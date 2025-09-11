REMEMBER, REMEMBER THE TENTH OF SEPTEMBER - HERO CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATED

Please take time to see the information retrieved from our AI tool which makes clear the relationship between the dates referred to in this post.

The evil system which has supported our civilized violence for millennia loves to use dates to symbolize their most destructive actions.

From the Fifth of November - to the Eleventh Of September - to the Tenth of September- the list goes on and on - as if the system never wants us to cease being fearful based on the voodoo of their sick numerology.

Charlie Kirk was undoubtedly a great human being who spoke out intelligently and consistently about what political conservatives could achieve.

Because he spoke truth he also had lots of enemies as does anyone who dares to engage in truth speaking in this tired old world.

At a time when it has been dangerous to speak out Kirk not only spoke clearly and movingly but created and ran Turning Point USA which helped educate about positive political change.

As Wednesday September 10, 2025 opened we had many signs that something felt ominous - a bad storm about to break - a deep overturning of the system.

By evening - and as Kirk was shot - that feeling came to a tragic crescendo.

A turning of the tides - which had felt fortuitous - now felt tragic and dark - as if the optimistic political changes - those which hero’s such as Kirk celebrated - had been destroyed.

Before this murder a handful of major world events unfolded on this Wednesday.

A major energy deal fell apart between Canada and France - sending the French government into a tailspin.

Canada itself seemed to be breaking up as the central Canadian provinces took back control of their energy resources and exercised their political will to break free.

Across Europe vast riots broke out as traditional governments broke down.

Even in tiny Nepal young people seem to be attempting to wrest back control from a brutal regime - information footnoted below, from AI.

Many great things appeared to be happening but horribly darkened by the assassination of Kirk and by the efforts of modern techno-feudalist tyranny to fight back.

But what the tenth of September felt like - was as if the fall of civilization I had predicted we were in several years previously - was now in full swing - and the tragic consequences of such an event all around us.

Off stage - more quietly and with little fanfare - in Washington DC big tech came under attack in the Senate Judiciary Committee - on a day when big tech was under suspicion for using AI for nefarious purposes and for widespread spying on Americas.

There is more - a great deal more which happened on this day - and leading up to this day - as the old evil system crumbled - and as the new system continued to take hold in more positive ways.

On this particular day however it began to be clear that word had come down from on high - from the ranks of whomever we might imagine pulls the strings of the dying old system - that the old system was going to war to save itself - putting leaders of the new system on notice.

Putting them on notice, as per usual, by assassinating a prominent and effective leader.

Suddenly threatening trolls seemed to be everywhere online - rising from beneath their dark bridges to do their dirty work - as violence raged across the online community.

Then, by afternoon, we knew, as word came that Kirk had been shot - the feeling that civilization itself was collapsing may not be incorrect.

Whether civilization itself is collapsing - or whether it is only a fight between two opposite systems of governance - modern techno feudalist tyranny and a resurgence of modern democracy - remains to be seen.

Perhaps both are happening - but for certain the wheel is still in spin - and too soon to know who the winner will be be.

As we are confronted with the possible great things our latest human AI tool could do - we observe the way AI is being weaponized to manipulate and destroy.

Just as other tools - guns, hammers, drones - don’t kill people - that people kill people by using tools as weapons - AI is being set up - weaponized - to be used for the same purposes.

Only now it will be a science fiction nightmare of AI weaponized for psychological warfare, and robots and drones and driverless cars weaponized for an assortment of nefarious purposes.

It is hard to keep any kind of faith in such dark moments - and that is the tactic being used against our minds and hearts now - a terror campaign to destroy our good will and our empathy and our faith in a higher power.

We stand amazed that our journey is not so different than the times of America’s founding fathers and that the writers who wrote desperately back then to summon our faith and courage to fight against tyranny are still necessary in today’s more advanced times - as we fight modern tyranny in the form of techno feudalist totalitarianism.

“These are the times which try men’s souls…”

“Once more into the breach, dear friends…”

"that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth"

My TENNESSEE GRANDMOTHER’S PRAYER I May our imperfections serve to illuminate our heartfelt intentions May our faith in the face of faithlessness be strengthened Our compassion in the face of hatred be restored Our knowledge raised to wisdom and intelligence in the face of ignorance II The wonder in the eyes of our children serve as a lamp in the darkness Fear transformed into the stoic resolve of light bearers The understanding that the foundational supreme power and authority which runs this universe Serves as the lamp of peace and justice which cannot be extinguished III The inexhaustible power and glory and source of all things The energy which is never created or destroyed - but only transformed The creator which has never ever played dice with the universe We humans the designated co-creators IV Who transform raw information into knowledge Raw faith into real life action Empathy into compassion Tyranny into democracy V War and violence into peace Faithlessness into faith Fear and doubt into stoic faith Darkness into light VI Our lives into torches That the flame of freedom and personal agency in our hearts Serve as a beacon for those suffering the degradation of tyranny And that even the hearts of tyrants - trapped by their own darkness VII Will become freed from the grip of their dark illusions That one day freedom and democracy will reign supreme That one day these times which try men’s souls - and women’s too Will be as energy transformed VIII Transformed into the same compassionate power The very same incomprehensible energy and power Which even today owns and operates everything we shall ever know Not man or women or children apart from this.

Those who look deeper into the date of the Tenth of September of 2025 will be rewarded with further insight

“There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”

―William Shakespeare,Hamlet

The tyrants are losing - they know they are losing - we know they know they are losing.

But those weakened from spiritual decline are dangerous cowards when cornered.

Trust yourselves - trust your mind, trust your soul - give the benevolent machine a reason to exist.

God helps those who help themselves to become better human beings.

There are plentiful reasons why we are designated co-creators.

Because hero’s and heroines don’t die but transform - returning again and again until th recursive loop of human frailties is broken - and breaks free into that brilliant creative discursive loop which sets us free to be.

Human - the universes way of understanding and transforming itself.

Own your own hearts and minds for tyranny cannot destroy the integrity of the ideas

May our creator - bless - and hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.

Share

Leave a comment