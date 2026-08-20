KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

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Psychotherapist and the Shaman's avatar
Psychotherapist and the Shaman
3h

Yes. We have the power to dream a new human experience into existence. As we awaken to the reality that we are connected to the wisdom of the Universe which is the light and love of Christ Consciousness, with our thoughts, beliefs and actions, we definitely become co- creators in in building a new and better world. Thank you for your great post reminding us.

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