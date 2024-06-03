HOW DO WE LEARN TO TRUST WHEN ALL TRUST HAS BEEN BROKEN?
One of the things which is really most annoying about these times are the number of talking heads which endeavor to convert us all to one political side or the other.
It is an exceedingly difficult high wire act to transit as we attempt to figure out who is blowing smoke and who speaks the truth.
I b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.