successfully brought to the negotiating table.

Trending now throughout the world is the exposing of more radical individuals - and inferior forms of government and ideas - which are not respected enough to survive the art and science of negotiations.

As this process continues even the outliers will be forced to change and come to the negotiating table - or lose out entirely.

This process of negotiation weeds out extremists and relegates these outliers to ostracism from the whole civilization.

Modern intolerant terrorists such as ANTIFA, NO KINGS AND BLM - and the more warlike nation states - become increasingly pushed out by the successful deal makers - and must change or remain outcasts.

Through such negotiation - the process of democracy begins to reshape the society towards peaceful trade and away from using war as a means of settling differences.

Eventually a peaceful society begins rebuilding - instituting laws and education and social interactions based on peace.

Such a civilization offers many more diverse opportunities and benefits to citizens - who flourish in the peaceful human atmosphere.

A civilization based on negotiation - learns the art and science of consensus as a way of becoming interdependent - resolving differences of opinions before they become incendiary.

Social engagement moves toward a peaceful process based on emotional control and logic - one which takes precedence over the more incendiary emotionally overwrought exchanges common to a warlike society.

Constituents learn to argue peacefully for respective deal points and learn to avoid over-emotional demands and to favor logical discourse.

Over time, such a rational process of governance favors interdependence - everyone working together to achieve respectable deal making.

And thus unwelcome outliers - inferior ideas and individuals - become increasingly marginalized - and eventually become exorcised entirely.

Negotiating for civil rights becomes an expected skill - and constituents learn the fine art and science of consensus - as they also push for their own personal power and interests.

Although it may be messy and inconvenient at times - with outliers who will not agree to the process - this consensus making which is at the heart of democracy - is the only known form of governance which can truly become workable.

Anarchy will always be preferred by some - but thru consensus these disruptive influences may be limited to the outside periphery.

Finally after many centuries of trial and error - it seems the world wide desire for democracy has finally moved beyond the talking stage.

We have a populist leader who is both practiced at the art and science of the deal - capable of keeping his emotions in check at the bargaining table - able to offer respect to all comers - and who is a peacemaker by nature.

Thus, here in this year leading up to the 250th anniversary of the formation of these United States of America - we have a situation which makes true Democracy finally possible.

Never will we have a utopia - for humans are way too independent for this.

In place of this impossible utopia - we are left with the always interesting process of working out human similarities and differences through consensus.

We are opinionated individuals - not clones - and the majority is always strained to incorporate many different kinds of individuals.

Learning the democratic art of the deal we respect each other’s individuality.

Respecting individuality is the hallmark of a democratic process - to each his or her own - and to the majority the expectation of excellence in guiding the process.

As we update our education systems to be creative adventures of discovery as an alternative to the didactic, autocratic and over regimented style we have unfortunately become accustomed to - we will enjoy a population of educated & personally powerful citizens.

The kind of awake and aware individuals we need to operate a successful government of the people, by the people and for the people.

From those first Constitutional Conventions - when our ancestors hacked out the right for their new nation and the art of freedom, Democracy and personal agency to exist - we have come a very long way - gone spectacularly off the rails towards tyranny - and are now renewing our national priorities.

The Founding Fathers knew we would struggle - they understood that Democracy is an ongoing process - and that tyranny would never be erased totally from this world.

They predicted that we would experience assaults from both within and without and their prescience in doing so can now be appreciated by all of us.

Tyranny will always be the enemy of freedom loving human beings everywhere - and harbored in the hearts and minds of all mankind is the desire to possess personal agency and freedom in a setting of cooperative adjustment.

We find, in our ability to adapt to change, our capacity to benefit from the cooperative and interdependent deal making which is part of the ongoing process of a Democracy.

Freedom is not free - such an achievement demands a great deal of us - but the things we desire most as human beings always require that we become the very best we can manage.

We have reached this pinnacle of achievement after incalculable struggles and traumas - now the healing begins - the difficult work of seeing that Democracy brings us this elusive government of the people, for the people and by the people.

TRUMP 2.O - THE ART OF THE DEAL - MEETS THE ART OF WAR - THE ART OF WAR BEING NOT TO HAVE ANY WARS.

Share

Leave a comment