Note to December 11, 2024 post:

This was written on October 16, 2023 - well over a year ago and Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is still in prison. Please share with as many as possible.

Note to Oct 16, 2023 post:

The video I linked in my recent post (below) no longer appears to be accessible.

Here is another introduction to Fuellmich’s work:

Word of Fuellmich’s arrest will hit all of us who seek free speech, truth & justice, and a way through this matrix - hard.

From the earliest days of 2020 - knowing what was happening but hoping for a quick resolution - the efforts of Reiner and associates to speak the truth were warriors I looked to for strength.

I am sure many of us felt that way.

As the world fell to totalitarianism people like Reiner offered hope for the rule of law.

When the true rule of law is everywhere under attack - people who believe in it become very much more important.

All of us are tired now after nearly four years of this.

A quick resolution - or any resolution so far - has not happened.

Not only has the world suffered an intentional genocide from the vaccines but the genocide is now being managed through the intentional initiation of a world war.

The intentions of the globalists to reduce the world population by 90% is proceeding well.

The wave of horror grows ever steeper as it sweeps away so many who don’t even know it is happening.

As we live under an international curtailment of our rights to free speech - everywhere enabled and engineered by the corporate media - much of the world simply does not know what is going on all around them.

It is people like Reiner who have managed to stand as warriors for the truth amidst a time of unprecedented insanity.

My thoughts are with him and his family at this time.

Hopefully his own strength and warrior mentality will serve him well as he faces the hostility of the criminal class.

Please share widely. From

My own most recent post discussing the work of Fuellmich:

As I noted above the video in this post no longer links to this interview.

Please notify me if you can access it.