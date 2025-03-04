RELENTLESS RISE OF THE NEW MEDIA

We are in a new era where old style governance - that legendary one percent who lord it over the enslaved ninety nine percent is over - is caput - done - over - finished.

And not only is it over politically speaking - it is over for artists and writers - and musicians - and for creators of all types.

Although the internet was developed as a tool of suppression and manipulation and censorship by the military industrial medical complex - it is proving now to be an agent of massive change.

And this Great Reset - this Fourth Industrial Revolution - which, in reality translates to The Fourth Reich - conceived inside the “Think Tank” of the rarified air of the Davos based World Economic Forum - is proving to be an abject failure.

And a totally new People’s Great Reset - thought up independently by quite ordinary human beings at their desks - in their back yards - in their living rooms - and likely upon a few bar stools - is rising into being.

And it is being carried out right under the noses of the military industrial medical complex - in the very belly of the beast - the internet.

And as this People’s Great Reset has taken shape - showing its inherent power through the rise of perfectly ordinary people engaged in perfectly ordinary conversation - it shakes the foundations of the ruling one percent into rubble.

Demonstrated by the vast popularity of those like Joe Rogan and Megan Kelly - it has overtaken and destroyed the likes of CNN, MSNBC, BBC, NY TIMES, GUARDIAN - and all similar legacy media platforms.

Even Facebook - and X - and Instagram - and the like - are beginning to crumble in the face of platforms like Substack where real writing, real conversation and real engagement may take place.

Substack is far from perfect - and trends toward competing with other platforms - through the showcasing of dead and dying mainstream opinions and content - and with absolutely terrible and annoying video presentations - are failing - as patience of the SubStack audience with such short form transactions as notes also fails.

The writing is on the wall - that the ninety nine percent are speaking loudly to any pretensions to power - corporate or political - and woe to the leaders who cannot appreciate the sentiment.

Even the oligarchs are catching on with pathetic attempts to fit in with the mood and energy of the people - moves which the people recognize for the pathetic attempts they are.

MERITOCRACIES - NOT MEDIOCRACIES

So what does it mean when so called ordinary citizens - that ninety nine percent - are given the tools to rise to extraordinary and powerful Meritocracy - as opposed to the status quo dictated by the boring and meaningless and corrupt Mediocracies?

What happens is they begin to evolve and to shine like real human beings - as opposed to the servile agreeable cringe worthy behavior of those ruled over by other human beings.

The evolving leading edge of the new media creators demonstrates the ability of fellow humans to rise and shine above their limitations and to grow and evolve into creative beings.

No longer must the ninety nine percent live in fear of speaking out and of demonstrating human excellence - but instead are encouraged to embrace their own originality with their own one hundred percent original style.

This is when we can hear the foundations of the old order cracking and crumbling - the vanity and perverse pleasure and claims to authority - falling away as the people can now clearly see that the emperors indeed stride naked and forlorn down a lonely highway.

As the new creative class rises the people see that they too can change the world from their own backyard - or from their desks - or from their living rooms - or even from those proverbial bar stools.

A new assurance of the necessity of being truly genuine and authentic and original rises into being - firing the incendiary rise of the creative fire which exists at the heart of every human being.

Slowly it becomes apparent that the one hundred percent originality of each and every human being is where the power to be creative lies and where even the most profound authority lies waiting to be tapped and made manifest.

And what occurs is a kind of spontaneous combustion of human energy and human perception - a kind of natural spiritual agreement and awakening - as each one reaches out and teaches another.

The old way of remaining fearful of reprisals and of seeing danger in being original and powerfully creative - gives way to assurance and confidence rather than obsequious self destruction.

Everything the ruling one percent worked hard to keep under control now rises like the sap rises from the roots in Spring - and in geometric progression expands to fill the vacuum of power left behind by the now naked and disgraced one percent.

Groups of people become consumed with the power of these ideas and seek to create a Meritocracy out of the ashes of the old Mediocracy.

The old ways of waging political power in support of war and the incitement of hatred and anger to divide and conquer - gives way to something extraordinary - something which has not been seen on Earth for many millennia.

What is suddenly seen as being necessary is a new consciousness - a new awareness - which selects for cooperation and collaboration between fellow groups and individuals.

Both men and women - trained and indoctrinated to become less than excellent - begin to break free and dare to become exceptional.

There is a resurgence in personal power - a resurgence which feeds the creative imagination - and which - when engaged in - brings a magical synchronicity to life.

The more each individual rises to own and to manifest his or her individual spiritual power - the more pleasure everyone experiences - and a new feedback loop begins to reap new results across the World.

Instead of the old feedback loop which guaranteed pain whenever anyone stepped out of line - the new paradigm guarantees the very opposite - pleasure and a tremendous sense of accomplishment as each individual rises to create the very best they can possibly become.

A renaissance is set into motion where the “ordinary” becomes the extraordinary - where being different becomes a badge of honor - where weakness is turned into strength - and where speaking out and speaking up becomes a virtue rather than a liability.

I rest my proverbial case - as readers here become aware that they - and all of us - as ordinary people - come to recognize that our last best hope is each other.

The new media will be everywhere at once - and testimony to the fact that we are better together than we will ever be separately - and that we truly become a spiritual and creative force by building the finest possible civilization we can imagine right here on Planet Earth.

Power is not personified by church steeples and tall buildings - but by human beings recognizing that the sky is indeed the limit - as we raise our voices and creative imaginings to become the very best we can each aspire to become.

The universal intelligence - God - is indeed everywhere at once - and we - no less a part of this - but an evolving and resonating and evolving part of the whole universe.

