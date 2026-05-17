Real World Synchronicity Results From Spiritual Alignment

From the last paragraph of my last exercise in sense making - which are daily essays - the thoughts which led into these:

Finally we break the mold which has gripped human civilization: forcing it into patterns of boom and bust, building civilizations which fail spectacularly and regularly, which underwrite human hierarchies over systems of freedom and liberty. Ends one movement AND continues to support the thread which winds through the whole. Load-bearing across the spine.

WHY DID JAMES JOYCE WRITE THREE QUARKS?

During the pandemic years my husband and I came to the conclusion that everything we had been taught was wrong, meaning everything our parents, our parents’ parents, and so on, had been taught was also wrong.

Tragically, it also meant that everything we had taught our children was also wrong.

We would joke about having shrunk the kids, but it was heavy with the kind of tragedy which is revealed thru ironic humor.

From a parents perspective, it meant carrying around the heavy burden of having unintentionally hurt those we loved the most.

We began to comprehend that the healing which must be performed, had landed solidly on our own inadequate shoulders.

Healing meant we had to accept our own responsibility for having caused pain, and must transform the pain into compassion for ourselves and for others.

Quite a trick to pull off, when everything about the society we had been born into was based not on compassion, but on the anger and self obsession which lead to apartheid.

Day by day, hour by hour, nanosecond by nanosecond, we marveled at the way apartheid had led to the psychosocial poisoning of our civilization.

In point of fact it was the mind-body problem we had stumble across - the entire reason why James Joyce named three quarks, revealing thru the music reached via language, the unconscious awareness of the problem

We tried to explain what was happening to the kids but they were unable to embrace the transmission.

Unable to see any other way forward, and being people who took action rather than accept the status quo, we embarked on redeeming and refining our own education.

This education took place on a spiritual level, even as we contended with the irrationality which dictated that old dogs could not be taught new tricks.

This widely accepted theory was shot down as even our actual old dog came to understand, even when fellow humans could not entertain these thoughts .

The two of us proceeded to contend with mind numbingly challenging subjects, even such black box brain drains as quantum physics and quantum computing, which we soon discovered were misleading.

Many years back, our families, who accurately declared that our lives together sure were going to be rough, had labeled us with a curious perception, as “solar energy midwives”.

This distinction wasn’t far from the truth, as we partnered together to tilt at windmills which no one else regarded as worth tilting at : repeatedly shining light into arenas which no one else wished to contend with.

Blithely ignored by the rest of the world, we quietly, without fanfare, proceeded to reinvent ourselves and our world.

We weren’t scientists, weren’t well educated, and were only grudgingly admired from a safe distance by a few who could appreciate our tilting at windmills.

From this perspective we came upon the mind expanding recognition that we human beings had been drastically misperceived and had been blindsided by the ignorance of the academe.

Everywhere we looked there were creative, but vastly incorrect, teetering theories founded upon ignorance.

The very worst of these was the teetering ignorance with which quantum physics and quantum computing were based upon.

We came to understand the sadly fundamental fact, that human beings, poised as the observer, were in point of fact indivisible from the observed substrate .

Although the idea could be applied: that the observer, composed of substrate, could be distinguished from the substrate, and therefore serve as disinterested observer, this teetering tower of ignorance could never stand without being propped up by the falsehood of the academe.

For there was nothing to rest one’s case upon, the assumption that we, composed of the substrate, could then remove ourselves from the substrate to serve as a disinterested observer.

We remembered that ancient spiritual traditions had defined human beings as being simultaneously both substrate, and observer of the substrate, but with ultimately no distinction between the two.

This thought problem of all thought problems going well beyond the limitations of the recognition that God does not play dice with the universe.

Recognizing, that although God doesn’t play dice, that He instilled in human beings a gambling problem: more than willing to serve as gamblers with a losing hand, playing against the house.

For whatever reason, betting against the truth, that human beings, composed of substrate, could, in no respect, serve as disinterested observers.

Interestingly, the more my husband and I regarded ourselves as substrate, both observers of the substrate and substrate itself, the more the whole process began to make sense.

The very nanosecond we tried to control the outcome, was the precise moment in which it failed.

Action had to be taken, free of some intransigent form of control, action based upon the integrity of the eternal dance between being and becoming, between being observer and observed.

Action taken from the faith that being Is the thing itself.

Action taken from the springboard of faith that It is our compassion for ourselves and for others which determines the quality of our actions and our understanding of them.

In any case, our analysis reveals that is is by understanding that it is the quality of our mercy which is not strained, and all else a romantic fantasy driving our incessant tilting at windmills.

Not only is Neodarwinism dead but the so effected theories are dead: the theories which defined education as the pouring of information into the hapless vacant minds of students.

The beauty of the world, as spoken by Hamlet, reveals the whole charade and it is only through inverting the lines back from where Hamlet drags them, that the observation may be restored to accuracy.

The instrument and the music, the one, the pale blue fire of beingness, playing the instrument as an instrument.

The receiver and the transmitter, the substrate and the observer of the substrate, the instrument and the music.

A quark a quark for mister mark? Hardly - it was three quarks, and why three quarks?

https://www.miriamrune.co.uk/three-quarks-for-muster-mark/

OBSERVER = OBSERVED = NO THIRD QUARK TO STAND UPON

James Joyce, just a dabbler in words - and no scientist or theologian - had unsuspectingly stumbled upon the fundamental truth that the number three - the proposed triune nature of God - in and of itself revealed the problem.

The mind body problem itself was the mind body problem: revealed by three quarks, unconsciously revealing, thru the brilliant insight available thru the music of language, the the very nature of the problem itself.

“A path is only a path, and there is no affront, to oneself or to others, in dropping it if that is what your heart tells you . . . Look at every path closely and deliberately. Try it as many times as you think necessary. Then ask yourself alone, one question . . . Does this path have a heart? If it does, the path is good; if it doesn't it is of no use.”

― Carlos Castaneda

“All paths are the same: they lead nowhere. ... Does this path have a heart? If it does, the path is good; if it doesn’t, it is of no use. Both paths lead nowhere; but one has a heart, the other doesn’t. One makes for a joyful journey; as long as you follow it, you are one with it. The other will make you curse your life. One makes you strong; the other weakens you.”

― Carlos Castaneda, The Teachings of Don Juan: A Yaqui Way of Knowledge

“All of us, whether or not we are warriors, have a cubic centimeter of chance that pops out in front of our eyes from time to time. The difference between an average man and a warrior is that the warrior is aware of this, and one of his tasks is to be alert, deliberately waiting, so that when his cubic centimeter pops out he has the necessary speed, the prowess, to pick it up.”

― Carlos Castaneda

“I have no routines or personal history. One day I found out that they were no longer necessary for me and, like drinking, I dropped them. One must have the desire to drop them and then one must proceed harmoniously to chop them off, little by little. If you have no personal history, no explanations are needed; nobody is angry or disillusioned with your acts. And above all no one pins you down with their thoughts. It is best to erase all personal history because that makes us free from the encumbering thoughts of other people. I have, little by little, created a fog around me and my life. And now nobody knows for sure who I am or what I do. Not even I. How can I know who I am, when I am all this?”

― Carlos Castaneda, Journey to Ixtlan: The Lessons of Don Juan

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