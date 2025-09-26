REAPING THE WHIRLWIND - AMERICA STANDS HER GROUND

Amidst civil war, out of control violence and civilizational collapse - America - the true America - the one which stands alone as the protector of Democracy - the defender of faith - the declared enemy of tyranny - now stands.

Against all enemies - domestic and foreign - against all those who have never believed she would stand to defend this government of the people, by the people and for the people.

So many faithless, angry, delusional people have tried to tell me how ridiculous I am to believe that a silly idea such as this America could ever stand against such a thing as tyranny.

Tyranny, they say, is so ingrained - so built into the recursive loops of the systemic feedback loop which we call civilization.

They scream - how dare this America - this colonial backwater - this nothing - this wilderness of pain - ever dare to become a stoic defender of anything?

They tear her down - slander her name - and consider her a broken and defeated victim of her own success - permanently defeated by her own substantial errors in judgement.

As she did not allow tyranny to defeat her heart in the 18th century - neither will she be allowing herself to be defeated by her plentiful, self-righteous, holier-than-thee-or-me - traitors.

For six long years, since before the beginning of the COVID catastrophe, I have worked hard as a writer and as a human being to calm these troubled waters.

Whatever drop in the bucket my words accomplished - the situation seems well beyond words at present with the proverbial boat rocking so badly so as to preclude even stoic stances.

Our nation - and our world - is under attack from literally insane ideological capture - with no signs of calming down.

Since the mid 19th century America has not been at war on her own soil - not suffering a full scale war - but things are changing.

We seem to be clinging to some razor blade of perilously slim hope we will not fall into war.

After numerous assassinations and attempted assassinations against our fellow warriors - we may well be on the verge of having to declare marshal law - or more.

This is when words may matter most - as we have spent long years preparing for this crisis - a crisis which offers vast opportunities and vast dangers.

WINNING A WAR MEANS AVOIDING WAR

BUT WHEN WAR BECOMES INEVITABLE MAKE SURE TO WIN

Here we literally teeter on the brink of either extinction or new life - of a course toward miracles and wonder - or of a course toward horrors beyond imagining.

Leaders have arisen who are symbolic - some standing for a kind of salvation - and others for a definite fall from grace.

Those reading this know which side they are on - and know beyond knowing that we all stand at a fateful impasse.

America - the mythological, spiritually-charged America - symbolic of great spiritual and psychosocial awakening will either stand or fall based on what happens here.

These years have made many of us aware that there is a spiritual war taking place - one we will each win or lose at the individual level - and in a larger sense as all humans together.

The choices have never been made clearer - as if a massive freeway sign flashes the warning signs - the danger - and the blessings - the opportunities.

The fallen people - like the mythological dark angel who fell from grace because he dared compete with the supreme intelligence of the universe - will keep falling for a recursive eternity.

The light bearers - those who have sacrificed everything to remain instruments of the compassionate peace which permeates the supreme intelligence of the universe - will experience transformation and will use the light they bear to build anew.

NO HUMAN BEING - NO PEOPLES - AND NO NATIONS ARE BEYOND SAVING THEMSELVES

Those who walk in the light - who live enfolded in the compassionate grace which runs the universe - will remain the strong stoic light bearers.

Those who choose the darkness - out of greed, fear, anger, doubt & despair - will experience the fury of what they have become.

There is no middle ground here - there never has been any middle ground - just that line of division which runs thru each human heart

That line which Alexander Solzhenitsyn warned us is the root of apartheid - the source of all war and division and hostility - and which is a decision made by each of us.

The choice is to recognize that none of us is apart - that apartheid is a lie we tell ourselves - and that the source of all violence and terror and hatred lies within each human heart.

The crucible of all healing grace is in each human heart - either allowing ourselves to be healed by the compassionate force which is the universe - or not.

We may have won or lost many battles in this spiritual war - but as with all wars we can win many battles but still lose the war.

Each of us makes the choice for all of us.

No man or woman can save us - no politician, no technology, no theology, no science, no religion, no politics - it is only by allowing the compassionate grace which is the force of the universe to heal our broken hearts - which will save us.

That shining city on the hill is ours for the building - but we must earn our right to be there.

Sign on the doorpost - says only light bearers allowed.

No fear, no anger, no hostility, no hate and most important of all, no doubt.

Simply and clearly and quietly - embrace acceptance, gratitude, compassion - and most important of all - faith.

No more living under the delusion that we are separate from the force which operates the universe - and no more believing that we are separate from the universe.

We are part of the universe and the universe is part of us - and what we think, say and do - matters.

The future is already here and what each of us does with this future will determine everything.

We must use our freedom and personal agency well - it does not come without strings attached.

This is the future we have earned - and we must live it with the imaginative fire which this solemn occasion demands.

God does not play dice with the universe or with us - we are the universe’s way of discovering itself.

And God is no conjuror of cheap tricks.

The universe holds up the mirror - and the reflection is the truth.

“Lincoln County Road or Armageddon?”

Bob Dylan, Señor

Share

Leave a comment