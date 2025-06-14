Forward:

WOKE Going For BROKE - JUNE 14, 2025.

America has a psychological problem - but we also have a great many stellar human beings - going shoulder to shoulder - to change this.

This post is long and I truly hope everyone who reads this remains safe and protected from the many geopolitical monsters who roam these forests of globalist led insurrections .

On this fateful day in the history of the world - and most particularly - of the evolutionary geopolitics of human beings I share the work of yet another fellow Substack writer

This post has been substantially cut from the original - and it is still long.

As people on the street - as down and out as we can imagine - will tell us - “America Has A Psychological Problem”.

And this “psychological problem” - the direct effect of so called liberal ideological totalitarianism taking over America - is threatening to sweep all before it.

I have written extensively of civilizational collapse - and this is civilizational collapse.

World wide civilizational collapse.

All that stands between us - absolute systemic failure - and a genocide which cannot even be imagined - is the Trump administration - and ourselves.

This is do or - to experience being swept before the wind.

I link the following video for emphasis - we cannot fight what we do not know exists.

America’s Psychological Problem

It is easy to illustrate the disintegration of our society by going to an open air drug market like the above one.

But it is when we recognize this zombie-fication of our world goes all the way into the billionaire and law maker class - that this really begins to hit home.

Readers here are already familiar with what I believe each of us can do - but as is illustrated by history - we can repeat solutions on endless repeat - and without systemic change we are nowhere.

Below is yet another video which conveys fundamental truths - similar to the terrible black hole of drug users in Philadelphia.

But this time we see the same vacant eyes and flat effect we might note in the eyes and demeanor of rich elected officials.

I have great sympathy for the Trump 2.0 administration - as they gaze, with us, into that black hole which seems to progress geometrically with every passing hour.

As I observe the terminally WOKE I feel I am observing psychologically compromised human beings - in a classic clinical sense.

There is a glaze in the eyes, a detachment from normal emotional response - and from normal logic and thinking which reminds of those brainwashed or drugged - or both.

There is a kind of failure to recognize the reality of danger - and an inability to set limits for what is unacceptable - violation of our fundamental rights.

With a tendency to idealize potential or real abusers - a kind of Stockholm syndrome.

Vacuous - if they were wrapped in a kind of numbing shroud - which keeps them from connecting meaningfully with fellow human beings.

If this is the case we are not dealing with a situation which is amenable to reason and logic - or to emotional appeal.

We are dealing with individuals who have most likely been brainwashed by psychological warfare techniques used against the general population.

Techniques which have affected the most vulnerable among us with the greatest effects.

As you watch the follow video - note how you feel - pay attention to the eyes, the voice, the body language of each person.

Note which individuals are responding normally with full emotional and rational attention - and which ones are not.

Write these down and go back and watch the video again.

Trust your own gut reaction to every signal - eyes, body language and words - and overall ability to respond in a positive meaningful manner.

You will note that a few of these folks have no ability to understand what is actually happening - demonstrating a distorted and disturbing inability to comprehend reality.

This is classic brainwashing - and may also be induced by - or augmented by - certain drugs.

They smile - but there is something off - as they only grin - and do not smile with their eyes.

It is my view that we are dealing with a certain segment of the US population which has been thusly affected by the long term subjection of the population to psychological warfare techniques.

Psychological warfare is used with the specific purpose of causing this particular result among the more vulnerable.

This severe psychological disorder is tremendously disruptive to the general population - as normal people seek desperately to reach the affected - and simply cannot connect.

The frustration which results causes great anger and anxiety and fear among the entire population.

To say this is destabilizing for all human beings is a magnificent understatement.

I believe we all feel threatened by a kind of nameless - free floating anxiety - which is of course the real aim - to destabilize an entire nation or population.

This free floating anxiety is more than enough to - especially when potentiated through violence - tip an entire society into accepting totalitarian rule.

This is what the Trump administration - and we as a people - are truly up against.

It is critical to recall that many affected individuals are more than likely beyond our help - having been thoroughly victimized by psychological warfare techniques.

Having tried desperately to reach affected individuals over the past years - I know the frustration which comes from failing to communicate.

These individuals seem unable to break free of internal psychological and spiritual and social paralysis.

I am not a professional anything - but I am willing to bet that a great many professionals have also been affected by this malady - as sensitive empaths are perhaps the most vulnerable of all.

I will be working to find qualified unaffected psychological professionals who are unaffected and who can speak from professional experience on this phenomenon.

It is my considered duty and responsibility - as a grandmother and as a thinking person to get to the bottom of this issue - using all the tools I may have at my fingertips.

Knowledge - real actual everyday truth - is truly power.

But when a certain percent of our fellow humans are so powerfully cut off from reality - we must get to the bottom of this.

The situation is only amenable to change through helping all human beings to be able to explain this to themselves.

Everyday, for six long years, I have worked alone - supported psychological and emotionally by two strong and connected and powerful male human beings.

I have fought to keep my own psychological, spiritual and emotional health and balance - while confronting personally and professionally - as a writer and communicator and human being - these psychological effects of fifth generation warfare.

This has affected the entire population - affects - and divides - almost all families and communities and nations.

My own family has spun in circles trying to explain the hurt and pain which this has caused everywhere.

I have dealt daily - hourly, when awake - with many others from across the planet - who are working through the step by step painful process of figuring this out.

The hurt and pain and suffering is immense - and a continuous problem - for us all.

I have watched others grow out of the blaming stage - blaming - ourselves - and anything and everyone else - before we get to the real cause.

We are really good and practiced as human beings at self talking ourselves into some really weird circular arguments before we hopefully arrive at some ephemeral truth - which serves to break us free.

Through these years I have watched as psychological professionals talked themselves into circles of disillusionment - spurred on by frustration and disappointment and anger.

As human beings the need to understand is powerful beyond words.

But the need to connect authentically with other humans is even more powerful.

The ultimate challenge is that urge we have - from conception onwards - to really connect with ourselves.

This is my hope - no, trust - as I have grown to dislike that word “hope”.

As you watch the following video - contemplate how our leaders - not “just” ourselves as ordinary people - have been affected by this very same malady I seek to explain.

I trust these conversations with myself - in the form of this essay - help to ease some of the pain we suffer from.

My blessings go to every positive individual and to the Trump administration who - quite literally - have the world on their shoulders.

We are all Making America Great Again.

America - once again - is the hope and trust of the world.

